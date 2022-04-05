Fatal wreck on US-52 South

April 5, 2022 Mount Airy News Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Surry County officials say a multi-car crash on US-52 overnight has resulted in a partial closure of the highway near Pilot Mountain.

Authorities suggest drivers avoid the area if you can or find an alternate route.

One person has been confirmed dead after a tractor-trailer crashed into a pickup truck and a rollback style tow truck Tuesday.

Southbound lanes are still closed, northbound lanes have been reopened after they were shut down to allow for the arrival of equipment to clear the scene of the crash.

Officials expect the highway to be closed until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic heading south is being rerouted off to Old US 52.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to officials. Investigators said the driver of the pickup truck was the driver who died.

Officials said multiple cars were involved and several people were injured but they did not have any details on the extent of those injuries, other than person who has died.

Crews are working to clean up the crash and the tractor-trailer, but officials expect US-52 southbound to be closed for a few hours from Exit 131 at Pilot Knob Park Road to Exit 129 at Perch Road.

Reports of a potential fuel leak are still under investigation at this time. Updates will follow as details are released.