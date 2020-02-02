Redeem Team

Mount Airy celebrates after winning the Northwest 1A Conference tournament title on Saturday at North Stokes High School. The Bears won the title eight days after South Stokes ended their six-year run atop the league’s dual-team standings. John Cate | The News

East Surry's Tyson Tilley tries to fight his way out of the hold of Mount Airy's Aidan Horton during the 132-pound final on Saturday in the Northwest Conference tournament. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy's Connor Medvar is on the verge of completing a pin against North Stokes' Lucas Utt in the finals at 138 pounds. - - John Cate | The News The Bears' Tripp Gilley had South Stokes' Johnny Dotson in all sorts of trouble here in the 152-pound final, but Dotson was able to avoid the pin and eventually win the match. - - John Cate | The News East Surry's Eli Becker, shown here in the 160-pound final against Mount Airy's Luke Leonard, won the Cardinals' lone individual title.

DANBURY — Cody Atkins put a huge amount of weight, both literally and figuratively, on two of his senior wrestlers at Saturday’s Northwest 1A Conference championship meet.

The Mount Airy head coach was trying to find a way for his young Granite Bears to win a seventh straight conference tournament crown, after No. 3-ranked South Stokes had ended their six-year dual championship reign by five points in a Jan. 24 meet.

“Jackson Tumbarello usually wrestles at 182, and I put him at 220. Eric Olvera usually weighs in at about 208-209, and I put him at heavyweight. It gave us a better chance in the team race, even though heavyweight was stacked,” said Atkins. “I knew I was taking a risk, but it ended up working out in our favor.”

Both wrestlers delivered for the Granite Bears, and after Olvera walked off the mat a victor against a man who outweighed him by about 70 pounds, their team could call themselves champions once again.

Mount Airy won the tournament title with 177 team points, followed by the Sauras with 154.5. Host North Stokes was third with 117, followed by East Surry with 98 and Bishop McGuinness with 25. Winston-Salem Prep doesn’t have a wrestling team.

Tumbarello and Olvera were two of the six Mount Airy wrestlers who left that afternoon with golden conference championship medals. Joining them as champions were Alex Cox (126), Aidan Horton (132), Connor Medvar (138) and Franklin Bennett (145). Four other Bears finished as conference runners-up and thereby earned automatic All-Conference honors, those being Trevin Robinson (120), Tripp Gilley (152), Luke Leonard (160), and Edwin Agabo (195). Cameron Moore (170) and Edwin Ramirez (182) earned bronze medals.

They weren’t the only local wrestlers who stood out, however. East Surry had several place-winners and one individual champion. At 160 pounds, Eli Becker pulled a stunning upset over South Stokes’ Kaleb Mitchell, blanking the top-ranked wrestler in the state at that weight in a 4-0 decision. Becker then beat Leonard in the finals to take the conference crown.

Atkins didn’t mind that outcome at all, though.

“I told that he actually helped us in the team race by doing that,” he said. “I’m happy for him. I always liked his brother (Joe) and thought he was a great wrestler too.”

Three Cardinal wrestlers placed second and earned All-Conference honors. They were Colby Stowers (113), Jacob Haywood (126), Tyson Tilley (132). Other East Surry place-winners were Dylan Myers (106), Nathaniel Pack (145), Kaleb Tilley (152), Daniel Villasenor (170), Kevin Blakeney (182), Austin Evans (195) and Domenico Coppola (220). Myers, Pack, Tilley and Evans all got third, and the others were fourth.

Coming into the morning, the only suspense would be who would win the title. South Stokes had taken the dual-team title, but the Granite Bears were determined to make it seven tournament crowns in a row. Each team strategically placed wrestlers in different weight classes, looking for favorable match-ups. The most significant move was Atkins’ daring placement of his two seniors. Tumbarello and Olvera are hard to beat on technique, but would be giving up between 30 and 75 pounds to their opponents. Both they and their coach were willing to take the chance.

“Sometimes you have to take a risk to win,” Atkins said.

Olvera in particular faced a dangerous field of opponents. Any of the other place-winners, Gideon Hope of Bishop, Orion Martin of North Stokes, or Nathan Woods of South Stokes, was good enough to win the title. Olvera pinned Wood in the semis and then faced Hope in the championship, beating him by decision. The performance — beating true heavyweights despite coming in at just 209 pounds — earned him Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.

Cox’ performance at 126 was a surprise for the Bears. Two other wrestlers in the class, South Stokes’ Gage Shaffer and East Surry’s Haywood, were considered more likely to win the event. Cox, a freshman, pinned Shaffer in the semifinals and then wrestled Haywood in the final, pinning him too for the title.

“I thought Alex’ match at 126 was a big surprise,” said Atkins. “Him getting a pin as a freshman in the conference finals, very impressive.”

By that time, the Bears had already earned their first points when Robinson made it all the way to the finals at 120 before dropping a 10-1 decision to Cody Lawson, another of the Sauras’ standouts. The final at 132 was an all-Surry affair, with Horton beating Tyson Tilley. At 138, Medvar pinned North Stokes’ Lucas Utt, and Bennett made it three Mount Airy titles in a row when he downed North’s Levi Collins in the final.

However, the big, bad Bears wouldn’t be running away with this one. At 152, South Stokes’ Johnny Dotson beat Gilley in the finals, and at 160, Becker wasn’t content with just beating Mitchell. In the finals, he defeated Leonard and took the gold for the Cardinals.

Mount Airy was once again represented in the finals at 195, where freshman Edwin Agabo, whose gutsy effort in the dual with South Stokes had almost saved the conference crown, took out North’s Garrett Smith in the semis and faced a different Saura, Jordan Mitchell, in the finals. This one was almost a replay of the match from the duals, with Agabo scoring a reversal and nearly pinning his opponent late in the opening period. Again, Agabo couldn’t quite do it, but he did go the distance, with two points at the final buzzer giving Mitchell a 20-5 win.

The titles from Tumbarello and Olvera decided it. The Sauras’ wrestlers at 220 and 285 managed just a third and a fourth.

Mount Airy had its measure of redemption. The final trophy presented at the awards ceremony would belong to the Bears.

“I thought we wrestled great today,” Atkins said. “We won some good, close matches, even the kids that lost fought really hard. I actually think we stepped it up today more than we did the last time we wrestled South. I couldn’t ask for a better day.”

A handful of wrestlers who didn’t finish first or second were voted to the All-Conference team by the coaches. The Cardinals’ Kaleb Tilley and the Bears’ Moore and Ramirez were selected to the team.

South Stokes and Mount Airy will find out their opening-round assignments for the state dual-team playoffs on Monday, and wrestle on Tuesday.

MA tops S. Stokes for 7th straight tournament crown

