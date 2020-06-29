Moonshiners & The Law

The 1912 shootout in the Hillsville Courthouse was the culmination of a complicated case that began at a corn shucking and ended in the electric chair for Floyd Allen and his son Claude. Floyd, a respected and feared farmer along the Fancy Gap Highway (U.S. 52) between Mount Airy and Hillsville, ran a number of stills. Some say officers leapt at the chance to take him down for his involvement in a case against his nephew because they couldn’t catch him moonshining. Some say other moonshiners took the chance to get rid of the competition. Whatever the truth of it was, Detective Payne brought in quite a haul when he raided the Allen and Edwards homes. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Opposition to the consumption of liquor was very personal, referring to the destruction and violence abuse of alcohol caused. Rev. C. C. Haymore, seen here about 1920, was an influential Baptist minister who helped establish several regional churches and is the namesake of Haymore Memorial Baptist Church on Rockford Street in Mount Airy. He was also an ardent and eloquent prohibitionist. He wrote in the Mount Airy News in February of 1901 of a conversation he had with a friend who had since passed away and of that man’s son. “When the people of this State were called upon to vote for or against prohibition, one of my best friends and one of our best farmers got very angry with me because I voted for prohibition; he said I was using my influence to put down the price of corn. If that man could arise from the dead just long enough to see the bloated staggering ruined boy (the effects of whiskey) he would say the love of money ruined his boy, and broke the heart of the widowed mother.” Mount Airy Museum of Regional History People often associate corn with moonshine but that wasn’t always the case, especially around Surry and Carroll counties where apple, peach, and pear orchards were so prevalent. Alcohol can be distilled from almost any fruit, vegetable, or grain and this area developed a reputation for particularly good brandy. John Snow of Carroll County, Virginia, was arrested in 1891 for stealing six gallons of William Felts’ brandy in Fancy Gap. Pictured are men picking, sorting, and packing apples at Coveland Orchard near Ararat, Virginia in the early 1900s. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Bootleggers have used everything from false bottoms on horse-drawn wagons to false pregnancies under young women’s dresses to move moonshine without getting caught. But the advent of motorized vehicles was a real game changer for them. Ford’s Model T was the first vehicle that was widely affordable and it didn’t take long for rumrunners to modify them for their purposes. A practice that continued as cars became faster, and drivers pushed the limits of engines and chassis. In their downtime bootleggers would meet up on country lanes, compare cars, and race to see whose was fastest which gave birth to NASCAR. Shown is an early junk yard from the late 1920s. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History By 1933, the country was weary of the “Noble Experiment” of prohibition. Lost tax revenue, gangland crimes associated with illegal liquor production and sales, and the inability of otherwise law-abiding citizens to have a responsible drink had turned the tide on temperance. The 18th Amendment to the Constitution was repealed by 38 states in 1933 and ’34. Eight states took no action on the repeal, the 21st Amendment to the US Constitution. South Carolina rejected the 21st. North Carolina refused the very idea of holding a Constitutional Convention to consider rejecting it and would remain a largely dry state until 1935. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History

Sheriff C.H. Haynes was on a mission. He and Deputy Mack R. Smith and Officer J.A. Fry of Pilot Mountain drove out into the countryside on Easter Monday evening 1909. They scoured the bottoms along the river and creeks, poked back into the woods and hills searching in vain.

Haynes had word of a still operating in the area and he was going to find it. He had a reputation as a no-nonsense law man. Smith and Fry were both well-known around Pilot Mountain and were equally set on finding and putting the operation out of business.

Their persistence finally paid off when the men spotted a tobacco barn with a hog pen behind it on Rufe Goin’s land. Inside they found a 60-gallon still.

Production and sale of “spiritous liquors” had been illegal in most of North Carolina since 1903 when the Democratic General Assembly passed the Watts Act making operation of stills outside of incorporated towns illegal.

In 1905, the state restricted production even more, making alcohol production and sale illegal in towns smaller than 1,000 people, which meant 68 of 98 counties were effectively dry. Mount Airy, with more than 3,500 population was the only town in Surry large enough to meet the state standard. Elkin was about 850 and Pilot Mountain about 650 at the time.

In 1909, 11 years before the 18th Amendment was passed, North Carolina became the first state to enact statewide prohibition by a general election, not a legislative act.

The prohibitionists were fueled by the damage alcohol abuse wrought on families. It is no surprise that women were in the forefront of the movement as men were more likely to overindulge. Their sons and husbands drank themselves sick or became violent. Sometimes they drank their wages, leaving nothing to support the family.

Prohibition wasn’t a new concept in North Carolina, there had been laws restricting or controlling production, sales, and consumption of alcohol since the early 1700s. The first petition for statewide prohibition was presented to the General Assembly in 1852, though no action was taken on it.

The legislature prohibited the use of various crops for alcohol production during the Civil War because, frankly, the crops were needed as food. The same issue was raised during both World Wars as rationing was put in place to ensure food supplies for troops and the starving populations of our allies.

In 1881, a second attempt at prohibition went to the General Assembly but was voted down. By 1903 the Anti Saloon League had formed and, with the support of both the North Carolina Methodist Conference and the Baptist State Convention, successfully lobbied state legislators for some restrictions.

The Mount Airy News ran an opinion from the Wilson Ledger newspaper in January of that year, just ahead of the vote.

“All agree that the country distillery must go. That is an evil that must end. … Each community will be left to settle the matter for itself. … What ever a majority of the white people of any community favor, should be the rule in that community.”

The growing number of “drys” weren’t happy with the resulting decision which left it up to communities to make many decisions about alcohol sales in their areas.

“There are hundreds of thousands of sad hearts in North Carolina,” wrote the editor of the News on March 12, “The Watts prohibition bill, passed by the Legislature, is unsatisfactory. It reads like a document emanating from a set of men with as little ‘hoss’ sense as backbone.”

The question of prohibition was far from settled, in the state or the nation. Even after national prohibition was deemed unsuccessful, the Tar Heel State held firm, voting against holding a Constitutional Convention to consider the repeal of the 18th Amendment by 62% to 38%.

And, of course, illegal liquor production didn’t stop when prohibition ended. There are stories of revenue officers seizing stills and bootleggers well into the 1970s regularly.

