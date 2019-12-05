Cardinals host Quad Meet

East Surry’s Allen Myers hooks the leg of his Starmount opponent in the 152-pound match. Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry wrestling’s home opener saw the Cardinals host not one, not two but three schools from Surry, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

East Surry and North Surry took turns battling the Vikings of North Stokes and the Rams of Starmount before ending the night in a county showdown. North Stokes went undefeated on the night, downing East by 24 points, North Surry by nine and Starmount by three. The Greyhounds took home second overall with wins against East (46-30) and Starmount. The Cards rounded out the field by going 0-3.

Having to forfeit three individual matches in the 120, 126 and 132-pound weight classes hurt the short-handed Cardinals, who are missing wrestlers due to injury and others that are still lacing up their cleats every Friday night. Despite the absences, the Cards put up a fight in each match.

East began the night by facing the Vikings, while North Surry battled Starmount. North Stokes took the 106 and 113 matches via first-round pins and earned a forfeit win at 120. The teams glossed over the 126 and 132 matches since neither had a competitor in that weight class.

North Stokes jumped out to a 36-0 advantage when Levi Collins, Lucas Utt and Ethan Puckett pinned their Cardinal opponents. East Surry got on the board in the 160 class after Josh Pack pinned his opponents in just 32 seconds. East followed up with victories from Eli Becker and Nathan Cox, both via pin.

The Vikings halted the 18-0 Cardinal run with wins at 195 and 285. East Surry earned a forfeit victory in the 220 match to round out the 48-24 final score.

The Cards and Vikes had to wait a while for the North Surry-Starmount match to conclude. The Rams and Greyhounds had multiple bouts of two or three rounds, leading to the match lasting more than an hour. Time was added on when, in the final heavyweight match, a Starmount wrestler was injured and had to be carted out of the gym.

After the 44-21 win over the Rams, North Surry had its toughest test of the night against North Stokes. The Greyhounds led 18-6 at one point by winning three of the first four matches in the form of a first-round pin from Harley Creed and a pair of forfeit wins in the 126 and 132 matches.

North Stokes quickly tied the score at 18 with speedy pins in the 138 and 145 matches. The Vikings took the lead 24-18 with a forfeit win at 152, but North Surry tied the score immediately thanks to a pin by Gaven Holsclaw at 160.

The two North squads traded wins until faced with a 36-36 tie with just two matches remaining. Undefeated senior Orion Martin won the heavyweight match for the Vikings to put them up 42-36. North Surry had a chance to tie with the 106 match remaining, however it came against North Stokes’ Hunter Fulp who was 8-0 at the time. North Stokes took the win with a final score of 45-36.

North Surry and East Surry ended the meet against one another following East’s 54-30 loss to Starmount. Nathaniel Pack, Trace Tilley and Eli Becker each recorded pin victories against the Rams, while Joshua Pack and Nathan Cox were each awarded forfeit wins.

North Surry went up 18-0 over East Surry with a trio of forfeits. East Surry got on the board after Tyson Tilley earned a comeback win via technical fall over Mason Dollyhigh in the 138 match. Nathaniel Pack added to Tyson’s three points by pinning Gage Walker in 21 seconds in the 145 match.

A forfeit win for Trace Tilley and a first-round pin from Joshua Pack gave East Surry the lead, 21-18. The lead grew to 24-18 thanks to another technical fall, this time from Eli Becker in the 170 match. Becker defeated Jessie Avila by a score of 15-9, with 13 of those points coming in the third period.

Adam Slate tied the score for North with a third-period pin over East’s Daniel Villasenor. Nathan Cox put East back in the lead, 30-24, by defeating North Surry’s James Jessup.

An unsportsmanlike penalty on the Greyhounds took two points away, making the score 30-22. North Surry was able to overcome the penalties by finishing the match with four straight victories coming from Jace Hernandez, Will Danley, Will Brickell and Harley Creed. North Surry rounded out the 2-1 night with the 46-30 win over East Surry.

