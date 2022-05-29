May 23, 2022
GREENSBORO — Four local student-athletes won gold medals at the 2A State Championship Track and Field Meet.
East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central competed in the 2A Championship Meet on May 20 hosted at N.C. A&T University’s Marcus T. Johnson Track inside Truist Stadium.
Two of the local state champs hail from East Surry, while North Surry and Surry Central and each had one. The three schools combined to have 12 state qualifiers.
Results are listed below by school.
Team points were accumulated for each school’s top-8 individual finish: 10 points for first place, 8 for second, 6 for third, 5 for fourth and one point fewer through eighth place.
East Surry
Senior Clara Willard and sophomore Isaac Vaden swept the 2A Discus Throw Championships.
Willard competed in the 2021 1A Discus Championship and finished No. 11 with a mark of 79-01 feet. She jumped to the top 2A spot in 2022 with a championship throw of 118-09 feet. Willard tied Camden County’s Kennedy Lighty for the No. 1 spot, but won the tiebreaker with her second-longest throw.
Clara is just the third female state champion in outdoor track in East Surry history. She joins Suzanne Shelton, who won the 1A 1,600-meter Run Title in 1994, and Maya Bennett, who won the 1A High Jump Title in 2003.
Willard’s 10 championship points put East Surry tied for No. 25 in the team standings.
Like Willard, Vaden had a huge leap from last year’s 1A championship to this year’s 2A meet. Vaden finished No. 15 of 16 competitors in 2021 with a throw of 95-01. He left no doubts this season by throwing a championship distance of 145-01 – which won the 2A title by more than eight feet.
Vaden is the first male outdoor track state champion in East Surry history.
Also competing in the state championship for East Surry was senior Cooper Motsinger. Motsinger finished No. 6 in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:27.20.
Vaden and Motsinger’s 13 points helped East Surry finish tied for No. 17 in the team competition.
North Surry
Ella Riggs competed in her first outdoor track championship this year as a freshman.
Riggs took part in shot put and finished just off the podium in fifth place. Her throw of 34-08.50 was less than two feet behind the fourth-place finish, and she was the only freshman to finish in the top-8.
Riggs’ four points helped the Lady Greyhounds finish tied for No. 41 as a team.
Junior Jared Hiatt was the only local male competitor to compete in two different events at the state championship. He competed in long jump at the 2021 2A State Championship, but competed in both long jump and high jump at this year’s meet.
Hiatt captured the Long Jump State Championship with a final mark of 22-10.75. He narrowly defeated the defending 2A State Champion and the highest seed coming into this year’s championship, Terry Hayes of Wilkes Central, by 1.5 inches.
Hiatt wins his second overall state championship and first in outdoor track; he previously won the 2021-22 Indoor Track State Championship for long jump.
Jared is the second outdoor track state champion in North Surry history, joining 2018 2A Shot Put Champion Ryan Eldridge.
In addition to his gold medal in long jump, Hiatt won a bronze medal in high jump with a leap of 6-04. There was a three-way tie for second place in the event, and the final order was decided based on number of attempts needed to clear a mark.
Hiatt’s 15 points helped the Greyhound boys finish No. 15 as a team.
Surry Central
Golden Eagle senior Mia McMillen was one of only two local competitors, male or female, to compete in four events at the state championship level. She was also the only local athlete competing in their third outdoor track state championship meet.
McMillen had two finishes on the podium on Friday, including a gold-medal performance in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.08 seconds. Her championship win comes after two second-place finishes in the event as a freshman and a junior (no state championship was held in 2020).
Surry Central girls have now won a total of 25 outdoor track state championships since 1990; 20 individual titles and five relay titles. Mia wins the school’s first outdoor track championship since Sarah Brown won the pole vault title in 2019.
Like Hiatt at North Surry, McMillen added a bronze medal to go with her gold. Mia took third in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.16, which was .09 seconds behind second place.
McMillen had two other finishes just outside the top-4. She finished fifth in long jump with a mark of 17-06.50, actually tying for fourth in distance but dropping to fifth due to number of attempts, and sixth in the 4×200 relay at 1:48.48 with teammates Aylin Rodriguez, Ella Priddy and Ivy Toney.
Toney, a sophomore, joined McMillen as the only other local competitor to compete in four events at the state meet. Also making multiple appearances at the state meet were Lady Eagle teammates: Priddy with three, Rodriguez with two, Madelyn Wilmoth with two and Yeira Munoz with two.
Toney, Munoz and Cassie Snead competed in individual events for the Lady Eagles. Snead was No. 9 in discus with a mark of 100-01.00, Toney took the No. 10 spot in pole vault with a mark of 7-06 and Munoz was No. 13 in the 3,200 meters with a time of 14:30.13.
Central’s 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams each finished sixth.
Wilmoth, Rodriguez, Toney and Priddy finished the 4×400 in 4:23.35, and the team of Wilmoth, Toney, Munoz and Priddy finished the 4×800 in 10:45.63.
Surry Central’s girls had the highest team finish of any local school. The Lady Eagles racked up 29 points to finish No. 8 of more than 50 teams.
Two Surry Central boys competed at the state championship as well: sophomore Ignacio Morales and freshman Allen Huffman. Both boys were competing in the outdoor track championship for the first time.
Morales took part in the 3,200 meters and finished third with a time of 10:05.43. He was the only sophomore to finish in the top-8.
Huffman competed in the 300 hurdles and finished No. 15 with a time of 44.82.
Surry Central’s boys tied for No. 31 in the team standings with six points.