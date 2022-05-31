Shoals kindergartners enjoy Doughnuts with Grown Ups

Bambi, Tanzy and Tucker Spurrier pose for a photo.

Lynn Benton, Emory and Kristina Mabe smile for the camera while enjoying donuts.

Graham, Amanda and Jason Hunter pause from their donuts for a picture.

Garrett, Jaxxon and Courtnie Chamberlain smile for the camera.

Carmen, Mia and Micah Chamberlain post for a photo.

Alyssa Cox, Jadyn McDaniel and Jeana Cox smile for the camera.

Margaret and Rebekah Youngblood seem to be enjoying their time together for donuts.

Michael and Lyndsey Adams, Marie Treadwell enjoy their donuts.

Felicity, Kitty, and Jamie Davis pose for a photo.

Kindergarten students enjoyed “Doughnuts with Grown Ups” recently. Students were really excited to welcome in family members to have doughnuts and juice.