Real Estate Transfers

April showers and maybe snow showers?

April can bring all kinds of surprises and we hope one of them will be plenty of April showers. They don’t seem to be as common as they used to be. At one time, they were almost a daily occurrence in April. A bit of snow could also be a surprise element during the month of April. It may not be a five-inch snow but just any amount in April will bring excitement and melt the heart!

The fickle days of April can be tricky

April is moving along and even though April 15 is the supposedly the last frost date, do not be surprised to see some frost even into the early days of May. It is defiantly not the time to plant any warm weather vegetables. There are a lot of cold nights as we move through the rest of April.

Dogwood winter is here

The dogwood blossoms are now in full bloom and tiny leaves are beginning to form on the limbs. This is the time in April that is known as “Dogwood Winter.” It is a time of cool nights, damp soil and some light frost and maybe a dusting of snow. This cold spell will not have any effect on cool weather vegetables.

Early hummingbirds arriving

As we arrive in mid April, some hummingbirds are already showing up. Don’t wait until you see a hummingbird to place your feeder out. Place the feeder on the porch or deck and watch for the hummers. Fill the feeders only half full until you see how many of the hummers are showing up. There are not many flowers blooming at this time, so your feeder will be a welcome sight for them.

Getting Christmas cactus ready to move

The Christmas cactus has been inside the sunny living room since mid-October and as we reach the middle of April, it is time to prepare the cactus for its move to the front porch to spend spring, summer and early autumn. During their stay inside the house, they have been watered every ten days and fed with Flower-Tone organic flower food once a month. Before moving to the front porch, we trim them back to promote new growth. We place them in a semi sunny location on the porch. Their time outside prepares them for blooms in late November and into December. When properly cared for, the Christmas cactus will thrive and bloom for many years to come.

Season for perennials

April may have plenty of cool days, but perennials thrive in all seasons of the year. As the month reaches the half way mark, most hardwares, nurseries, garden shops, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Ace Hardware and Walmart will have plenty of perennials in stock. This month is the ideal time to plant perennials. You can plant them in medium or large containers for a show of color and foliage for years to come with very small amount of care.

Looking ahead to next spring’s bulbs

The spring flowering bulbs of jonquils, narcissus, daffodils, hyacinths and crocus have finished their blooming cycle but their spikes and foliage are still thriving. Do not mow them down or trim them back, but allow them to grow until they turn brown and die. They are producing energy for the next season’s forming of bulbs and providing nutrients for them. Don’t mow them down but water them every week until they turn brown and fade out. Jonquils and other bulbs are heirlooms of the flower world.

The purity and beauty of the dogwoods

In a background of trees with their leaves awakening to early spring and highlighted by the petals of snow white dogwood blooms that pave the arrival of spring. dogwoods are the herald of warmer and more pleasant days over the horizon. They will feature their pure white blooms until April’s end and their petals will fall like snow to begin the merry month of May.

Recycling potting soil

The season of summer annuals in mid-spring is now here. To recycle potting medium that the pansies and other winter annuals are in, pull out their plants and empty the old medium into the wheel barrow, stir it up, break it down and add a 50% mixture of new potting medium that can be purchased in one cubic foot bags at Lowe’s, Home Depot, most garden centers and Ace Hardware. Add some peat moss to the recycled potting medium to improve moisture retention. Stir the recycled medium and water to moisten the medium a day before you set out your annuals for the summer.

Creeping Jenny

We know that Creeping Jenny is a great ground cover but it also works well as a container perennial and adds plenty of greenery to the porch or deck. The variety named “Goldilocks” performs well and cascades out of its container and resembles golden locks of hair. It does best in a semi sunny location and thrives in winter temperatures. As it grows out of its container, shoots can be transplanted to other containers. They do not need a lot of attention and only a drink of water each week. If they get too long, they can be trimmed back. They stay green all year.

American violets adorn garden plot

The heart-shaped leaves of American violets are now adorned with the royal purple and white flowers that are dainty and fragrant as they cover the edge of the garden plot. They add a burst of majesty, color, and beauty to the spring landscape.

Keeping birdbaths and feeders filled

The birds of spring are now active and all over the lawn as they search for grubs, worms, and insects. They are also scouting for nesting areas. Keep feeders and birdbaths filled and make your lawn a welcome mat for them. Empty the birdbath and replenish with fresh water every morning.

Making a party beefy chicken casserole

This is an unusual chicken casserole that features chicken, chopped beef, and bacon in a creamy sauce. You will need one package of chipped beef, one tray of chicken breast tenders or fillets, one pound of bacon, one can of Campbells cream of mushroom soup, half pint sour cream, one eight-ounce pack of finely shredded mozzarella cheese. Boil or fry the chicken until golden brown. Broil the slices of bacon. Place chipped beef in the bottom of a casserole dish. Place fried chicken pieces on top of beef chips, spread broiled bacon strips on the chicken. Mix mushroom soup and sour cream and pour over the mixture. Sprinkle the shredded mozzarella cheese over top of casserole. Bake at 300 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes until firm and shredded cheese melts into the casserole.

Using a potting soil with fine texture

When you purchase potting medium for spring and summer annual flowers, always remember that you get what you pay for. Cheap, lumpy, and clumpy mediums filled with bark chips and other questionable materials is no bargain because it has no texture and nutrients and quickly dries out. Feel the bag and if it is lumpy, don’t buy it. Good medium comes in one cubic foot bags and is finely textured and consistent and will retain moisture.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Higher gas!” A city woman was driving on a country back road late at night. She had not seen a town for miles and her gas gauge registered almost empty. Finally she saw a ramshackle country store in a small village. The light was on and an antique gas pump was in front of the store. The country store keeper assured her it still worked. She told the storekeeper as she filled up her tank, “This sure is a tiny village. What do you people do for a living around here?” The storekeeper replied, “We sell gas for $10 a gallon!”

“Not good enough!” New bride: “My husband is very good to me. He gives me everything I ask for.” Bride’s mother: “That only proves you are not asking for enough.”

“Tune ups.”- What is the difference between a bagpipe and a lawnmower? Answer: You can tune up a lawn mower!