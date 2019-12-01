Eagles go 3-1 at Jimmy Martin Duals

Surry Central’s Sam Whitaker was down here, but not out in a wild 195-pound match against North Surry’s James Jessup during Saturday’s Jimmy Martin Duals at SCHS. Whitaker won a 22-11 decision in a match filled with escapes and reversals by both grapplers. John Cate | The News

John Cate | The News Surry Central's Sam Whitaker was down here, but not out in a wild 195-pound match against North Surry's James Jessup during Saturday's Jimmy Martin Duals at SCHS. Whitaker won a 22-11 decision in a match filled with escapes and reversals by both grapplers.

John Cate | The News It was Hernandez vs. Hernandez at 220 pounds during the showdown between Central and North on Saturday. The Eagles' Marvin Hernandez came away with the win against the Hounds' Jace Hernandez.

John Cate | The News Surry Central's David Laura picked up the victory at 285 pounds over North Surry's Will Danley on Saturday.

John Cate | The News Elkin's Ethan Van Horn scored a win over East Surry's Nathaniel Pack during Saturday's match.

John Cate | The News East Surry's Daniel Villasenor tries to ride Elkin's Eoin Byerly to the mat during the 182-pound match on Saturday afternoon in the Jimmy Martin Duals at Surry Central High School. Villasenor won the match 5-4.

John Cate | The News North Surry's Cameron McBride beat East Surry's Tyson Tilley by a technical fall in the 138-pound match between the two schools on Saturday.

John Cate | The News Jessie Avila of North Surry (left) tangles with East Surry's Eli Becker during their match at the Jimmy Martin Duals on Saturday afternoon.

DOBSON — On a weekend where most people were packing into the stores to begin the Christmas shopping season, five high school wrestling teams were looking for early-season victories in the Jimmy Martin Classic hosted by Surry Central High School on Saturday morning and afternoon.

The defending Western Piedmont 2A champion Golden Eagles invited conference rival North Surry, county rivals East Surry and Elkin, and perennial 2A power West Wilkes of the Mountain Valley 1A/2A Conference to Dobson to compete in a series of dual matches. Each of the five teams present competed against the other four, with the Blackhawks scoring wins in all four of their matches. There was a de facto championship match at the end of the day, when both Central and West Wilkes were unbeaten against each of the other three teams and then wrestled each other. The Blackhawks pulled away late in the match and scored a 46-21 victory.

In their other three matches, Central beat North Surry 56-24, East Surry 66-12 and Elkin 60-15. Both the Cardinals and Buckin’ Elks came in a little shorthanded due to football season. Elkin’s season ended on the previous night and East Surry’s gridiron season is still ongoing.

“I thought the tournament went really smooth,” said Surry Central head coach Stephen Priddy. “Going 3-1 on the day was good for us, losing to a quality program like West Wilkes with coaches like that, it’s nothing to hang our hat on. We’ll keep working hard, keep going forward and see what happens next week.”

The Greyhounds went 2-2 on the day, losing to West Wilkes (62-18) and Central, but beating East Surry 47-36 and Elkin 72-6.

In their other matches, the Cardinals beat Elkin 57-18 and lost 72-3 to West Wilkes.

When the Eagles and Blackhawks took on each other at the end of the day, the draw was a very favorable one of the home team. Central was able to open the match at 132 pounds, and the Eagles proceeded to win that weight class, as well as 138 and 145, to jump in front 18-0. Jaylon Jones started the match with a first-period pin over Chris West. Johnny Hernandez followed that up by beating Chase Wyatt on a first-period pin, and then Jeremiah Price scored a pin over Dylan Rall, but needed some of the second period to finish it off.

However, the Blackhawks are especially strong in the middle weight classes, and they ripped off seven straight victories to catch up and then take a commanding 36-18 lead by the time the match reached 275 and flipped back to the lower weight classes. Four of the six West Wilkes wins came by pin and the other three were major decisions.

Central finally broke the streak at 106 pounds, in a match where someone named Carter was assured of victory. The battle of the Carters went to the Eagles’ Carter Snow in a 9-3 decision over the Blackhawks’ Carter Minton. Unfortunately for Surry Central, that was their last win of the match. West got wins at 113 and 120 to end the contest and the day’s action.

“They’ve been good for several years and they’re always one of the top teams in the state,” Priddy said of the Blackhawks. “It was a good chance for us to see where we are early on this year. We were missing a couple of guys today and trying to get some guys in the right weight classes, but it was a good learning experience for us.”

At the same time this match had been going on, North and East were wrestling against each other on the other side of the gym. This one also opened up at 132 pounds, and the Cardinals’ Jacob Haywood got his team off to a good start with a second-period pin over Mason Dollyhigh. Things started out back and forth, with the Hounds’ Cameron McBride downing the Cards’ Tyson Tilley on a 15-0 technical fall at 138 for five team points, only to see East’s Trace Tilley pin Gage Walker at 145 for a 12-5 lead. A forfeit at 152 followed by a first-period pin by Joshua Pack over Gavan Holsclaw put the Cardinals in front 24-5. At 170, North’s Jessie Avila pushed Eli Becker into the second period but then got pinned to extend the East Surry lead to 30-5.

The Greyhounds began to rally at 182 pounds, where Adam Slate scored a first-period pin over Kyle Cummings. This was the start of a pin streak for North, with James Jessup winning in the first period at 195, and Jace Hernandez doing the same at 220. At 285, East’s Domenico Coppola extended the match into the third period, but the end result was the same, as Will Danley scored a pin-fall and pulled North Surry within one point at 30-29.

North Surry took a 35-30 lead when the match went back to the top of the lineup. Will Brickell scored a pin at 106 pounds. This effectively ended the match, as the last three weight classes were forfeits, two of which went to the Hounds and resulted in the 47-36 final score.

Jessup, like Priddy, was happy with his team’s performance and encouraged his wrestlers to keep working hard and getting better. For the Elks, who had just six wrestlers present, and the Cardinals, it was effectively a preseason match, although both teams had strong performances by individuals.

The match pitting North and Central began at 120 pounds and was tied 24-24 after eight matches when Central forfeited at 170 pounds. At 182, the Eagles’ Steven Campbell scored a first-period pin over Slate to give his team a 30-24 lead. Victories from Sam Whitaker by major decision, Marvin Hernandez by pin, David Laura by pin, Carter Snow by major decision and Cole Snow by pin allowed the home team to pull away for the 56-24 victory.

The match between Central and East was nearly a clean sweep by the Golden Eagles, with the lone Cardinal wins coming at 160 and 170 pounds. The 170 match was forfeited to Cummings. At 160, Becker pinned Campbell to get the Cardinals on the board after Central had taken a 42-0 lead by winning every weight class between 106 and 152. Both Snows (106 and 113), Jones (132), Spencer Leclair (138), Jeremiah Price (145) and Karson Crouse (152) all won by pin, with the rest being forfeits.

Surry Central began its season in earnest before Thanksgiving, winning the Perry Lloyd Invitational tournament last Saturday at Elkin and also scoring decisive wins over Hibriten and North Wilkes on Nov. 19 and West Davidson on Tuesday night.

The Eagles and several other local programs will be back in action this coming Saturday when they travel to West Wilkes High School for the C.H. Necessary Invitational. East and North will wrestle again on Wednesday night at East Surry, in a quad with Starmount and North Stokes.

Central, North and East wrestle in five-team event

