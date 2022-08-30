One of the concept designs for the Mount Airy Men’s Shelter on a proposed site on West Lebanon St., Mount Airy. The concept for this design had the shelter located across the street from Daymark Recovery Services which would have provided ease of access for those staying at the shelter to access treatment.
Leaping over obstacles takes a toll on people, even those who have felt a call to serve others in need. After diligent work in fundraising, outreach, and awareness for the needs of homeless men in Mount Airy, the Mount Airy Men’s Shelter decided the obstacles to achieving their vision are insurmountable.
Project leader Ann Simmons said Monday, “We have faced many challenges and roadblocks trying to get the men’s shelter established here in Mount Airy. With a heavy heart we have come to the conclusion that without the support of the county and city we are unable to continue.”
“Unfortunately, there are those who think the money could be spent better elsewhere or that Mount Airy is not in need of a shelter. Or that it would bring more homeless to Mount Airy,” she said.
Since the shelter began their awareness campaign last fall with talks to the Rotary Club as well as Mount Airy and Surry County officials, Simmons has said repeatedly that she felt a call from above to serve those in need.
A need for homeless shelter space exists in the county and while groups are working hard to support women and families in crisis, she saw there remained a drought of services aimed toward homeless men.
For months there had been meetings, interviews, housing needs roundtables, and pleas to the leaders of Mount Airy and Surry County from the Mount Airy Men’s Shelter group to try and gain some funding assistance for the fights against a problem that is not unique to Mount Airy.
“I am sad to hear that the efforts for a men’s homeless shelter will not be moving forward. Homelessness for men is a reality in our community and we have not been able to fill that void,” United Fund of Surry Executive Director Melissa Hiatt said Monday. “The United Fund is committed to working with local non-profits to grow their awareness, strengthen their structure and provide leadership education.”
When the men’s shelter group started to find its footing and a possible location popped up for the shelter one opportunity fell through due to costs, on another then landowner simply changed their mind.
Some challenges were even harder to overcome. Simmons said she was also met with pushback from community leaders who suggested there was not a problem in need of fixing. However, on the shelter’s social media page one respondent offered another opinion, “Every small town has a large homeless population. Just because you can’t see them doesn’t mean they don’t exist.”
If people are not reminded daily of the need for homeless housing solutions in Mount Airy that does not mean no such problem exists, Simmons said. Nor will turning a blind eye to homelessness in hope that the problem will self-resolve.
“Some people can choose not to see the problem and others try to solve it,” Simmons said of her effort to get the shelter open.
When applying for American Rescue Plan funds through a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant Simmons was slapped with a harsh reality. The grant application was denied after a due diligence investigation of the shelter found that, through no fault of the organization, a member of the leadership team had been recently arrested.
She was told that, “Any current charges or convictions are considered disqualifying events.” To that she offered it feels like shelter received the punishment for something “a former officer has been accused of. We feel that is not very compassionate and forward thinking.”
For those who have been cheering on the concept and development of the Mount Airy Men’s Shelter Simmons said, “I assure those of you that have generously donated to support this endeavor that your donations will benefit the homeless in another way.”
“I’m done and I know I did all I could,” she said and although this chapter of her service journey is ending, the needs of those she has served will remain behind. The gifts of physical items for the shelter like bedding, kitchen, or office supplies will not go to waste but rather still be used toward the same end goal.
“The money will go to three different non-profits that help men: New Hope, New Beginnings in Mount Airy; Your Father’s House in Elkin and Open Air Ministries in Mount Airy.”
The donated clothing, furnishings and hygiene items are to be given from Mount Airy Men’s Shelter to New Hope, New Beginnings who under direction of Karl Singletary is constructing a new long-term transitional home for men in an existing structure on Rawley Avenue in Mount Airy.
Simmons added that the backpacks and sleeping bags donated to her organization will be going to Open Air Ministry for direct distribution to the homeless. “Thank you to each and every one that tried to help us with this dream. We are heartbroken that we were not able to make it happen. With your help we were able to help many.”
The United Fund’s Hiatt said, “Ann Simmons and The Mount Airy Men’s Shelter group have provided awareness and education on this problem, I hope that someone will step forward to initiate change and resolve so that no one in our community is hungry or homeless.”
Simmons reminds that those in need require caring, understanding, and empathy as well as the more obvious forms of support like clothing or food. “Please continue to support these other non-profit ministries in the area. And join us to continue to pray for the homeless of Mount Airy and the homeless everywhere.”