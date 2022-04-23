SCC PTK members write to Honor Flight veterans

Members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Surry Community College recently led an initiative to write letters of gratitude to veterans. Pictured here are, from left, Christina Blakley, PTK chapter president; Victoria Blakley, chapter recording secretary; and Richard Blakley, father of chapter members, working on the letters. (Submitted photo)

Members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Surry Community College recently led an initiative to write letters of gratitude to veterans. These letters were given out to veterans on the Honor Flight from Washington, D.C., on its return to the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.

The project was in partnership with the James Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Surry Community College’s PTK Chapter Co-advisor Dr. Kathleen D. Fowler said “This year, PTK gathered 80 letters for veterans. The letters were written by PTK members, faculty, staff and students at Surry Community College as well as by local community members. All of the letters thanked veterans for their service and self-sacrifice in defense of their country.”

The Honor Flight’s mission is to transport America’s veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for the United States. It functions as a series of independent hubs working together to carry out the mission, with the Triad Honor Flight hub in High Point serving the local area.

Those who know veterans who would like to participate in the Triad Honor Flight, or those looking to volunteer as a guardian for the veterans, can go to triadhonorflight.org for more information.

Phi Theta Kappa an honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations.

For more information about Phi Theta Kappa and their projects, contact Fowler at 336-386-3560 or fowlerk@surry.edu or Kayla Forrest at 336-386-3315 or forrestkm@surry.edu or go to http://www.ptk.org/. Follow the local chapter on Facebook @surryPhiThetaKappa.­­