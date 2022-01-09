Real Estate Transfers

January 9, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Brenda Howell Lindley to Tristen Cole Johnstone and Autumn Johnstone; 2.11 acres Pilot; $500.

– Brian Rivas and Hector Ceballos to Brian Rivas; 10.269 acres tract three J. C. O’Neal estate PB 14 49; $0.

– Elkin Partner Holdings, LLC to Russell Partner Holdings, LLC; 10.676 acres PB 39 50 315 E Main Street Elkin; $800.

– Rosendahl Living Trust and Mark Rosendahl to Stephen D. Fowler and Renee G. Fowler; 2.35 acres Dobson; $0.

– James Phillip Marsh and Peggy M. Marsh to Elizabeth Dewitt Blevins and Danny R. Blevins; 0.87 acres PB 40 42 Stewarts Creek; $250.

– Herman Douglas Hooker and Lillian Carol Needham Hooker to Shadrach Dakota Newsome and Rachel Lynn Newsome; tract Longill; $180.

– Glenn David Hardy and Nannie Coe Hardy to Glenn David Hardy; 3 tracts Dobson; $0.

– Glenn David Hardy and Nannie Coe Hardy to Glenn David Hardy; 5 tracts Marsh; $0.

– Alice Faye Ezekiel and Sharon L. Creech to Alice Faye Ezekiel; 0.031 acres 1,345 sq ft PB 39 151 and 177 Mount Airy; $0.

– Souriklammone Phavorachith Moore and Sue Moore to Austin Young Moore and Jason Van Cleve Moore; North Carolina Lady Bird deed lot 21 Lynnewood subdivision PB 9 173; $0.

– Amanda Richardson to Edgard Hamed Cisneros Hernandez and Krystal Marie Cisneros; 0.432 acres 18,822 sq ft lot 12 Folly Farm subdivision PB 6 124 Mount Airy; $474.

– Seth G. Gabriel Jr. to Amanda Richardson; lot 34 section 4 Knollwoood subdivision PB 12 186 Stewarts Creek; $410.

– Johnny Hall and Lisa Hall to Becky Ann Swann; first tract lots 67/68 and second tract lot 66 and third tract portions of lots 72-73 Sunset Park PB 1 76 Elkin; $290.

– Maria G. Mondragon to Maria Isabel Rodriguez; tract Mount Airy; $0.

– Derick D. Smithey and Misty M. Smithey to Misty M. Smithey; tract one 37.25 acres and tract two 0.73 acres Bryan; $0.

– McKinght Oil Company, Inc. to Estate of Leslie L. Kong, The Kong 1992 Trust, AWL Gift Trust, Leslie Low Kong Family, Leslie L. Kong, Jeremy Kong, and Jordon Kong; tract Dobson estate of Leslie L. Kong; $1,786.

– J. Blas Chavez and Zenaida Chavez to Cesar Juarez and Laura Trejo; lot 36 Greenfield development PB 7 126 Mount Airy; $156.

– James Walter Farnsworth, Christine Nolan Farnsworth, and Mark Stephen Farnsworth to Hills Chapel Presbyterian Church; 4.173 acres tract one PB 40 49 Pilot; $0.

– Estate of James F. Carter, James F. Carter, Kenneth Carter, Sue Miller, Doree O’Neal, and Josiah Miller to Larry Dowless and Susan Dowless; tract 1 one half acre and tract two 5/49 acres and tract three 1/7 acres Rockford estate of James F. Carter file 21 E 665; $178.

– Clevell Eugene Bratcher and Monica Bratcher to Benjamin Vogler and Kasey Vogler; tract one 5.22 acres and tract two .009 acres; $80.