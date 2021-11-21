Surry County Most Wanted

November 18, 2021
In its first postseason since being promoted to the 2A division, East Surry finds itself in a similar situation to years past.
The Cardinals will host a third-round matchup of the state playoffs on Friday against Monroe. East Surry has reached the third round of the playoffs in each of the past five seasons.
East, the champions of the Foothills 2A Conference, will battle the visiting Redhawks of Monroe High School, the champions of the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference.
East Surry and Monroe have only faced-off three times. These meetings all came in the 1AA State Playoffs and took place in back-to-back-to-back seasons. The Redhawks are 3-0 against the Cardinals.
The first meeting was in the first round of the 2010 playoffs, which Monroe won 34-27. The two teams faced-off again in the first round in 2011, and the Redhawks won that came 50-6. Finally, Monroe and East Surry met in the Sweet 16 of the 2012 playoffs. Monroe won that game 53-0 and went on to finish as West Regional Runners-Up.
Friday’s game will be the first game between the two teams to take place in Pilot Mountain.
AT FIRST GLANCE
East Surry Cardinals
Record: 11-0 overall, 6-0 FH2A Conference (Champion)
Current streak: 11 wins
Playoff seed: No. 2
Key victories: 56-22 @ North Surry, 47-0 vs. Surry Central, 37-20 vs. Forbush
Key losses: None
MaxPreps strength of schedule: -5.7
Wins against teams that finished over .500: 5
Playoff scores: 30-6 vs. No. 31 Newton-Conover, 37-20 vs. No. 15 Forbush
Monroe Redhawks
Record: 8-1 overall, 4-0 RR2A Conference (Champion)
Current streak: 8 wins
Playoff seed: No. 7
Key victories: 39-6 vs. Parkwood, 38-9 vs. Forest Hills, 60-29 vs. Robinson
Key losses: 37-6 at Marvin Ridge
MaxPreps strength of schedule: +6.3
Wins against teams that finished over .500: 3
Playoff scores: 57-13 vs. No. 26 Lincolnton, 60-29 vs. No. 10 Robinson
OFFENSE
East Surry Cardinals
Passing yards per game: 277.6
Yards per completion: 16.3
Passing TD per game: 2.5
Rushing YPG: 176.5
Yards per carry: 6.9
Rushing TD per game: 3.8
TDs per game: 6.9
Total YPG: 372.3
Total points scored: 526
Points per game: 47.8
QB Folger Boaz (JR) – 2,990 yards passing, 182-of-252 completions, .722 completion percentage, 27 passing TDs, 5 interceptions, 94 carries for 726 yards, 20 rushing TDs, 3,716 total yards
RB Trey Armstrong (SR) – 109 carries for 681 yards, 61.9 YPG rushing, 6.2 yards per carry, 14 rushing TDs, 33 receptions for 548 yards, 6 receiving TDs, 1,229 total yards
WR Layton Allen (SR) – 65 receptions for 1,093 yards, 99.4 YPG receiving, 16.8 yards per reception, 12 receiving TDs
WR Luke Brown (JR) – 21 receptions for 488 yards, 48.8 YPG receiving, 23.2 yards per reception, 4 receiving TDs
WR Colby Johnson (JR) – 31 receptions for 366 yards, 36.6 YPG receiving, 11.8 yards per reception, 2 receiving TDs, 5 carries for 45 yards, 1 rushing TD
Monroe Redhawks
Passing yards per game: 244.3
Yards per completion: 18.5
Passing TD per game: 3.3
Rushing YPG: 186.8
Yards per carry: 8.2
Rushing TD per game: 2.6
TDs per game: 6.2
Total YPG: 431.1
Total points scored:
Points per game: 44.4
QB Khamoni Robinson (JR) – 2,114 yards passing, 118-of-176 completions, .670 completion percentage, 29 passing TDs, 4 interceptions, 32 rush for 196 yards, 2 rushing TDs
RB Nate Crosby (SOPH) – 105 carries for 839 yards, 93.2 YPG rushing, 8.0 yards per carry, 9 rushing TDs, 11 receptions for 166 yards, 2 receiving TDs
RB Zach Melton (SOPH) – 33 carries for 296 yards, 37.0 YPG rushing, 9.0 yards per carry, 7 rushing TDs, 2 receptions for 70 yards, 1 receiving TD
WR Shaleak Knotts (SR) – 31 receptions for 611 yards, 67.9 YPG receiving, 19.7 yards per reception, 11 receiving TD
WR Elliott Reed (SR) – 35 receptions for 598 yards, 74.8 YPG receiving, 17.1 yards per reception, 6 receiving TDs
WR Jaikhob Covington (SR) – 21 receptions for 353 yards, 44.1 YPG receiving, 16.8 yards per reception, 5 receiving TDs
DEFENSE
East Surry Cardinals
PPG allowed: 9.8
Total points allowed: 108
Shutout victories: 3
Tackles per game: 71.6
Tackles for a loss per game: 8.8
Sacks per game: 2.4
QB Hurries per game: 1.0
Caused fumbles: 7
Fumble recoveries: 7
Interceptions: 13
Interceptions yards: 255
Passes defensed: 15
Blocked punts: 3
Fumbles returned for a TD: 3
Interceptions returned for a TD: 0
Safeties: 0
DE Brett Clayton (JR) – 93 solo tackles, 127 total tackles, 11.5 tackles per game, 22.0 tackles for a loss, 8.0 sacks, 5 QB hurries, 1 punt block, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defensed
DE Joseph Grezmak (SR) – 47 solo tackles, 65 total tackles, 6.5 tackles per game, 14.0 tackles for a loss, 4.0 sacks, 1 QB hurries, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 fumble recovered for a TD, 1 punt block, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defensed
DL Daniel Villasenor (JR) – 40 solo tackles, 48 total tackles, 4.4 tackles per game, 2.0 tackles for a loss, 6.0 sacks, 3 QB hurries, 1 fumble recovered for a TD
LB Joshua Parker (JR) – 60 solo tackles, 75 total tackles, 6.8 tackles per game, 9.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 forced fumbles, 1 pass defensed
MLB Hatcher Hamm (FR) – 55 solo tackles, 70 total tackles, 7.0 tackles per game, 9.0 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 forced fumbles, 1 interception
SS Kyle Zinn (JR) – 58 solo tackles, 68 total tackles, 11.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 QB hurry, three interceptions
Monroe Redhawks
PPG allowed: 12.7
Total points allowed: 115
Shutout victories: 3
Tackles per game: 52.6
Tackles for a loss per game: 4.0
Sacks per game: 2.6
QB Hurries per game: 0.2
Caused fumbles: 5
Fumble recoveries: 8
Interceptions: 13
Interceptions yards: 361
Passes defensed: 3
Blocked punts: 0
Fumbles returned for a TD: 0
Interceptions returned for a TD: 4
Safeties: 0
DE Bryce Davis (JR) – 33 solo tackles, 44 total tackles, 5.5 tackles per game, 7.0 tackles for a loss, 5.0 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble,
LB Cread Simpson (JR) – 35 solo tackles, 53 total tackles, 6.6 tackles per game, 6.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
LB Elijah Shaw (JR) – 32 solo tackles, 50 total tackles, 6.3 tackles per game, 4.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
LB Brojan Allen (SOPH) – 24 solo tackles, 32 total tackles, 3.6 tackles per game, 8.0 tackles for a loss, 7.0 sacks, 2 QB hurries
FS Shaleak Knotts (SR) – 35 solo tackles, 37 total tackles, 4 interceptions, 1 interception returned for a TD, 166 interception yards
FS Elliott Reed (SR) – 18 solo tackles, 20 total tackles, 4 interceptions, 2 interceptions returned for a TD, 120 interception yards, 1 fumble recovery
SPECIAL TEAMS
East Surry Cardinals
Stephen Brantley (JR) – 53-of-65 PATs, 3-of-6 field goals, 30 kickoffs for 1,773 yards and 7 touchbacks, 7 punts for 275 yards
Trey Armstrong (SR) – 1 punt returned for a TD, 310 return yards
Kyle Zinn (JR) – 2 kickoffs returned for a TD, 177 return yards
Luke Bowman (SR) – 157 return yards
Monroe Redhawks
Angel Valenzuela (SR) – 39-of-54 PATs, 3-of-5 field goals, 65 kickoffs for 3,432 yards, 11 touchbacks
Jaikhob Covington (SR) – 13 punts for 517 yards
Shaleak Knotts (SR) – 1 punt returned for a touchdown, 161 return yards