Marriages

May 29, 2022 Mount Airy News

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Justin Daniel Nunn, 27, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Carrie Savannah Rose Holder, 26, of Surry County.

– Hoyt Eli Bullington, 20, of Surry County to Allison Celesete Bruner, 20, of Surry County.

– Gordon Howard Reeves, 59, of Surry County to Joan Hall, 50, of Washington County, Virginia.

– Ronald Thomas Dapp, 63, of Surry County to Kelly Suzanne Hensley, 53, of Surry County.

– Ronald Edwards Hawks, 57, of Surry County to Brenda Mae Surratt, 58, of Surry County.

– Joshua Wayne Jolly, 27, of Wilkes County to Katherine Elise Smith, 26, of Wilkes County.

– Robert Seth Watson, 27, of Surry County to Maegan Lee Sydnor, 29, of Surry County.

– Cory Trent Goad, 45, of Surry County to Jana Gwyn Puckett, 44, of Patrick County, Virginia.

– Alton David Mathis II, 44, of Surry County to Kimberley Combs, 42, of Surry County.

– Dustin Harry Snow, 47, to Grayson County, Virginia, to Heather Denise Leonard, 43, of Grayson County.

– Stephen Banner Paul Griffin, 23, to Surry County to Alisha Cheyenne Billings, 26, of Surry County.

– Christopher Scott Matthews, 22, of Lexington County, South Carolina to Kelly Lynn House, 23, of Gwinnett County, Georgia.

– Daniel McClung Kerr, 32, of Surry County to Cherie Miranda Anderson, 35, of Surry County.