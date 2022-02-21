Westfield Elementary names Leaders of the Month

<p>Miina Hernandez</p>

<p>Lukas Hamann</p>

<p>Kenzie Stevens</p>

<p>Penelope Childress</p>

<p>Gunner Marion</p>

<p>Devlyn Chilton</p>

<p>McKenzie Smith</p>

<p>Jaelyn Leonides</p>

<p>Bailey Holt</p>

<p>Wyatt Rex</p>

<p>Bentley Burden</p>

<p>Kruze Noel</p>

Westfield Elementary School recently named its Leaders of the Month for January.

“These students were chosen for demonstrating great communication skills,” school officials said. “These students are able to express their ideas clearly and effectively.“