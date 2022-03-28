The pageantry of the past

March 28, 2022 Mount Airy News Top Stories 0
By Emily Morgan

Here are a few of the Miss Mount Airy Programs donated by Karen and Jimmy Sumner. The pages contain ads, endorsements, photos and more. Each one captures a piece of the year it represents!

<p>Many of the pageant programs contain ballot sheets for folks watching in the audience.</p>

<p>The program of events pictured here is from 1961. The Coronation Ball didn’t start until 10 p.m.</p>

<p>Pictured here is Kylee Seats, 2022 North Carolina cover Miss United States Agriculture. Kylee attends East Surry High School and is an advocate for agriculture in Surry County and North Carolina.</p>

<p>These VHS tapes were donated to the museum by Steve and Ann Lowry Yokeley. These tapes read Miss Mount Airy ‘89, Miss North Surry ‘89, Miss Elkin Valley ‘90, and Miss Mount Airy Pageant ’93.</p>

You just never know what is going to walk through the door at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. As a historian, it is like the biggest and most exciting session of show and tell.

Several years ago, Karen and Jimmy Sumner donated copies of the Miss Mount Airy Pageant programs, a competition that was presented by the Mount Airy Jaycees, a Junior Chamber of Commerce committee for years. While the main content of these programs displays the contestants and their talents, we can also learn so much about Mount Airy/Surry County from the ads and sponsorships. The donated collection ranges from 1956 to 1975 with a few copies missing in the span. The pageant itself ran into the 1990s when the Jaycees began to see a decline in membership.

The program of events usually consisted of a parade down Main Street, a swimsuit, talent, and evening gown competition. A judge’s luncheon would be held Saturday with finals that night. After the evening gown competition announcements would be made for the following categories: Miss Congeniality, Miss Runners-up, and for Miss Mount Airy, with a crowning to follow.

These mini time capsules capture an interesting time in history and commerce in Mount Airy. The 1975 program, like other programs before, has a title page for awards and donations. In that year the crowned Miss Mount Airy received $600 scholarship or $300 cash, a super speed toaster oven from Proctor Silex Corp., an official sterling silver Miss America charm bracelet, and an oil portrait by Stanley King.

Many merchants were also involved, donating items and offering services to contestants. In 1956 flowers were provided by Airmont Florists. The Miss Mount Airy Wardrobe was provided by Jackson Brothers, Harrison’s, and Ellis Clothing.

For many years contestants and judges were hosted by the Blue Ridge Hotel.

The W.E. Merritt Company, once housed at the museum’s current location, had a half page ad in the 1970 program as did Moody’s Funeral Home, Parrish Tire Company, and WSYD Radio.

Our region once boasted an Elkin Valley Pageant, Miss Western Piedmont Pageant, Little Miss Mount Airy Pageant, and I’m sure countless others. While some of these local competitions are no longer in operation, several companies and entities still exist giving young ladies a chance to compete for the crown. Modern day competitions continue to showcase talents and beauty but go further in displaying the philanthropic and educational triumphs of all women; our reigning Miss North Carolina, Morgan Romano, has a BS in chemical engineering and is striving to bring STEM education to children across North Carolina.

In honor of Women’s history month, we, here at the museum, want to thank all the women, seen and unseen, who work daily to better our communities for all.

Emily Morgan is the guest services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. She and her family live in Westfield. She can be reached at eamorgan@northcarolinamuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x229