Pinnacle man charges of rape, kidnapping

May 15, 2023 Mount Airy News Top Stories 0

Assault may have begun on city greenway

By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

A Pinnacle man has been jailed on charges of kidnapping, rape, and several related charges, with a court appearance set for later this week, in relation to an attack on a 17-year-old female on the Mount Airy Greenway earlier this month.

David Ray Lunsford, 37, of Pinnacle, was still being held in the Surry County Jail on Monday on a number of charges. Among those are one count of first degree kidnapping, one count of first degree forcible rape, two counts of first degree forced sexual offense, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of crimes against nature, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $3 million.

According to Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt, his department was called Saturday, May 6, to a sexual assault that occurred “inside Mount Airy city limits and outside in Surry County.”

“During the investigation, it is alleged that a 17-year-old female was assaulted, and one of the locations involved was the Mount Airy Greenway. The Mount Airy Police Department is assisting in the investigation,” the release said.

The statement from the sheriff came nine days after the alleged incident, and hours after The Mount Airy News’ first report of the attack on its website, mtairynews.com.

Over thew weekend, Chief Deputy Larry Lowe of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said both the patrol and criminal investigation divisions probed the incident, but the sheriff’s office would not release any additional information at that time.

Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson confirmed over the weekend that a dual investigation was opened with his department and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office regarding the alleged sexual assault. However, Watson said the parties met on the greenway but that the incident in question resulting in the criminal charges occurred outside the jurisdiction of the Mount Airy Police Department. They were involved with the investigation due to the fact the alleged sexual assault had a potential link to the greenway.

According to Sheriff Hiatt’s statement on Monday, once called to the scene, his department began investigating, eventually finding Lunsford on the greenway.

Lunsford has a criminal record dating back to 2006 with charges of breaking and entering and larceny. Most recently, in 2020 he was found guilty of larceny of a motor vehicle including dogs; both felony charges.

Lunsford is being held at the Surry County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, May 17.