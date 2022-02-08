Cedar Ridge Elementary announces Teacher and Teaching Assistant of the Year

Sarah DeHart named Teaching Assistant of the Year

<p>John Strickland named Teacher of the Year</p>

John Strickland named Teacher of the Year

Cedar Ridge Elementary School announced the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year and the 2022-2023 Teaching Assistant of the Year.

John Strickland, who teaches first grade at Cedar Ridge, was awarded Teacher of the Year.

“John Strickland is one that always goes above and beyond for his students, is a role model to them and our staff, and is excellent at what he does. He is a huge asset to our school family,” school officials said.

Sarah DeHart, one of the kindergarten teaching assistants, was awarded Teaching Assistant of the Year.

“Sarah DeHart is loved by every single person in our school. She is quick to jump in and help wherever needed and never complains. She takes the extra time and puts in the hard work needed to build lasting relationships with all of our students,” school officials said.