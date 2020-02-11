NW1A and WPAC Indoor Track results

East Surry’s Chloe Anne Tew finished second in the girls high jump thanks to a 4-foot, 10-inch leap. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WINSTON-SALEM — The Northwest 1A and Western Piedmont 2A Conferences recently held their respective indoor track conference championships at the JDL Fast Track.

For the NW1A, the North Stokes girls and East Surry boys emerged as conference champions. For the WPAC, Atkins won both the boys and girls championships.

The full team standings and final scores are:

NW1A Boys: East Surry 177, Mount Airy 145, Winston-Salem Prep 57, North Stokes 39, Bishop McGuinness 28, South Stokes 16.

NW1A Girls: North Stokes 161, Winston-Salem Prep 97.5, Bishop McGuinness 76, East Surry 58, Mount Airy 34.5.

WPAC Boys: Atkins 224, Walkertown 61, North Surry 52, Surry Central 47, Forbush 40, West Stokes 31, North Forsyth 16, Carver 14.

WPAC Girls: Atkins 147, Forbush 121, Surry Central 86, North Surry 55, Carver 47, North Forsyth 36, Walkertown 4, West Stokes 3.

A number of local athletes medaled in events (top three) and were named All-Conference in the events.

Surry Central Golden Eagles

Girls 55 Meters 1. Sarah Brown 7.58

Girls 500 Meters – 3. Yadira Osorio 1:32.58

Girls 1000 Meters: 1. Brooklyn Lester 3:27.62

Girls 1600 Meters: 3. Abigail Hernandez 6:08.77

Girls 3200 Meters: 2. Brooklyn Lester 13:31.14, 3. Abigail Hernandez 13:59.39

Girls 4×400 Relay: 2. Surry Central 4:39.70 (McKenzie Dawson, Peggy Prevette, Brooklyn Lester, Sarah Brown)

Girls Pole Vault: 1. Sarah Brown 12-6, 2. Peggy Prevette 9-6

Boys 500 Meters: 3. Charlie Hernandez 1:14.83

Boys 1000 Meters: 3. Elek Wyble 2:47.37

Boys 4×400 relay: 1. Surry Central 3:47.11 (Charlie Hernandez, Miles Fowler, Elek Wyble, Diego Vega)

Boys 4×800 relay: 2. Surry Central 9:24.84 (Diego Vega, Charlie Hernandez, Eddy Osorio, Hector Morales)

Boys Pole Vault: 1. Alex Graham 9-6

North Surry Greyhonds

Girls 55-meter Hurdles: 2. Isabella Aparicio 10.59, 3. Delaney Fulk 11.00

Girls 4×200 relay: 2. North Surry 2:02.94 (Isabella Aparicio, Melissa Mendoza, Weatherly Reeves, Delaney Fulk)

Girls 4×800 relay: 3. North Surry 13:50.52 (Isabel Delfin, Mckinley Cornell, Nydia Cabrera, Leia Johnson)

Girls Shot Put: 2. Mckinley Cornell 27 feet, 8 inches

Boys 55-meter Hurdles: 2. Isaiah Holcomb 8.86

Boys 4×200 Relay: 3. North Surry 1:43.18 (Isiah Holcomb, Jair Gonzalez, Darian Seals, Aiden Gates)

Boys Shot Put: 1. Elijah Moore 40 feet, 1 inch

East Surry Cardinals

Girls 55-meter Hurdles: 2. Chloe Ann Tew 11.02, 3. Maci Martin 11.51

Girls 4×200 Relay: 3. East Surry 2:11.83 (Maegan banks, Allie Bruner, Olivia Hunter, Maci Martin)

Girls 4×800 Relay: 3. East Surry 14:52.74 (Katie Collins, Allie Bruner, Tara Martin, Marlie Easter)

Girls High Jump: 2. Chloe Ann Tew 4 feet, 10 inches

Boys 300 Meters: 2. Elijah Wright 39.17

Boys 500 Meters: 2. Kyle Zinn 1:22.84, 3. Brett Clayton 1:24.71

Boys 1600 Meters: 1. Cooper Motsinger 5:03.30

Boys 3200 Meters: 1. Cooper Motsinger 10:41.05

Boys 55-meter Hurdles: 3. Brett Clayton 11.01

Boys 4×400 Relay: 2. East Surry 4:05.52 (Daniel Villasenor, Kyle Zinn, Tristan Harless, Alex Galvan)

Boys 4×800 Relay: 1. East Surry 10:08.61 (Cameron Edwards, Anderson Allred, Allen Myers, Nicholas Boggs)

Boys High Jump: 1. Daniel Villasenor 5 feet, 8 inches, 2. Eli Becker 5-4, 2. Elijah Wright 5-4

Boys Triple Jump: 3. Landon Smith 35 feet, 5 inches

Boys Shot Put: 1. Isaac Washington 44 feet, 11 inches, 3. Makenzie baker 36 feet, 9 inches

Mount Airy Granite Bears

Girls High Jump: 1. Kathlyn Mauck 5 feet, 0 inches

Girls Triple Jump: 3. Haley Moser 28 feet, 1 inch

Boys 55 Meters: 1. Kaulin Smith 6.73, 2. William Mayfield 6.93

Boys 300 Meters: 1. William Mayfield 36.93

Boys 1000 Meters: 2. Austin Eaton 2:54.10, 3. Dylan Tilley 3:00.54

Boys 1600 Meters: 2. Austin Eaton 5:08.22

Boys 3200 Meters: 2. Austin Eaton 11:23.92

Boys 55-meter Hurdles: 1. Kaulin Smith 8.16

Boys 4×400 Relay: 1. Mount Airy 3:58.53 (Austin Eaton, Dylan Tilley, William Mayfield, Brady Wolfe)

Boys 4×800 Relay: 2. Mount Airy 10:55.07 (Noah Lambert, Dylan Tilley, Max Perry, Bryson Coleman)

Boys Long Jump: 1. Kaulin Smith 19 feet, 0 inches, 3. William Mayfield 18 feet, 2 inches

Boys Triple Jump: 1. Kaulin Smith 40 feet, 7 inches

