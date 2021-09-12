Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Charles Taylor Dennis, 34, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony common law robbery;

• Tony Edward Cline, 50, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony interfering with an electronic monitoring device;

• Tiffany Annette Oflynn, 30, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Gene Bowman, 56, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for seven counts felony trafficking heroin and two counts felony maintain place for controlled substances.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Gregory Bret Hodges, 27, a white male wanted on charges of felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen motor vehicle, felony larceny, felony possessing/receiving stolen property, misdemeanor injury to personal property as well as several orders for arrest for failure to appear on previous felony narcotics charges;

• Ethan Nathaniel Brown, 21, a white male, wanted on a charge of failure to report a new address as a sex offender;

• Jose Jackie Hernandez, 27, a Hispanic male, wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Daniel Carlos McNeil II, 36, a white male, wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.