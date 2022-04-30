Surry offers Truck Driver Training in May

Surry Community College is offering a Truck Driver Training class beginning in May that will meet at the Yadkin Center, at 1001 College Drive in Yadkinville.

The class will start on Thursday, May 26, and will run through Thursday, Oct. 4. There will be a mandatory orientation session before the start date for those who register for the course.

The SCC Truck Driver Training Program teaches proper driving procedures, safe driver responsibility, commercial motor vehicle laws and regulations, and the basic principles and practices for operating commercial vehicles. The coursework includes motor vehicle laws and regulations, map reading, vehicle maintenance, safety procedures, daily logs, defensive driving, freight handling, security and fire protection.

Highway driving training exercises and classroom lectures are used to develop students’ knowledge and skills. Graduates are qualified to take the Commercial Driver’s License Test and are employable by commercial trucking firms. They may also become owner-operators and work as private contract haulers.

Admission requirements include official driving record; physical examination; reading placement test score of 40 or higher; disclosure form; high school transcript; and drug testing.

For more information about SCC’s Truck Driver Training Program or to register for the course, contact the Yadkin Center at 336-386-3580. The tuition is $1,876. Some students may qualify for a tuition scholarship. To check eligibility, visit www.surry.edu/funding.