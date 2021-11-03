SCC to host free lunch for veterans

November 3, 2021 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Surry Community College will be hosting a Veterans Drive-Through Boxed Lunch event on Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event, in honor of Veterans Day, will be held in the lower parking lot near the A-Building on the Dobson campus. This lunch is free to all veterans, while supplies last.

“On behalf of Surry Community College, we would like to thank all veterans for serving our country and protecting our freedom,” said Tammy Fletcher, coordinator of Veterans Affairs.

Surry Community College was selected as a Military Friendly School for 2021-2022. This is the tenth year the college has received this honor.

The Military Friendly Schools list has set the standard for higher education institutions in providing the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies and proprietary survey information from participating organizations and is compiled by VIQTORY.

Surry Community College also offers a Veteran’s Center, where veterans have the opportunity to take advantage of educational benefits. These benefits vary based on the chapter, and eligibility is determined by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

For more information, contact Fletcher, at 336-386-3245 or fletchertsurry.edu