Dobson board learns of opioid settlement

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A defensive showdown took place Friday night as a pair of teams averaging more than 44 points a game combined for less than 20.

Both defenses shined under the bright lights of David H. Diamont Stadium as the Monroe Redhawks looked to shut down the East Surry Cardinals, and vice versa. The teams went to war for 48 minutes in the third-round playoff game. In the end, it was the small-town boys of Pilot Mountain that celebrated the win by a score of 10-9.

“You know, we sat in the coaches office all week talking about this game,” said East Surry coach Trent Lowman. “We sat in there before the game and every one of us said, ‘It’s going to be close, and it’s going to be a lot lower scoring than anybody thinks,’ and it sure was.”

East (12-0) and Monroe are both very familiar with deep playoff runs, and both have won State Championships in the past five years. The Cardinals won the 1AA West Regional Championship in 2018, 2019 and spring 2021, and also took home the 1AA state title in 2019.

Monroe (8-2) has appeared in the West Regional Championship four times since 2013. The Redhawks finished as 3A regional runner-up in spring 2021, 2AA regional runner-up in 2016 and 2AA regional champs in 2013 and 2015. Monroe won the 2AA State Championship in 2015.

Friday’s game marks Monroe’s first loss to a team in the 2A division since Dec. 9, 2016, when the Redhawks dropped the 2AA West Regional Championship to eventual-champion Shelby. Friday’s nine-point performance was also the Redhawks’ fewest points scored against a 2A team since 2016.

“Coach [Randy] Marion and our defensive guys had the defense dialed in,” Lowman said. “They (Monroe) were putting up points all year long on people, and our defense shut them down. They really did. There’s a lot of talk about them being the best 2A team in the state, and we just stood toe-to-toe with them. I’m really proud of our guys.”

East Surry forced three Monroe turnovers after the Redhawks only committed four through their first nine games this season. Trey Armstrong and Luke Brown each had an interception, and Armstrong forced a fumble that was recovered by teammate Joseph Grezmak. Monroe was held to just 1-of-5 on fourth-down conversions.

Both of East Surry’s scores were set up by takeaways on defense.

The Cardinals offense worked efficiently throughout the first half, but stalled when it came time to put points on the board. The team started with a 12-play, 4:12 drive that ended with a missed field goal, then forced an interception that went back to the Redhawks four plays later.

Monroe used this turnover-on-downs to start a 5-play drive that ended with Khamoni Robinson completing a 41-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Davis. Luke Bowman blocked the PAT to leave the score at 6-0.

The Cardinals punted on their next possession, then turned the ball over on downs on their first series of the second quarter. After the turnover-on-downs, Brown picked-off Robinson on the first play of the Redhawks’ drive. Brown returned the interception more than 30 yards to the Redhawk 25.

Armstrong ran twice to put the Cards inside the red zone, then Boaz picked up two big completions to get East Surry on the board. Stephen Brantley’s PAT made it 7-6 for East heading into halftime.

After trading possessions to start the second half, Monroe had its longest drive of the night. The 11-play, 5:04 drive saw the Redhawks go as far as the Cardinal 13-yard line. Robinson threw an incomplete pass on second down before being sacked for the first time. Brett Clayton, who led East Surry with nine tackles, picked up the sack.

After having the PAT blocked earlier, Monroe’s Angel Valenzuela converted a 35-yard field goal to put the Redhawks ahead 9-7.

Monroe started the fourth quarter in Cardinal territory with the chance to go up by two scores. Kyle Zinn provided coverage on a third-down attempt to set up fourth-and-5 and, with star running back Nate Crosby sidelined, Monroe elected to throw again.

Robinson completed a pass to Shaleak Knotts that was short of the first down. When Knotts, a four-star recruit that had 21 Division-I offers before committing to Maryland in August, turned to run he was hit by Armstrong. The ball landed on the grass and was scooped up by Grezmak.

Monroe’s defense continued to cause problems for the Cardinals’ passing offense in the second half, so East adapted. Boaz and Armstrong proceeded to lead East Surry in a rushing barrage in which the Cards only attempted four second-half passes. The duo alternated carries for more than five minutes of game time to reach the red zone.

East soon found itself in a similar situation to the first quarter when it was fourth-and-2 on the 15-yard line. After calling a timeout, Lowman sent Brantley out to kick a 32-yard field goal. The junior kicker missed his first attempt of the game from 31 yards; his power was more than enough, but the kick sailed wide in the opening quarter.

Brantley got his redemption by kicking a line drive through the uprights with 5:50 left in the game.

On deciding to kick the field goal instead of going for it fourth-and-2, Lowman said: “You’ve got to trust your players. We were stopping them and we still had two timeouts. I felt like even if we missed we were going to get the ball back with a chance. I trusted our guys, and I trusted both our defense and our offense in case we missed it. You’ve got to let the players play.”

Brantley made another game-saving play on the ensuing kickoff. Knotts dodged Cardinal after Cardinal to get deep into East Surry territory. Brantley was the last man back as the kicker and eventually brought Knotts down on the Cardinal 17.

Zion Lindsey ran twice for the Redhawks but only gained three yards. Robinson dropped back to pass on fourth down, but his pass fell incomplete. Valenzuela came onto the field to attempt a 31-yard field goal, but it fell short of the mark.

East Surry only needed to move the chains a few times to run the clock out. Behind a fired up offensive line, Boaz and Armstrong took the Cardinals from their own 20 to the Redhawk 12-yard line to run out the clock.

Monroe was held to a season-low 208 total yards just seven days after recording 612 total yards in a 60-29 win. The Redhawks rushed 20 times for 101 yards, and Robinson completed 10-of-22 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

East Surry finished with 292 total yards. Boaz completed 13-of-22 passes for 93 yards, and Armstrong was the leading receiver with five catches for 31 yards. Layton Allen added four catches for 21 yards, followed by Colby Johnson with two catches for 21 yards, Brown with one reception for 13 yards and Grezmak with one reception for four yards.

Boaz led all rushers with 22 carries for 123 yards and touchdown. Armstrong was next with 14 carries for 68 yards, Zinn added two carries for 8 yards, Johnson had one carry for 4 yards and Allen had one carry for a loss of four yards.

East Surry’s win puts the Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2A State Playoffs. Since 1972, which is as far back as the N.C. High School Athletic Association has brackets published on their website, only two Surry County football teams have won three games in the 2A division playoffs in one season. The first was Mount Airy in 1987, and the second is this year’s East Surry team.

“These guys are pretty tough, and they’ve got a lot of heart,” Lowman said.

No. 2 East Surry will host No. 3 Maiden in the West Regional Semifinal on Nov. 26. Maiden (13-0) is the champion of the Catawba Valley Athletic Conference. The Blue Devils defeated No. 30 Mount Pleasant 37-7 in the first round, No. 14 West Lincoln 47-0 in the second round and No. 6 Salisbury 32-20 in the third round.

The winner of East Surry-Maiden will face the winner of No. 1 Shelby (12-1) and No. 4 Reidsville (12-0) in the 2A West Regional Championship.

Scoring

Forbush – 6, 0, 3, 0 = 9

East Surry – 0, 7, 0, 3 = 10

1Q

4:07 MHS 0-6 – Khamoni Robinson pass to Bryce Davis 43-yard TD reception, PAT blocked by Luke Bowman

2Q

2:52 ESHS 7-6 – Folger Boaz 2-yard rushing TD, Stephen Brantley PAT

3Q

4:28 MHS 7-9 – Angel Valenzuela 35-yard field goal

4Q

5:46 ESHS 10-9 – Stephen Brantley 32-yard field goal