In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Jerry Johnson, Jerry Odell Johnson, Janet Johnson, Jason Johnson, and Jason Wesley Johnson to Erik Reid Best; tract Franklin; $170.
– Erik Reid Best and Laureen Paige Best to Clyde Elliott Honaker and Elizabeth Marie Honaker; tract Franklin; $275.
– The heirs of Harvey Richard Wishon, Gail L. Davis, Richard Gregory Davis, Dorothy Wishon, Jerry R. Wishon, Tina Willard Wishon, and Harvey Richard Wishon to SRS Rentals, LLC; tract 1 3 32/100 acres and tract two 1.46 acres and tract three 1.406 acres Dobson; $500.
– The Cavalcante Family Trust, and Joseph A. Cavalcante Jr. to Jesus I. Garcia and Kelsey E. Frye; parcel A 1.70 acres and parcel B lots 45-46 Fairfield Forest subdivision section 2 PB 9 12 Mount Airy; $441.
– Melena Moser and James Moser to Melena Moser; lots 21-23 block 7 Highland Park PB 1 28 Mount Airy; $0.
– Mary Lou Lowe to Alboro Garcia and Petra R. Garcia; 1.304 acres tract 2 PB 17 15 and PB 17 19 Mount Airy; $110.
– Vulcan Lands, Inc. to Dale E. Rose and Lynn H. Rose; 2.689 acres PB 39 76; $30.
– Helen W. Cooke and Kennith Warren Hollingsworth to Pamela Larkin and Roger Hobbs; lot 27 Northwood subdivision PB 3 169; $270.
– Herschel Kevin Thomas to Old Banner Properties, LLC; tract Mount Airy; $170.
– Emmalee Johanna Hudson Jenkins to Hector L. Arroyo Martinez and Tania Melendez; lot 33 White Pine Hills PB 6 72 Mount Airy; $236.
– Kay Keys Allison and James Lee Roy Allison Jr. to Florian Collaku, Ersjela Collaku, Arnold Spiro, and Vjosa Spiro; lot 7 section one Burkewood PB 4 125 Mount Airy; $460.
– Doris Ann Smith, Ronda Smith, and Janet Sawyers to Robert Cabrera Jr.; 72/100 acres Dobson; $4.
– Matthew Eric Guyer to Steve Osborne Rodriguez; tract one 8.321 acres and tract two 0.365 acres Marsh; $100.
– Roger Dale Stewart Trust, Roger Dale Stewart, Tina Stewart, David L. Stewart, and Teri L. Stewart to Dennis A. Cepello and Suzanne L. Cepello; 1.37 acres tract two PB 37 194 Siloam; $400.
– Estate of Betty F. Riggs, Tom E. Riggs, and Betty F. Riggs to Mills Ridge Properties, LLC; 22.59 acres Mount Airy estate of Betty F. Riggs; $222.
– Dickie Gray Davis and Danette Marion Davis to Tonya Wise and Michael Wise; 1.99 acres Dobson; $500.
– Haylee Church Cheek and Richard Blake Cheek to Kayla Rochelle Dickens and John David Penley; 0.587 acres Elkin; $398.
– Wayne Henley Gillis and Katherine Lyn Gillis to SLA Properties, LLC; tract one and tract two 70.48 acres PB 40 22; $1,100.
– Tommy James Shore and Mary Groce Shore to Janet Shore Key; tract Elkin; $0.
– CMH Homes, Inc. and Jonathan Lane Harrell to Brittany Montana Edwards and Joseph Lee Edwards; 1.2643 acres PB 39 11 and PB 17 9; $347.
– Ricky M. Marion and Marcy C. Marion to Christopher G. Cox; tract one tract and tract two 0.10 acres Mount Airy; $171.
– Erica M. Hill, Myra K. Tucker, and Sherry M. Bryant to Christopher Villanueva; tract Mount Airy; $340.
– Irrevocable Trust For The Benefit of James Albert Green, Martha Susan Swain, James K. Swain, Edward Martin Green, and Jessie Lynn Green to Theresa K. Guest Revocable Family Trust and Theresa K. Guest; 2.547 acres PB 40 24; $600.
– Gary Frank Fleming, Frank Fleming, Gina T. Fleming, John Christopher Fleming, and Amy M. Fleming to John Garrett Calhoun and Lisa R. Calhoun; tracts Mount Airy; $250.
– Amanda Utt to Carlos Geovanni Reyes Ramos and Meylin Florisel Donaire Sosa; first parcel lot 17 and second parcel lots 15-16 Cora J. Herring Lands PB 1 106 Mount Airy; $164.
– Jonathan Wayne Gardner and Meagan Nicole Gardner to Jacob Raymond Saul; 2.003 acres PB 34 141 Dobson; $420.
– John H. Bradley and Emily S. Bradley to Nicholas H. Freitag and Cynthia S. Freitag; tract one 0.344 acres tract two 0.086 acres 3,757 sq ft Mount Airy; $685.