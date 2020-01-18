Mount Airy win NW1A Dual vs. Cards

East Surry’s Jacob Haywood (red) got the Cardinals their first win of the night by pinning Mount Airy’s Trevin Robinson in the second round of the 120 match. Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Jacob Haywood (red) got the Cardinals their first win of the night by pinning Mount Airy’s Trevin Robinson in the second round of the 120 match. - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Cameron Moore (blue) outlasted East Surry’s Daniel Villasenor for a 10-9 win in the 170 match. - Cory Smith | The News Cardinal Tyson Tilley (red) checks the scoreboard during the third round of the 132 match against Mount Airy’s Aidan Horton. - Cory Smith | The News Matthew Bagely (blue) pins East Surry’s Domenico Coppola in the heavyweight match of Friday’s Northwest 1A Conference bout. - - Cory Smith | The News Darrin Haywood is very familiar with facing Mount Airy with this his 17th season as East Surry’s head coach. - - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy assistant coach Jacob Fregia instructs one of his players during Friday’s 55-18 win over East Surry. - - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy head coach Cody Atkins watches on as the Bears compete against conference rival East Surry on Friday. - - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Jackson Tumbarello (left) and East Surry’s Nathan Cox lock horns in the 182 match on Friday. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A match with major implications in the Northwest 1A Conference took place Friday when East Surry hosted Mount Airy on Friday.

East welcomed their opponents from the Granite City in the Cards’ first home match since December 4. The Cardinals came into match with a 1-1 NW1A record, having defeated North Stokes 43-33 on January 10 and falling to South Stokes 52-30 on January 7. Mount Airy’s only prior NW1A match of the season came against Bishop McGuinness on January 10.

The Bears’ moved one step closer to repeating as conference champions by defeating East Surry 55-18.

The dual began with the only forfeit of the night. Mount Airy went up 6-0 with the forfeit by East in the 120 match. The rest of the night was much more competitive, as five matches went into at least the second period, three into the third period and one into overtime.

East Surry recorded its first of three pinning victories on the night when Jacob Haywood pinned Mount Airy’s Caleb Johnson in the 126-pound match. Johnson took a 2-0 lead with a takedown in the first period, but Haywood went up 4-2 by the start of the second. The pin came 15 seconds into the second period.

The first of four matches to not feature a pin finish was the 132 bout between the Cards’ Tyson Tilley and Bears’ Aidan Horton. An escape from Tyson and takedown from Horton in the first round were the only points of the match. Horton’s 2-1 advantage lasted through the third period as the junior won his 20th match of the season.

Bears sophomore Connor Medvar improved to 24-1 this season by defeating East’s Tyler Hawks 13-3 in the 138 match. Medvar outscored Hawks 8-0 in the first two periods before an escape and reversal from Hawks earned him three points. Medvar scored five points of his own in the third period for the victory.

Franklin Bennett came into Friday’s match tied for the most wins on the Bears team with 25. He earned win No. 26 with a first-round pin against Trace Tilley. The Mount Airy lead then grew to 25-6 when Matthew Gilley pinned Kaleb Tilley in the second round of the 152 match.

East Surry struck back when freshman Eli Becker won his 15th match of the year. Becker took a 2-0 lead in the first period with a takedown before pinning Mount Airy’s Luke Leonard.

Following one of the night’s shorter matches came the longest of the evening. East’s Daniel Villasenor and Mount Airy’s Cameron Moore went back-and-forth for three periods and the match came down to the final seconds. Villasenor led 8-7 in the third until a Moore takedown with 30 seconds remaining put the Bears ahead 9-8. Villasenor then managed to tie the match when a penalty added a point with two seconds left. Moore went on to win the match 10-9 in the first overtime period.

Jackson Tumbarello and Nathan Cox followed the overtime-thriller with a three-period match of their own. The Bears’ Tumbarello earned two points on a takedown in the first period and a reversal in the second. Cox’s only point came from an escape in the second period, giving Tumbarello the 4-1 win.

Mount Airy won the next three matches with first-round pins. Edwin Agabo pinned Kevin Blakeney in 1:24, Eric Olvera pinned Dakota Epperson in 1:07 and Matthew Bagley pinned Domenico Coppola in 58 seconds.

East Surry turned the tides when Dylan Myers pinned Mount Airy’s Emily Keen in 23 seconds for the Cardinals’ final win of the night. The match concluded with the 113 match between East’s Colby Stowers and Mount Airy’s Robert Taylor, which Taylor won via pin in 46 seconds.

East Surry will host senior night on January 21 against Bishop McGuinness. Mount Airy will travel to South Stokes the same night.

East Surry’s Jacob Haywood (red) got the Cardinals their first win of the night by pinning Mount Airy’s Trevin Robinson in the second round of the 120 match. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0014-2-.jpg East Surry’s Jacob Haywood (red) got the Cardinals their first win of the night by pinning Mount Airy’s Trevin Robinson in the second round of the 120 match. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Cameron Moore (blue) outlasted East Surry’s Daniel Villasenor for a 10-9 win in the 170 match. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0192-2-.jpg Mount Airy’s Cameron Moore (blue) outlasted East Surry’s Daniel Villasenor for a 10-9 win in the 170 match. Cory Smith | The News Cardinal Tyson Tilley (red) checks the scoreboard during the third round of the 132 match against Mount Airy’s Aidan Horton. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0038-2-.jpg Cardinal Tyson Tilley (red) checks the scoreboard during the third round of the 132 match against Mount Airy’s Aidan Horton. Cory Smith | The News Matthew Bagely (blue) pins East Surry’s Domenico Coppola in the heavyweight match of Friday’s Northwest 1A Conference bout. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0241-2-.jpg Matthew Bagely (blue) pins East Surry’s Domenico Coppola in the heavyweight match of Friday’s Northwest 1A Conference bout. Cory Smith | The News Darrin Haywood is very familiar with facing Mount Airy with this his 17th season as East Surry’s head coach. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0225-2-.jpg Darrin Haywood is very familiar with facing Mount Airy with this his 17th season as East Surry’s head coach. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy assistant coach Jacob Fregia instructs one of his players during Friday’s 55-18 win over East Surry. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0094-2-.jpg Mount Airy assistant coach Jacob Fregia instructs one of his players during Friday’s 55-18 win over East Surry. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy head coach Cody Atkins watches on as the Bears compete against conference rival East Surry on Friday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0154-3-.jpg Mount Airy head coach Cody Atkins watches on as the Bears compete against conference rival East Surry on Friday. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Jackson Tumbarello (left) and East Surry’s Nathan Cox lock horns in the 182 match on Friday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0211-3-.jpg Mount Airy’s Jackson Tumbarello (left) and East Surry’s Nathan Cox lock horns in the 182 match on Friday. Cory Smith | The News

Bears win 55-18

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith