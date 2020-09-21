When the high waters came

Staff at the Surry Community Nursing Center on Allred Mill Road, were concerned by the torrential rain. They made preparations to move just in case, attaching medical records to beds. Staff were joined by husbands and friends to help sweep the water out of the building but just after 11:30 pm “banks of water” gushed into the building. Staff, family, fire and EMS personnel began helping patients into ambulances and private cars headed to the National Guard Armory, the Mayberry Mall, and, those with the greatest medical needs, to Northern Hospital. Eleanor Powell, society reporter for the Mount Airy News, transported cases of medicine in the trunk of her car. Mount Airy News photo Many employees, management and floor workers, spent the weekend at Renfro’s Riverside Drive plant pushing mud and ruined inventory, packing materials, office furniture, and more out the loading dock doors. The county opened the landfill on Sunday to accept the tons of garbage created by the flood. Though employees sifted through socks to save what they could, it is estimated that Renfro threw away nearly $1 million of socks that that weekend. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History The water rose so quickly that by the time all residents of the Surry Community Nursing Center were evacuated, they were being carried through knee-deep water through torrential rain. The community came together, though, as reported in the Mount Airy News: Spencers sent trucks to transport dry mattresses and hospital beds to the armory; Al Hawks manager of J.C. Penney sent dry bed linens; private citizens with 4-wheel-drive vehicles volunteered to help. No adverse medical incidents were reported as a result of the hurried move and the residents began returning to the facility two days later. Mount Airy News photo Records are the lifeblood of any company. Renfro, a company that made and shipped many thousands of pairs of socks to far-flung customers, faced a monumental challenge of gathering, cleaning, and preserving both paper and computer files. Jerry Nolf and Clyde Brown are seen here with some of the 100 reels of computer tape containing vital information. Betty Greene spent the next few days cleaning the tape at the company’s Willow Street office. Robert Merritt photo Renfro Corporation was one of nearly 70 commercial or government properties to sustain damage during the Friday, Sept. 21, 1979, flash flood. Robert E. Merritt, avid photographer and Renfro president at the time, documented the damage and work to keep the company operating. More than five feet of water filled the facility along Riverside Drive that night, leaving several inches of mud and debris. The company offices operated in a temporary location by start of business Monday. Limited production was up by Sept. 30 and on Friday, Oct. 5, they were back to full strength. Robert Merritt photo Gawkers filled US-52 as news of the tremendous damage caused by the flash flood spread across the region Sept. 22. The bridges for the railroad and Rockford Street over Lovill’s Creek caught debris, including four mobile homes (at the bottom right of the picture) and created a dam. This kept the worst of the flood damage on the west side of town above the 52/601 intersection. The trailers were swept from the Connor Mobile Homes dealership at the corner of Worth Street and US-52. All 39 units on the lot were damaged and had to be scrapped, a lost of nearly a quarter million dollars. Mount Airy News photo Maynard Beamer served as mayor of Mount Airy from 1961 to 1993. Concerned at the unexpectedly heavy rains at 9:30 p.m., Beamer drove to the known flooding trouble-spots. While the water was rising the river and streams were still in their banks. Between 10:10 and 11 p.m. the city’s water filtration plant on Orchard Street recorded 2 inches of rainfall. By 1 am Beamer was working with public works director S.L. Spencer, and members of other emergency departments. He coordinated a formal request of Gov. James Hunt to declare a disaster in the city and county which would free up emergency assistance. Beamer is pictured with the shovel at the March 1981 groundbreaking for the Mount Airy Public Library withm from left, R.J. Berrier, Ruth Minick, Haywood Merritt Jr., and Eleanor Hadley. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History O. Harvey Griggs Co. was reported to be completely submerged by Lovill’s Creek at one point during the storm. Tractor trailers and oil tanks were carried away by the swift waters at the wholesale Texaco oil and fuel distributor, located just west of the intersection of N. South Street and W. Independence Blvd. The city, county, and Army Corps of Engineers have made several improvements to both Lovill’s Creek and the Ararat River since the 1979 flood to decrease the danger of such disasters. Mount Airy News photo

It started to rain on Thursday night, Sept. 20, 1979. It rained all Friday morning the way it does in the fall sometimes. It stopped for a few hours Friday afternoon. When it started up again at 5 p.m. it came in torrents.

And then the bottom fell out.

In the 50 minutes before 11 p.m. that night two inches of rain fell across Surry County and the Virginia counties of Carroll, and Patrick. Hundreds of millions of gallons of water barreled down the ridges, filling streams and rivers. The resulting deluge thundered toward Mount Airy as second shift was in full swing at the town’s factories.

Factories such L.S. Starrett Company where Bobby Billings and Ken Ahrens had no idea it had been raining so hard until they looked outside during their 11 o’clock break to see Riverside Drive under water. They alerted their coworkers and everyone moved their cars to higher ground or brought them inside the building.

In moments several inches of water was several feet of water. By the time the five men inside the building had climbed the ladder to the roof, the water inside was over their heads.

“I think we all said a prayer,” Ahrens told a Mount Airy News reporter the next day. “At least I know I did.”

Standing on the roof in the driving rain, the men realized their situation was even worse than they imagined. Propane gas tanks had broken loose from the Exxon LP Gas Service next door and were floating through the flood waters. The stench of the escaping gas was so strong they covered their faces with their shirts to be able to breathe.

As each lightning strike illuminated the night the men watched unsuspecting drivers crest the hill just north of the building drive into the water forcing them to abandon their vehicles. They yelled warnings not to strike a match or smoke for fear of causing the tanks to explode. Billings told a reporter one of his coworkers quipped, “I knew I should have gone to church on Sunday.”

The men were rescued about 3 a.m. when an emergency services in a boat arrived. By that hour the current was so swift the rescue was even more dangerous.

Wilmer Sink, night watchman at Renfro Hosiery Mills, helped several workers to their cars about midnight and went inside to call company owners only to discover the water had risen to trap him. He spent the night in the building’s rafters listening to shelves and furniture bang around below him.

Employees at Proctor-Silex, located on the other side of town in the bottom lands along Lovill’s Creek, were four hours into their shift when it became apparent they needed to leave. They formed a human chain to get people through the dangerous current.

Local papers were filled with such harrowing tales for the following weeks as well as reports of destruction: 75 cars at Collin’s Chevrolet (then where Creekside Cinema is now) washed away before they could be moved; lumber and appliances scattered from Lowe’s Hardware (then where Becky’s Glass is today); building supplies at John S. Clark Construction and Regan Roofing (across the Ararat River from Riverside Park) left strewn along the flat lands for hundreds of yards; Riverside Park itself “had been reduced to a muddy memory. Nothing seemed salvageable.”

Lovill’s Creek and the Ararat River had “roared out of [their] banks and demolished everything in [their] path from the Cross Creek Golf Course to” the intersection of Rockford and US-52.

Thankfully, miraculously, no one lost their lives but the property damage and crop loss across the county totaled more than $40 million in Surry. President Jimmy Carter declared both Surry and Patrick counties disaster areas, releasing state and federal assistance to residents and businesses.

But, as I think is true in many communities across America, people worked together to survive the night, clean up afterward, and get back to homes and work.

As Mayor Maynard Beamer wrote in the Mount Airy News that week, “The crisis we have encountered brought forth the best of us and summoned the best in us.”

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228