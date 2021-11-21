Surry County Most Wanted

November 21, 2021 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

Bell

<p>Johnson</p>

Johnson

<p>Joyce</p>

Joyce

<p>Cook</p>

Cook

<p>Lyman</p>

Lyman

<p>Owens</p>

Owens

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Corey Devon Johnson, 35, a black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, methamphetamine and schedule IV controlled substances, assault on a female, resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Tavarria Avarees Bell, 29, a black female wanted on probation violations for for failing to appear in court. She is on probation for two counts of felony trafficking methamphetamine;

• Anna Madison Marsh, 23, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts felony possession of heroin, three counts felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance and two counts use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• James Edward Vestal, 57, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Matthew Fletcher Joyce, 34, a white male wanted on charges of four counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses;

• Clifford Wayne Cook, 58, a white male wanted on charges of felony first degree trespassing;

• Kimberly Etta Lyman, 54, a white female wanted on charges of two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses, one count of felony uttering a forged instrument, one count felony financial card fraud and one count of misdemeanor larceny;

• Tiffany Annette Owens, 30, a white female wanted on charges of felony second degree burglary and two counts of failure to appear on misdemeanor.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.