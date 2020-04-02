Price named All-West by HSOT

Jeremiah Price (gold) and Jake Dodson faced off twice in the 145-pound championships matches, with Price winning both times: in the 2A Midwest Regional Championship and 2A State Championship. Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News Jeremiah Price (gold) and Jake Dodson faced off twice in the 145-pound championships matches, with Price winning both times: in the 2A Midwest Regional Championship and 2A State Championship. - Cory Smith | The News Surry Central freshman Jeremiah Price has his hand raised after winning the 2A State Championship for the 145-pound weight class. -

RALEIGH — Surry Central freshman wrestler Jeremiah Price added another accolade to his already impressive resume when he was named to the HighSchoolOT All-West Team on Wednesday.

HighSchoolOT, based in Raleigh, released a number of All-East rosters for different sports in the past. The site began including All-West rosters this year and local athletes have already been featured in volleyball (East Surry’s Allie Bruner), football (East Surry’s Jefferson Boaz, Isaac Washington, Landon Stevens and Stephen Gosnell), boy’s soccer (Mount Airy’s Bryan Valadez), indoor track and field (Central’s Sarah Brown) and now wrestling with Price.

“He’s a freshman but when you watch him and watch how he acts, he’s a senior,” said Central coach Stephen Priddy. “He’s just so involved in it. Whatever type of match it is, he’s with it.”

Price finished the year with a 56-1 record. His lone blemish of the season came during the Holy Angels Invitational that took place Dec. 27-28. The 6-2 decision loss to Cape Fear’s Dallas Wilson ended Price’s 27-match winning streak. Wilson, who was named to the HSOT All-East Team for the second-straight year, went on to finish 44-2 on the season and win the 3A 145 championship.

After losing to Wilson, Price won his next 29 matches and no one even finished within a point of him. This included his win in the 2A 145 state championship, where he clinched a 2-0 decision.

“His goal for the tournament was to place in the top six,” said Josh Price, Jeremiah’s dad and assistant wrestling coach. “Once he placed, he kind of calmed down and wrestled and had a good tournament.”

“We were more nervous than he was,” Priddy said. “I think he was more prepared to go out there than we were to watch. We were worried about the lights and everything going on, and he just came out jacked up ready to go.”

The All-East and All-West rosters featured two wrestlers for all 14 weight classes. Then, HSOT took who they believed to be the top seven wrestlers regardless of weight class for 35 members on each team.

Price was one of three freshman placed on either team. Joining him are Hough’s Brandt Fajerman (50-6 overall record, second in 4A 106) and Northwood’s Tyler Tracy (42-1 overall record, second in 3A 106).

The All-Region teams each featured numerous N.C. High School Athletic Association state champions, however not every state champion was included. The rosters include 43 champions — 26 in the West and 17 in the East — and 16 undefeated wrestlers.

The West also features two wrestlers from the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association.

Of the 35 members of the All-East team, 12 were also named to the team last year. With this being the inaugural All-West team there shouldn’t be any repeat selections. However, 4A 170 state champion Donald Cates was named to the All-East team last year with Northern Durham and to the All-West team this year after moving to Ragsdale.

Other repeat selections: C.B. Aycock’s Christian Decatur, Cary’s Kobe Early and Ryan Wolfram, Leesville Road’s Richie Rizzuto, Cardinal Gibbons’ Jaxon Maroney, Laney’s Marcus Mondragon, Cape Fear’s Dallas Wilson, Middle Creek’s Kai Paxton, Fike’s Aaron Bancroft, Millbrook’s Holden Cypher, Pamlico County’s Javon Armstrong and North Brunswick’s Hunter Campbell.

Jeremiah Price (gold) and Jake Dodson faced off twice in the 145-pound championships matches, with Price winning both times: in the 2A Midwest Regional Championship and 2A State Championship. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_DSC_0305-2-.jpg Jeremiah Price (gold) and Jake Dodson faced off twice in the 145-pound championships matches, with Price winning both times: in the 2A Midwest Regional Championship and 2A State Championship. Cory Smith | The News Surry Central freshman Jeremiah Price has his hand raised after winning the 2A State Championship for the 145-pound weight class. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_DSC_0341-2-.jpg Surry Central freshman Jeremiah Price has his hand raised after winning the 2A State Championship for the 145-pound weight class. Cory Smith | The News

SC freshman joins inaugural lineup

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith