Hounds induct six into Hall of Fame

Present for the 2009 induction ceremony for the North Surry Sports Hall of Fame were Kelly Holder, Tony Martin (representing Lee Martin), Morgan Midkiff, Judy Smith (representing her late husband, Don Smith), and Morgan Bunker Tate. Not pictured is Jerry Hemmings, who lives in Manitoba and was unable to attend. John Cate | The News

North Surry inducted six distinguished Greyhound athletic standouts into the North Surry Sports Hall of Fame between varsity contests on Friday, Dec. 13, when North Surry hosted West Stokes.

Following the completion of the women’s game that night, Jerry Hemmings, Kelly Holder, Lee Martin, Morgan Midkiff, Don Smith and Morgan Bunker Tate were all honored in a ceremony that proclaimed them as the Hall of Fame’s class of 2019. Holder, Midkiff and Tate were all present to receive their awards in person. Hemmings was unable to attend. Martin, the head basketball coach at Hargrave Military Academy, was represented by his father, fellow North Surry Hall of Famer Tony Martin, while Smith, who passed away from cancer in 1998, was represented by his wife Judy.

North Surry expected a big crowd to honor its past sports heroes, and the crowd likely got a boost from the presence of Holder, the former head football coach at both Surry Central (1995-98) and Mount Airy (1999-2017) on a night when the Granite Bears weren’t playing. However, Holder has an impressive legacy as a former North Surry athlete as well.

Midkiff, who completed her college career at Belmont Abbey College just two years ago, was the youngest inductee in the class, while Hemmings and Smith each began their time at North more than half a century ago.

Jerry Hemmings

Hemmings, who was a member of the 1966-67 men’s basketball team that won the state championship for the Greyhounds, was the first to be introduced. He went on from North Surry to play for Surry Community College, where he was the nation’s leading JUCO scorer as a sophomore, averaging 29.4 ppg and earning first-team All-American honors. He went on to average 32.3 ppg in the national junior college tournament and was named its MVP, setting a record with 47 points in one game along the way. He then went north of the border to play for Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where he set a school record by averaging 24.6 ppg in his career, earning the school’s Male Athlete of the Year honors, and was named to the All-Canadian basketball and academic teams.

After an outstanding pro basketball career in France, where he averaged 30.3 ppg and won an MVP award, he won 734 games as head coach at Brandon University in Canada. He is the winningest college coach in Canadian history and won four national championships. He is already a member of the halls of fame of Surry County, Lakehead University, Manitoba and the nation of Canada.

Hemmings, 71, who currently resides in Brandon, Manitoba, was unable to attend, but conveyed his gratitude and excitement at receiving the honor.

Kelly Holder

Holder won 219 games in 23 seasons as a head football coach at two county rivals, including a memorable run at Mount Airy in which he reached the state finals three times and won the state championship in 2008. But his story began as a Greyhound, where he was All-Conference in football every year from 1986-88 and in basketball in 1987 and 1988. As a senior football player, Holder was honorable mention All-State and played in the East-West Game.

Among the awards he won as a player were Foothills Athletic Conference Most Outstanding Offensive Player, FAC football Player of the Year, and the 1987-88 All-Tournament Team at the Western Regional in basketball. He won the Caleb Woods Scholarship Award and went on to Elon College, where he played quarterback and receiver, leading the (then) Fightin’ Christians in receiving yards in 1991.

He graduated from Elon in 1993 and within two years, was named as the new head coach at Surry Central. Holder guided the Golden Eagles to the playoffs in all four of his seasons there and was the Mountain Valley 2A Coach of the Year in 1997. After being named the head coach at Mount Airy in 1999, he won 195 games, nine conference championships, three Western Regional titles, and the 2008 1A state title, when the Bears went a perfect 16-0. He coached in both the Shrine Bowl and East-West Game.

Morgan Midkiff

Midkiff played four years of basketball and volleyball and two years of softball at North Surry, but was best known for her performances in basketball, where she was All-Conference all four seasons and led the Lady Hounds to two conference titles. North Surry went 92-19 in her four years on the team and made it to the regionals in her senior year. She still holds the school’s single-season record for both assists and steals, and was named to the roster for the East-West Game at the end of her senior year, one of only two North Surry players to ever earn this honor.

In volleyball, Midkiff was a starter in her junior and senior seasons, helping the Lady Hounds to reach the regional finals both years.

Following graduation, she received a full scholarship to Belmont Abbey College for basketball, where she was a member of the team for five years, missing the 2015-16 season with an injury before coming back as a fifth-year senior the next season. She averaged roughly 14 points per game in her first three seasons, scored more than 1,000 points by her junior year, and was named to the All-Conference team twice. In her sophomore season, she averaged 15.2 points per game for a team that went 22-9 and won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time in Abbey history.

Don Smith

Smith began his teaching and coaching career at North Surry in 1967 and remained in both roles for three decades before retiring in 1997. Smith began his coaching stint as an assistant football coach and was later promoted to head coach, while also directing the men’s JV basketball team and the women’s track team.

Coach Smith was an advocate for female athletics, and he believed that student-athletes needed to be well-rounded, focusing on academics, attitude, and athletics. He instilled those traits in the lives of the students that he taught in the classroom as a Career Technology Education teacher, as well as those he coached on the field, court or track. His motto was “Go Hard or Go Home!”

Smith lost his life due to cancer in 1998, but his wife Judy was in attendance to receive his award.

Lee Martin

Martin graduated from North Surry in 2008 after a stellar four-year career in basketball, where he helped the Greyhounds to win 78 games, including a regular-season, conference tournament and NCHSAA sectional title in 2007. He was named All-Conference three times and is one of North’s top 10 all-time leading scorers with 1,244 points.

Following graduation, he attended Hargrave Military Academy for a year, where he played on the school’s postgraduate team. Hargrave went 27-2 that season and advanced to the national championship game for postgraduate teams.

His efforts there earned him a full scholarship to Catawba College, where he served as team captain in each of his final three seasons and led the Indians to the 2010 NCAA Tournament.

After graduating from college, he returned to Hargrave as an assistant coach, where he was the Associate Head Coach on the school’s 2016 national champions and 2017 Final Four team. In 2017-18, Martin was elevated to Head Coach of the Hargrave postgraduate team and Program Director of the school’s entire basketball program, capacities in which he is presently in his third season. As a head coach, his career record is 82-7, and no Hargrave team since his return has done worse than reaching the national Elite Eight.

Morgan Bunker Tate

Morgan Tate, nee Morgan Bunker, can be seen every day in the Ron King Gym in her photo as a member of the undefeated 2009 2A state volleyball champions. Her teams won 120 games in her four seasons on the team, reached the Final Four three times, and claimed one state title. She was the conference Player of the Year and tournament MVP in each of her final two seasons. Head coach Shane Slate said of her, “without a doubt, Morgan is the most complete volleyball player to be at North Surry in the last 25 years.”

Like many of Slate’s players, she also played basketball for him, and her teams on the hardwood won two conference regular-season and tournament titles each.

She ended her career with 1,465 kills, 643 digs (the most in school history by a non-libero), had as many as 92 service aces in a season and holds the top two spots in school history for serve receive average in a season.

She went on to an excellent four-year career at Lenoir-Rhyne College, where she played outside hitter and libero, and amassed 667 kills, 1,437 digs, 68 aces and 101 blocks. After graduation, she returned home and is presently a middle school teacher and coach at Meadowview Middle.

