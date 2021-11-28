Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Andrew Daniel Burcham, 31, a white male wanted on post-release warrants who is on supervision for felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction, two counts felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny;

• Israel Jacob Davis, 23, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony speeding to elude arrest, two counts felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Daniel Garland Edwards, 55, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.