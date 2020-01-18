Back-to-back titles for Eagles

Surry Central’s wrestling team poses for a team photo after defeating North Forsyth and North Surry to clinch a second straight outright Western Piedmont Athletic Conference championship on Friday night. John Cate | The News

The schedule-maker couldn’t have drawn it up any better than this.

The 2019-20 regular-season wrestling race in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference came down to the final tri-meet on Friday night, with defending champion Surry Central, county rival North Surry, and WPAC newcomer North Forsyth all unbeaten in conference play. Any one of the three schools could have won the league title outright by beating each of the other two, or a split title could be in play if the three teams each went 1-1 against the others.

After three and a half hours of competition, the Golden Eagles made sure the title would remain in Dobson for another year. Surry Central opened the tri-meet with a 46-31 win over North Forsyth, then took a break while the Greyhounds wrestled the Vikings. North Surry had a 21-18 lead with six matches to go, but the Vikings won out for a 51-21 victory.

A hoped-for winner-take-all showdown for the WPAC title between the Eagles and Hounds therefore didn’t transpire, but Central and North still wrestled, with the Eagles prevailing 57-18 and winning the conference title outright for the second year in a row.

“The guys have been working really hard since last year. We’ve put in a lot of work and it was nice to pay it off again,” said Surry Central head coach Stephen Priddy. “This was one of our goals, to win a conference championship as a team. Now we’ve got the conference tournament to worry about, regionals, and hopefully make a little noise at the state dual-teams this year if we can.”

As things turned out, the opening match of the evening between Central and North Forsyth decided the title. But this remained to be decided when the proceedings got under way. With the Vikings facing a bus ride once their work at the Ron King Gym was done, the teams decided by mutual agreement that North Forsyth would wrestle in the first two matches, and then the local teams would wrestle each other.

The Vikings may have gone home wondering what might have been if they only had a few more good wrestlers on their team. North Forsyth won the first two matches of the night at 220 and 285 pounds, with Marvin Hernandez pinning Byron Hill and then Rodney Byers doing the same to David Laura. However, the Vikings had to forfeit 106, 113, and 120 to Central, and thus trailed 18-12 after five weight classes even though they hadn’t lost any on the mat.

The Eagles got their first win on the mats at 126 pounds, where Jaylon Jones scored a second-period pin on Anthony Brannon. At 132, North Forsyth got back on track with an 11-3 major decision win for Justice Lawrence over Johnny Hernandez, making the score 24-16. At 138, the Eagles’ Spencer Leclair rallied to win a match in which he was down 6-3 and had suffered a near-fall against Dwayne Broadway. In the second period, following the near-fall, he came back to pin Broadway and put his team in command at 30-16. At 145, Jeremiah Price ran up an 11-3 lead by the second period before pinning Charles Anthony for a 36-16 edge. A 10-1 decision for Karson Crouse against Michael Grier pushed the lead to 40-16 and meant the Eagles needed just one more point for the team win.

Time was running out for the Vikings, but they tried to rally. At 160, Reginald Rawlinson pinned Joseph Campbell in the first period. North’s Joseph Terry followed with an 8-4 decision over Sam Whitaker at 170, and the lead was 40-25. However, Whitaker’s refusal to be pinned had ensured the team win for the Eagles.

At 182, Nasir Lawrence had a 4-0 lead on Central’s Steven Campbell and had even scored a near-fall when Campbell made a mistake that nearly led to his being pinned. However, Campbell came alive after that mishap and dominated the rest of the match, holding a 7-5 lead when he pinned Lawrence in the second period. North Forsyth got a pin at 195 by Myquan Royster over Aaron Cave, but it was too little, too late.

North Surry had watched the match from the practice mat on the other side of the gym, and then took their swings at the Vikings, hoping to set up a title showdown with Central. However, North Forsyth proved to be a little too strong for the Hounds.

Again, the Vikings had to surrender some weight classes early on. The match opened at 285, and things went bad for the home team right away. Jonney Flores and Byers battled to a 2-2 tie, each man with a second-period reversal, but Byers won the match in sudden-death overtime to stake the Vikings to a 3-0 lead.

North Surry took a 12-6 lead when Forsyth had to forfeit at 106 and 120. In between, North Surry’s Luke Wagner lost 6-0 to Rashad Tucker. At 126, the Hounds’ Landon Hiatt used a brilliant move to score a 47-second pin over Brannon. Then came the 132-pound match and another instance where things didn’t go North Surry’s way. In this match, the Hounds’ William France came out on fire and scored a quick takedown on Broadway, then caught him on his back and came within a hair of pinning him in the opening minute. However, when Broadway escaped the danger, he quickly got back into the match and ended up winning by second-period pin, reducing the Surry lead to 18-12. Then Justice Lawrence scored a second-period pin on North Surry’s Mason Dollyhigh at 138 and tied the score.

A 10-4 decision for Adam Martin over Anthony at 145 pounds gave the Hounds their final lead. After a decision win at 152 tied the score, two forfeits and three pins followed as the Vikings won the match 51-21.

“All three of us were undefeated coming in, so any one of us could have won,” Priddy said. “I kind of wish it had been North (Surry) who came in second, but congratulations to North Forsyth. Coach (Eric) Jessup and I go way back, so if we’re not succeeding, I want him to be. (North Surry) has been the staple program around here for a long time, and maybe it’s our turn for a little bit.”

North Forsyth’s win made the meeting between the two local schools a bit of an anticlimax, but if the Hounds, who won or shared 10 straight league titles from 2009-18, could somehow upset Central, the WPAC would still end up in a three-way tie. Such a scenario has happened in previous years, so the Golden Eagles needed to keep their focus in the nightcap. They did.

In this match, the teams opened at 106 and went straight down the line. Surry Central won the first four matches and led 21-0 before North could get on the board. Carter Snow opened up by pinning Will Brickell in 40 seconds. At 113, Cole Snow scored a 6-2 decision over Wagner. The 120-pound match was a 75-second pin by Brenden Pack against Caleb Utt. Finally, Jaylon Jones pinned France in 57 seconds for a 21-0 lead.

The Hounds got their first points at 132 pounds, where Hiatt had his second outstanding performance of the night. Facing the Eagles’ Johnny Hernandez, he got a quick takedown and then scored the pin in just 51 seconds. Then the home team made it two in a row when Dollyhigh took on Leclair and wrestled lights-out for two and a half periods, scoring three near-falls in the second period alone and building an 11-2 lead. However, he got careless in the third period and Leclair scored a reversal. The Central wrestler dominated the rest of the match, threatening to pin Dollyhigh more than once and eventually getting a three-point near-fall of his own that made it 11-7. However, Dollyhigh held on and got the decision.

That made it 21-9, but North had to forfeit at 145, and then Karson Crouse scored a quick pin over Martin at 152 to extend the lead to 33-9. Just six matches remained and time was running short for the Hounds. North’s Gavan Holsclaw bought his team a little more time when he came from behind to score a second-period pin on Joseph Campbell. But the Eagles got those points right back at 170, where Sam Whitaker took just 1:40 to pin Jessie Avila and make it 39-15 with four matches to go. This was the end of the line, since the Hounds were going to have to forfeit at 195. Meanwhile, at 182, Steven Campbell scored five takedowns in the first period and then pinned Adam Slate, who was giving up 16 pounds in the match, after 85 seconds of action.

At 220, Central’s Marvin Hernandez pinned Jace Hernandez for the Eagles’ final victory of the night. The 285 match pitted the Hounds’ Flores against Laura, and the two engaged in a closely contested battle that went the distance, with Flores winning 6-3.

The teams will return to Ron King Gym on Feb. 1 for the WPAC Tournament. In addition, Central will await its assignment for the opening round of the 2A dual-team state playoffs, which will be announced Monday, Feb. 3 and begin the next day.

Central wrestling repeats as WPAC champions