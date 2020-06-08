Accidental historians keep convention alive

The Mount Airy Fiddlers Convention, held the first weekend of June each year, opened the season for such events across the state. By 1982, when this photo was taken, the event was regularly attended by well-known performers and folk music collectors such as six-time Grammy nominee Mike Seeger who attended for many years. Former NPR journalist and host of “Across the Blue Ridge” Paul Brown is seen playing banjo on the stage. Clyde Johnson (behind Brown), long-time host of WPAQs Merry-Go-Round broadcast, was the emcee for the fiddler’s convention from its first year in 1972 until his death in 2007.
The fiddlers convention has always run Friday night and all day Saturday but many people come a week or more early to spend time with other fans of the music. Jam sessions spring up everywhere and often run well into the early morning hours as seen here in 2002.
When the Mount Airy Bluegrass and Old Time Fiddlers Convention began in 1972 attendance was a few hundred but has grown to thousands with folks traveling from Australia, Ireland, Germany, Japan, Canada, and England as well as many states. This montage of three photos by Robert Merritt from 2009 shows the tents, campers, and cars spread across the Veterans Memorial Park, the location for the event since its inception 49 years ago.
The fiddlers convention attracts people from around the world but a great many local residents and musicians attend and compete each year as well including the Virginia Carolina Boys seen here in 2019. The are Wes Clifton on guitar, Kevin Fore on banjo, Kirk Sutphin playing the fiddle, Todd Hiatt playing the mandolin, and Chester McMillian on guitar.
The music may be old-time but the fans certainly span the generations as seen in this photo from 2018. Many young people are still drawn to the complexities of melody and story in the music and the connection to history when they learn songs, some of which are centuries old.
Not all historians intend to be. Sometimes it happens by accident. Such is the case with Ralph and Kelly Epperson, Mark Brown, and others at WPAQ and the Mount Airy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddlers Convention.
For 48 years the Mount Airy units of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars have sponsored the fiddler’s convention and WPAQ has been recording and broadcasting portions of the performances. Those recordings constitute a tremendous archive of Bluegrass and Old-Time music, and performers that is unmatched and irreplaceable.
And this year, when the event had to be cancelled for public health concerns in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they allowed the show to go on.
Mark Brown, who does news and special events for the radio station, has helped with the stage and sound set up and broadcast of the festival for 25 years. When organizers made the decision to cancel, Brown hatched a plan and Kelly Epperson, son of station founder Ralph Epperson and current station manager, loved the idea.
“Mark said, ‘Let’s have one anyway! We’ll do a virtual fiddler’s convention. Hopefully it will be the only one, but we’ll still have one,’ and we were all excited,” Epperson recalled. “We look forward to [the fiddler’s convention],” he added. “It’s a lot of work but we just love it and couldn’t stand the idea of it not happening.”
Brown has hundreds of hours of recorded performances and jam sessions that have never been broadcast, recordings he’s painstakingly cleaned up, removing dead air and sound checks so listeners will hear long-time emcee Clyde Johnson introduce the act, a pause, and then the performance.
Epperson decided to air the virtual convention the same hours they would traditionally carry the real thing, Friday from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. and Saturday, 3 p.m.-10 p.m. This is not the first time he’s shared audible history with his audience. The station rebroadcast Mount Airy’s 1948 state football championship game against Laurinburg on Thanksgiving in 2018. He hopes this is as well-received.
“Who knows what it’ll be like,” he wondered last week. “One thing’s for sure, we’re going to hear a lot of great music.”
Ronald Golden Frazier Collins, who served in the US Army during WWII, is the acknowledged father of the event which is sponsored by the two veterans’ organizations that own the park. The first fiddler’s convention was held June 2-3, 1972. It’s been held the first Friday and Saturday of June ever since, attracting some of the finest performers, amateur and professional, from across the nation and many other countries.
Ralph Epperson, whose love of old-time music was perfectly paired with his passion for broadcast radio, was involved from the beginning. At first the senior Epperson helped with equipment and recorded performances, broadcasting some as time permitted. By the mid-1970s he and his family and staff were intrinsically involved in creating the stage, setting up the sound system and broadcasting the majority of the event.
Organizers pride themselves on maintaining a family-friendly atmosphere where alcohol, profanity, and rough behavior are not tolerated and children are welcome. Attendance has shown the audiences appreciate the effort as it’s grown from a few hundred people in the early years to several thousand now. Some estimate attendance topped 6,000 by 2005. Campers start arriving more than a week before the event begins because the festival has a strong core community of people who simply enjoy sharing the music and visiting with other fans.
Many come to compete in one of the 25 judged categories. In the early years a few hundred registered for the best bluegrass or old-time band or for individual ribbons as best fiddler, banjo, mandolin, guitar, dance, or song in age and genre categories. By 2001, the 30th convention, 738 individuals, 126 old time bands and 44 bluegrass bands registered to compete.
This year no champions were crowned and no campers set up but people still got to hear their favorite music because a few accidental historians have collected the sounds from history and shared them with everyone.
Today is the second anniversary of this column. We’ve explored an unexpected range of topics looking at the history of this region and I’ve enjoyed learning those stories and sharing them with you all. It is a privilege I look forward to continuing with you as we move into this 250th anniversary year of Surry County’s creation. Thank you for the opportunity.
