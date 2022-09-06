No tears shed for collapsing Koozies

September 6, 2022 Mount Airy News Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

The long ordeal of the vacant and oft aflame former Koozies building is closing one chapter.

Demolition began Tuesday on the site of the former Koozies at N. South Street, W. Pine Street, and Franklin Street in Mount Airy.

Residents of Mount Airy have been anxiously awaiting the demolition of the vacant building that has been a magnet for the homeless seeking shelter. There have been two fires at the site since last fall that were attributed to illegal entry into the building by the homeless.

Signage and attempts to keep people from entering the structure have proved fruitless. Commissioner Tom Koch said at a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners last month that there could be liability implications if anyone were to enter and then be injured within the location of the former Quality Mills site.

He told his colleagues at that time, “It will be our fault, because we’ve been dragging our feet.”

The building located at 455 Franklin Street was condemned by the city who cited it as a safety hazard to the community. In February Mount Airy commissioners voted 4-1 to give the building’s owner National Decon Holdings 90 days to make repairs the structure. Mount Airy had tried unsuccessfully to make contact with the owner to ascertain if they had plans to make repairs to bring the building up to code. Mount Airy Mayor Ron Niland said that the pressure put on National Decon Holdings helped, “I think they finally saw the light.”

In a surprise move early this month it was announced Bobby Koehler of Ultimate Towing and Recovery in Mount Airy had purchased the site. In April, his bid of $38,000 survived the upset bid process and he also won the auction for the Mittman Paint and Body Shop across West Pine Street at 109 S. South Street. What Kohler has in mind for his new property is unknown.

What is clear is that based on honking horns from cars driving by and folks standing in the bright sun to get one last look: the skeleton of Koozies won’t be missed.