Surry County Most Wanted

March 20, 2022 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Sherri Leann Hudson Meeks, 38, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Robert Paul Thomas, 36, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine;

• Anthony Bane Thorpe, 56, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Brianna Paige Taylor, 24, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for three counts of possesson of a schedule VI controlled substance and three counts use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.