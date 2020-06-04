School board hears project update

Workers install one of two new HVAC units at Dobson Elementary Schools in 92-degree heat Wednesday. Jeff Linville | The News The ductwork is complete for the HVAC unit serving the school dining area and is almost done for the unit serving the kitchen area. Jeff Linville | The News The floor has to be torn up in order to go in with new sewer lines and a new grease trap connection. From the entrance of the school gym, the path of a new walkway will be lain.

DOBSON — Construction and renovations at three county schools are well underway, according to an update this week for the Surry County Board of Education.

Robert Draughn, director of plant operations, discussed with the school board the work progress as part of the Phase I construction project approved last year by the Surry County Board of Commissioners.

Two years ago the county commissioners agreed in principle to fund work on several schools, starting with three county elementary schools, a new gym in Elkin and HVAC work for Mount Airy City Schools (fresh off of providing the city schools with a new central office in the former Pike Electric headquarters).

The Elkin gym construction was delayed from funding last year, but the county approved a bond issuance for the three county schools, with a limit of $25 million. The low bid for the three county schools, the commissioners learned Marh 2019, came in from J.G. Coram at $24,265,000. With miscellaneous soft costs and budget monies, the final project cost was estimated at $24.69 million.

Dobson Elementary

Heavy rains the previous two weeks slowed up grading work such as backfilling at the elementary school in the county seat, according to Draughn. He said the filling is about 8 feet at this point.

He shared with the school board a photo that showed that workers had completed the storm drain tie in for the new buildings in the works with the 1990s building on site.

The two-story building is getting a concrete retaining wall on the southwest corner that will allow lower level entrance while also providing an exit to the playground from the upper sit.

On the west side, water proofing around the windows is done, Draughn told the school board. On the roof, waterproofing work already has been completed.

The crew is still working on backfilling the space on the back side facing the existing classroom buildings.

Draugh said one of the next steps is to install the footings for the remaining portion of the classroom building and a corridor to span the distance to the old 1950s-era classroom building.

The electrical, mechanical and plumbing has been moving slowly but getting there, he said.

The tearing down of the front entrance has begun so that the office area can be expanded, including the building of a new security vestibule that all guests will have to pass through before being able to walk through the hallways.

For the kitchen and cafeteria area, a new HVAC unit is being installed with ductwork to the dining area already complete. There is another unit for the kitchen expansion, and the ductwork is almost done there, Draughn said.

Plumbing lines in the kitchen for the new system are going in this week. The new grease trap has already been installed and is ready to be tied into the new plumbing line.

A new connector walkway will tie the existing classroom area into the gym.

Franklin Elementary

At Franklin all the brick work has been completed for the gym renovation, said Draughn.

There is a new HVAC unit that will serve the pre-kindergarten space and its bathrooms. There is one new restroom for the pre-K space, as well as a therapy room so that teachers can take children aside for special needs.

The renovations and additions will create a new storage room, resource room, janitor’s closet, data closet and a washer/dryer space for pre-K needs, Draughn said.

There will be a stage area with an ADA-accessible ramp on the right and steps up to the front.

Like Dobson, the office building will have a new security vestibule that leads to the front office.

He said when he visited the job site Monday he saw workers laying out footing excavation for a new canopy for a covered walkway.

The lobby restroom renovation is pretty much ready to go, he said. The new doors that lead into the dining area from the lobby are in place with the hardware installed.

The contractor will be removing the concrete floor for the kitchen area so the plumbing contractor can get into the floor space to install new lines.

Workers removed a wall to expand the kitchen into part of the former dining area, which will be the new dish-washing space.

Going into the dining area, both sets of doors will be replaced with wider doors that are ADA-accessible for wheelchairs.

An area where there were old concrete steps has been been cleared off, and the new area seeded.

Mountain Park

In the Bill Powell study a few years ago, Mountain Park had the oldest school building in the county district and others that were close behind in age.

Draughn said the new addition has had a new roof surface applied, and it is 100% dried now.

For the new classroom addition, the contractor is ready to pour sidewalks this week. A connector will tie this structure to the gym; gutters are already in place with downspouts.

An HVAC pad is ready to receive a unit that will serve the building.

The crew cleaned up around the gym and seeded new stand of grass that is growing very well, which is a positive from all this rain lately, Draughn said. On the back side of the kitchen/dining area, the land was graded; the steep drop was made more level so that the custodial staff can go through there and maintain the grass.

Data cables are in the process of being run through building. Hot and cold water piping has been installed.

Work on the kindergarten classroom is done and it has been taped off for painting.

There is a new walkway toward the bus parking lot.

There has been a delay on some of the colors for the VCT flooring, he cautioned.

The kitchen is starting to take shape. The staff will have a new dish machine where workers can sanitize pots and pans.

The electricians are tying in new and used equipment acquired through a grant applied for by the school nutrition department.

The media center addition is starting to take shape. The floor is prepped and ready to pour this week. Then the contractor will bring in the masonry subcontractors.

