Summer fun a time-honored tradition

Bikes are the first freedom for many kids, allowing them to go further and fly like the wind. Many were limited only by the sunlight, being told to be back in the yard by sunset. The Mount Airy City Police, like many police departments, have been conducting bike safety programs for decades. They distribute safety gear at events such as the KidFest in May at Riverside Park. A city policeman is seen checking bicycles for safety with four Mount Airy children sometime probably in the late 1990s or early 2000s. Sadly we don’t know the names of anyone in the picture. Do you recognize anyone? Are you one of these daredevils? If so, please contact me so we can better identify the picture.
Activities like summer camp have long been an iconic part of many American’s childhoods that many are missing in this time of pandemic. Organizations such as the Reeves Community Center teach children important lessons from boating and swimming safety to leadership skills and archery. This undated picture is from a Reeves summer camp, probably in the 1990s. We don’t know the names of any of those pictured. If you recognize any of them, or the place, please contact me at the museum. We’d love to record the full story behind what looks to have been a great summer day.
Water has always been a popular way to cool down in the heat of the summer in Surry County. Wading, barefoot in the Ararat River, as these girls are seen doing about 1930 near White Sulpher Springs Hotel, or finding a deep spot to make a swimming hole, people of all ages were drawn to the cool water flowing off the mountains.
Surry County folks have been vacationing at Carolina Beach at least since 1893 when James D. Lowry was selling tickets for railway excursions from Mount Airy to Wilmington on the Cape Fear & Yadkin Valley Railway. The train left at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, and returned at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Tickets were $3 a person, roughly $85 today, and half price for children 12 and younger. This put the trip within reach of people in the working middle class. The trip included a boat ride out to sea, another train trip to Wrightsville Sound and plenty of time for sightseeing, “wave jumping,” and shopping.
Until the 1930s bathing costumes were made of wool or cotton flannel to ensure modesty. The development of shirred cotton in the late 1800s allowed for a thicker, form-fitting type of cotton. This was applied to swimsuits in the ‘30s. This family-set of suits is still wool but in the more flattering and revealing styles that became popular in that time. They were given to the museum by Margaret Sparger Honbarrier. We don’t know for sure but they may have belonged to her and her parents, Dewitt and Lura (Wagoner) Sparger who lived in Mount Airy in the early 1900s.
A lot of folks in Mount Airy were headed to vacation in July 1926.
Mrs. J. B. Jeffries, Miss Sallie Jeffries, and Miss Ruth Saunders were headed to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to attend the “Sesqu Centennial.” Mrs. Virginia Mickey, her children Myrtle and John, and Mrs. M.D. Moore headed to Santa Monica, California.
Daniel E. Hoffman, a quarryman at the granite quarry, drove his wife, Rebecca, and their two daughters to Wrightsville Beach where they would spend a month. They stopped in Winston-Salem to pick up Rebecca’s mother, Nina Glenn.
The museum has a collection of post cards, many from beaches on the Carolina coast. One, sent in 1924 from Alma Webb to her friend Neeta Webb, describes a “big time” at Carolina Beach.
“Dear Neeta, You should be here to go wave jumping. It sure is fine and we are all having a big time. I’m getting so I can jump waves as if I’d been here always. Be good and have a big time. Alma”
Once something only the rich could afford, vacations became more affordable around the turn of the 19th century with better jobs and better access to transportation with trains and cars. Jobs in retail and industry allowed more people to leave subsistence farming in this region for hourly or salary wage work, guaranteed number of hours in a work day and at least one day off a week if not two.
Hot weather vacation shut downs were often built in to the schedules of mills that had no air conditioning and the only ventilation was open windows and doors. Businesses in the first half of the 20th century paid wages that allowed many people in middle class jobs to go away for a week or longer.
Chatham Mills in Elkin printed a newsletter called the ‘Blanketeer.’ In July 1938 they gave their employees some vacation advice, advice that’s still pretty important: Be sure your car is in condition for the road; Take your time, the vacation won’t be a success unless you get there and back safely; and If you’re camping, beware natural hazards such as snakes, insects, poison ivy, “and farm animals, too.”
Newspapers, like the Mount Airy News where the 1926 reports were published, often reported the comings and goings of locals allowing us a glimpse of how they spent their leisure time.
People like Mamie Greenwood, a telephone switch board operator in 1926, were able to head to the beach, the mountains, historic celebrations such as Philadelphia’s 250th anniversary, or Charleston, South Carolina, where the food and club culture were just as alluring then as they are today.
Vacations also gave those seeking entry into coveted retail jobs on Main Street, to get a foot in the door as businesses that didn’t close down like the mills needed to staff stores and offices to take care of customers. Florence Eldridge of State Road, it was reported, worked at the Jackson Bros. Department Store on Main Street as a substitute clerk “during the vacation period.”
Some vacations were for less frivolous reasons but just as important.
Pinkney Lawson Trotter Sr., who owned a pharmacy in Pilot Mountain, brought his family to Mount Airy for “Lawson, Jr.” to have his “tonsils removed at Martin hospital.” The clan stayed with his mother-in-law while here.
Not all summer fun involved long trips.
For those fortunate enough to own or have access to an automobile, a drive through the country was a grand way to spend a hot summer day.
“Dr. and Mrs. J. L. Woltz and Mr. and Mrs. H. O. Woltz motored to Roaring Gap Sunday afternoon,” the News reported on July 8, 1926. Going for a Sunday Drive was, perhaps, the first of many societal changes cars brought to the world.
Chatham employee Glenn Poplin hosted a “watermelon feast” at his home on July 13, 1938, as reported by the ‘Blanketeer.’ “The group was invited for a swim in Poplin’s pond, following which watermelon and cantaloupe were served to the following: Mr. & Mrs. Ivan Martin, Mr. & Mrs. Quince Johnson, Pauline Morrison, Dessie Reeves, Beatrice Burcham, Pauline Masten, Sarah Baptist; Claudia Austin, Red Johnson, Leonard Shepherd, and Abe Crater.”
The guest list hints at an ulterior motive at Poplin’s party. The Chatham workers were a tightknit group. Having several young married couples and several young singles may have been as much about matchmaking within the community as it was about cooling off and having fun.
Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228