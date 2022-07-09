Surry County Most Wanted

July 9, 2022 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

Hutchens

<p>Broughman</p>

Broughman

North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

Travis Shane Broughman, 42, white male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for felony trafficking of methamphetamine, two counts felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and driving while license revoked;

Cody Ryan Hutchens, age 21, white male is wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Sheen Lynette Smith, age 41, black female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony obtaining of property by false pretense and felony uttering forged paper.

Jennifer Nichole Sawyers, age 43, white female is wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no liability insurance and display revoked tag.

View all probation absconders on the internet at: http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders, please contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 719-2705.