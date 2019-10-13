John Peters | Mount Airy Four-year-old Eli Hamby, of Mount Airy, can barely contain his excitement while waiting for Mark “Mr. Pokeeto” Donnell to finish making a balloon animal for the youngster, while Eli’s brother, Dominick Hamby, 6, (to the left) waits his turn under the watchful eye of their grandfather, Chad Hilton, on Friday. - John Peters | Mount Airy Joe Allen, an Ararat blacksmith, gives a demonstration to a couple of dozen folks in the courtyard of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History on Friday. - John Peters | Mount Airy Travis Frye, autumn leaves director for the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, addresses the growing audience around the bandstand during Friday’s opening ceremonies for the Autumn Leaves Festival. - John Peters | Mount Airy Sugarloaf Mountain Band members, clockwise, from left, Pat Hiatt, Charlie Hawks, Todd Beverly, and Kenny Grubbs do some final tuning before taking to the bandstand as one of the many local bands performing during this weekend’s Autumn Leaves Festival. Another band member, Elvin McMillian, is already in the wings of the stage area waiting to go on. - - John Peters | Mount Airy Thousands of visitors to the Autumn Leaves Festival made Main Street a teeming mass of color as the visitors walked from vendor to vendor. - - John Peters | Mount Airy The Flat Rock Ruritan’s ground steak sandwich booth workers were constantly in motion, with a steady stream of customers lining up for the Mount Airy delicacy. Here, starting in the foreground and working clockwise, are Becky Spire, Jessica Stevens, Judy Thomas, and Rita Reese, who all seem to have the process down to a science to keep the Saturday crowd well-fed. - - John Peters | Mount Airy Lazer Edge Design co-owner Will Pfitzner, left, chats with Joseph and Ashley Crouse, of Mount Airy, as they look over items for sale at Pfitzner’s booth. - - John Peters | Mount Airy Michele Moore, of Greensboro, selects which containers of pumpkin pie fudge she plans to buy while Bear Creek Gifts’ Steven Martin scoops some spoonfuls from a block of the fudge to offer customers a sample. Supplies were dwindling fast Saturday afternoon, with Martin saying they would probably run out of the fudge before the end of the day. - - John Peters | Mount Airy Trey Brown, of East Bend, and Morgan Johnson, of Inman, S.C., enjoy a game of checkers Saturday during the festival. - -

It almost seems like a tired old cliche, to describe the annual Autumn Leaves Festival in terms such as “popular” or “successful,” or to describe the weather as “perfect,” for the event.

But after 53 years, and more than a few years that have been too hot, too cold, rainy or windy, this year it’s hard not to return to some of those earlier descriptions, because they certainly fit.

“I think this is going to be one of the best ones ever,” Travis Frye said Friday just minutes before the event’s official opening ceremony. Why would Frye, program and events director as well as Autumn Leaves Festival director for the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, expect anything else?

At the time of his comments, vendor booths lined the streets of downtown, skies were sunny and temperatures were headed to an autumn-like 70-some degrees, and from the festival’s bandstand, Main Street looked like a sea of people walking and shopping.

While it’s hard to judge just what makes a festival the “best ever,” Frye might not have been too far off the mark. Saturday was overcast much of the day, but that just served to keep temperatures from rising too high, while tens of thousands of shoppers and visitors walked the streets, shopping among vendor booths and downtown stores.

“It’s a lot bigger than I remember,” said Brian Orton while taking a few minutes to eat lunch with Wendy Dunning. While the two live near Greensboro, Orton said he grew up in Pilot Mountain and used to make regular visits to the Autumn Leaves Festival.

“But I haven’t been here in a while,” he said. “It’s changed a lot. It’s bigger.”

Dunning agreed.

“We used to come every year with my grandma,” but, like Orton, she hadn’t been to the festival in several years. “I think it’s bigger. There’s a lot more people.”

Despite the changes, regular fans keep coming.

“We come just about every year,” said Jessica Phillips, of Woodlawn, Virginia, who was checking out several of the booths on Main Street with her husband, Johnny. “We just love Mount Airy. We love the atmosphere,” she said.

“I’m kind of along for the ride,” her husband said, though he did admit a few vendors grabbed his attention, particularly one that made jack-o-lanterns out of propane tanks.

“I’m here every year,” said Michele Moore, of Greensboro, as she was purchasing some pumpkin fudge from Bear Creek Gifts.” “I started coming to the festival 30-some years ago. We love the street festival. We love Mount Airy.”

That love manifested itself, at least in part, through brisk sales at food vendors.

“We’ve had a great day. A great weekend,” said Michael King, working the Flat Rock Ruritan Club ground steak sandwich booth as a steady line of people waited patiently at the counter. “We’re staying busy and everybody is smiling, that’s the main thing.”

Steven Martin, of Bear Creek Gifts, said business was so steady his booth would most likely run out of its seasonal specialty before the festival was over today.

“We always sell out of the pumpkin pie fudge,” he said. “I make extra, but it doesn’t seem to matter. If I make 100 extra tubs, 200 extra, we still sell out. We’ll probably be out before the day is over,” he said early Saturday afternoon.

While he may run out of pumpkin pie fudge, he still had plenty of other items for sale, as did many of the vendors, hoping the crowds would continue into Sunday.

Frye, with the chamber, said he was expecting somewhere north of 200,000 people at the event.

“The last time we audited the numbers, we were at 200,000,” he said. “I think we’ve grown. We might be at 215,000.”

Whatever the number, it’s clear the festival remains popular, has been a big success this year, and even experienced nice weather.

The Autumn Leaves Festival continues today, from noon until 6 p.m., with many downtown streets remaining closed.

Four-year-old Eli Hamby, of Mount Airy, can barely contain his excitement while waiting for Mark “Mr. Pokeeto” Donnell to finish making a balloon animal for the youngster, while Eli’s brother, Dominick Hamby, 6, (to the left) waits his turn under the watchful eye of their grandfather, Chad Hilton, on Friday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_20191011_115730.jpg Four-year-old Eli Hamby, of Mount Airy, can barely contain his excitement while waiting for Mark “Mr. Pokeeto” Donnell to finish making a balloon animal for the youngster, while Eli’s brother, Dominick Hamby, 6, (to the left) waits his turn under the watchful eye of their grandfather, Chad Hilton, on Friday. John Peters | Mount Airy Joe Allen, an Ararat blacksmith, gives a demonstration to a couple of dozen folks in the courtyard of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History on Friday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_20191011_121102.jpg Joe Allen, an Ararat blacksmith, gives a demonstration to a couple of dozen folks in the courtyard of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History on Friday. John Peters | Mount Airy Travis Frye, autumn leaves director for the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, addresses the growing audience around the bandstand during Friday’s opening ceremonies for the Autumn Leaves Festival. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_20191011_113003.jpg Travis Frye, autumn leaves director for the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, addresses the growing audience around the bandstand during Friday’s opening ceremonies for the Autumn Leaves Festival. John Peters | Mount Airy Sugarloaf Mountain Band members, clockwise, from left, Pat Hiatt, Charlie Hawks, Todd Beverly, and Kenny Grubbs do some final tuning before taking to the bandstand as one of the many local bands performing during this weekend’s Autumn Leaves Festival. Another band member, Elvin McMillian, is already in the wings of the stage area waiting to go on. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_20191011_113819.jpg Sugarloaf Mountain Band members, clockwise, from left, Pat Hiatt, Charlie Hawks, Todd Beverly, and Kenny Grubbs do some final tuning before taking to the bandstand as one of the many local bands performing during this weekend’s Autumn Leaves Festival. Another band member, Elvin McMillian, is already in the wings of the stage area waiting to go on. John Peters | Mount Airy Thousands of visitors to the Autumn Leaves Festival made Main Street a teeming mass of color as the visitors walked from vendor to vendor. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_20191011_112508.jpg Thousands of visitors to the Autumn Leaves Festival made Main Street a teeming mass of color as the visitors walked from vendor to vendor. John Peters | Mount Airy The Flat Rock Ruritan’s ground steak sandwich booth workers were constantly in motion, with a steady stream of customers lining up for the Mount Airy delicacy. Here, starting in the foreground and working clockwise, are Becky Spire, Jessica Stevens, Judy Thomas, and Rita Reese, who all seem to have the process down to a science to keep the Saturday crowd well-fed. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_20191012_121207.jpg The Flat Rock Ruritan’s ground steak sandwich booth workers were constantly in motion, with a steady stream of customers lining up for the Mount Airy delicacy. Here, starting in the foreground and working clockwise, are Becky Spire, Jessica Stevens, Judy Thomas, and Rita Reese, who all seem to have the process down to a science to keep the Saturday crowd well-fed. John Peters | Mount Airy Lazer Edge Design co-owner Will Pfitzner, left, chats with Joseph and Ashley Crouse, of Mount Airy, as they look over items for sale at Pfitzner’s booth. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_20191011_121638.jpg Lazer Edge Design co-owner Will Pfitzner, left, chats with Joseph and Ashley Crouse, of Mount Airy, as they look over items for sale at Pfitzner’s booth. John Peters | Mount Airy Michele Moore, of Greensboro, selects which containers of pumpkin pie fudge she plans to buy while Bear Creek Gifts’ Steven Martin scoops some spoonfuls from a block of the fudge to offer customers a sample. Supplies were dwindling fast Saturday afternoon, with Martin saying they would probably run out of the fudge before the end of the day. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_20191012_122043-0-.jpg Michele Moore, of Greensboro, selects which containers of pumpkin pie fudge she plans to buy while Bear Creek Gifts’ Steven Martin scoops some spoonfuls from a block of the fudge to offer customers a sample. Supplies were dwindling fast Saturday afternoon, with Martin saying they would probably run out of the fudge before the end of the day. John Peters | Mount Airy Trey Brown, of East Bend, and Morgan Johnson, of Inman, S.C., enjoy a game of checkers Saturday during the festival. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_20191012_123606.jpg Trey Brown, of East Bend, and Morgan Johnson, of Inman, S.C., enjoy a game of checkers Saturday during the festival. John Peters | Mount Airy

Event a hit with organizers, vendors, visitors