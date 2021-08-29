Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jake Michael Johnson, 30, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of heroin and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He is also wanted for failure to appear in court on possession of stolen goods charges and resisting a public officer.

• Derrick Raynardo Simmons Jr., 32, a black male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of methamphetamine, resisting a public officer, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. He also has outstanding warrants for assault inflicting serious injury and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

• Sandra Hardy Gage, 58, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for level 1 driving while impaired.

• Abigail Smythe Lawson, 37, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance and felony conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.