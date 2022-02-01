Surry Central Woven Club holds basketball game

Pablo Trejo takes a shot.

Gus Blanton shoots.

Ethan Higgins dribbling the ball.

Woven players work hard under the basket.

The Woven Club at Surry Central High School is part of the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools. Throughout the year the club takes part in various events with students from the whole school including athletic games.

Recently, the students enjoyed a friendly game of basketball with students from other classes. All the students scored and had excellent guarding skills.

”We are thankful to have school that always has a welcoming an inclusive environment,” club leaders said.