Cedar Ridge Elementary announces Teacher and Teaching Assistant of the Year

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Sam Whitt leaves behind an unprecedented legacy at East Surry High School.

Whitt’s time at East Surry will be remembered for a number of reasons, whether it be his laundry list of accomplishments on the football field, his community service, his academic career, or the hats that he and the “Fat Cowboys” would sport on the sidelines and during interviews.

But, the conclusion of his high school career certainly doesn’t signify the end of his story.

Whitt put pen to paper on National Signing Day and will continue his academic and athletic careers at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

“It’s awesome,” Whitt said. “It feels like a culmination of all the hard work I’ve put in and everything I’ve done. It’s a great feeling.”

Whitt walked into East Surry in 2018 and started every game on the offensive line for the Cardinals. By reaching the state championship Whitt’s freshman, sophomore and junior seasons, then making it to the West Regional Final his senior season, East Surry played every possible game but one in four years.

“To say it’s special kind of puts it lightly,” said East Surry coach Trent Lowman, whose first season with the Cardinals was Whitt’s freshman year.

“Every snap of every varsity game, Sam Whitt’s been out there. The offensive line doesn’t always get the glory and the newspaper articles that everybody else does, but those guys don’t get the articles without the offensive line. Sam has been a keystone of that and a stalwart of our line for four years. Four magnificent years.”

Playing college football has always been in the back of Sam’s mind. For starters, his father Steve played football at Lenoir-Rhyne. Steve also coaches at East Surry, so Sam remembers being inspired by seeing a lot of older Cardinal players go on to play at the collegiate level. Once he got to high school, he said he realized he could make his dream a reality.

The 2019-20 school year was a turning point for Whitt. The Cardinals spent the fall semester breaking records en route to a perfect 15-0 season in which East Surry won the 1AA State Championship.

“After we won, I had a lot of coaches reach out to me and my recruiting – end of sophomore year and start of junior year – really started ramping up,” Whitt said.

The following spring semester was far from ideal with COVID-19 shutting things down in March. However, Sam used this as an opportunity to grow as a person and as a football player.

“Quarantine was a big time for me,” Whitt said. “I got away. I got to work on myself and I got to perfect my craft and my skills. I really got to focus on what I was doing and what I needed to improve, so I think March through May 2020 was a realization point for me. I had an epiphany; I realized I can do this and I’m just going to have to put pedal to the metal.”

When asked about when he first knew Sam had the potential to play college football, Lowman had a simple response.

“I never doubted he would,” Lowman said. “To be able to play varsity football as a freshman, and play in there in the trenches all the way to a state championship, speaks volumes. You can’t pretend your way through that. By his sophomore season maybe he wasn’t the strongest on the field yet, but with his skills and the technicality at which he played with it was clear he had ‘it.’”

Lowman continued: “He plays the game and he plays the position like you’re supposed to play it. He plays it a way that I haven’t had an offensive lineman play before. That’s not to knock anybody else, but there’s just a different level that he has learned it to and he plays at that level intellectually, technically and physically. He’s a special kid and a special player.”

Whitt’s impact on the field was obvious, and the accolades subsequently piled in. Sam was one of just 10 offensive linemen in the state to be selected for the 2021 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. He was named a member of the 2021 Carolina Bowl Senior Showcase team for N.C. and was recognized as a member of the N.C. Football Recruiting Blue Sheet Academic All-State team. Whitt was named All-State three times, given All-Conference Honors all four years and was named 2020-21 Northwest 1A Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Despite all this, Whitt still wasn’t garnering the attention one might expect for a single reason: some college coaches thought he wasn’t tall enough at “just” six feet.

“If Sam was 6’3” or 6’4” he would go anywhere in the country, and every coach that ever looked at him said that,” Lowman said. “But, he didn’t hit that height, so it became ‘who’s going to take this kid that plays better than anybody regardless of him not being that 6’5” 6’6” or 6’7” monster that they look for.’

“I know he got frustrated that certain opportunities might not be there that were for others. But one thing I can tell you I know: playing for Lenoir-Rhyne is extremely special to him. I think he is as giddy and as happy as anyone could be.”

Sam attributed a lot of his success to the culture of East Surry’s football program. In addition to having a great support system of coaches and teammates, the attitude with which the Cardinals approached the game kept Whitt fighting to prove his doubters wrong.

“I think the winning mentality we have around here really helped me form how I want to work hard for everything and work over the limit if I have to,” Whitt said. “I think our coaching staff really instilled that in us. When you have success as a football team, you’ll have success individually and I fully believe that. If you grow up in a culture that enforces hard work and you get rewarded for it, I definitely think that’s important.”

Echoing Lowman’s statement, Whitt called attending his father’s alma mater “One of the greatest joys of my life.” Sam said he initially fell in love with the school when he attended an academic tour a few years ago, and that he’s so excited to be a Bear.

“I want everyone to know that yes, he’s magnificent on the field, but Sam is No. 1 or No. 2 in his class academically. He’s a great big brother and a great son. He’s like this in everything he does. He wants to do everything the best he can, regardless of what it is, and not let anyone down.”

Sam said he would need 30 minutes to really recognize everyone that’s assisted him on his journey, but had the following to say when trying to narrow it down: “Obviously my parents. My brother and sister. Coach Lowman and all the coaching staff. All the guys I’ve played with over the last four years. God. All the administrators I’ve had here, and all the teachers I’ve had at East Surry who have just made me into the man I am. I could never repay all they’ve done for me.