Cardinal Seniors Sweep Sauras

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry’s three seniors came out on Senior Night and did what they’ve done best over the past four years: win.

Abbie Koons, Lili Craven and Sarah Mann are all four-year members of the Lady Cardinals team and are set to become the most successful class in school history. With Tuesday’s 9-0 win over South Stokes, the Class of 2020 boasts an overall record of 67-13 and a conference record of 33-8.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know these seniors the past two years,” said East coach Alison Hooker. “They are all great girls who are passionate for the sport of tennis. They have really grown and improved this past year and I’m excited to see how far they will go in the tournament.”

Each senior leaves an important legacy behind, but only one still has a sibling to carry on their name into the next few season. Lili Craven’s younger sister, Rosie, is just a sophomore and has spent her two years of high school as the No. 5 and No. 4 seed for East.

“It has been great pleasure to play with these seniors and they have shaped me into the tennis player I am today,” Rosie said.

The Cardinals improved to 12-2 overall this season with a clean sweep against South Stokes. Cardinal freshman No. 2 Tara Martin and No. 3 Evelyn Ruedisueli each recorded double-bagel victories. Martin improves to 13-0 overall in singles and is one of two Cardinals undefeated in singles.

Rosie Craven is the other Cardinal starter unbeaten in singles. Rosie only dropped one game in a 6-0, 6-1 win in the No. 4 spot. Koons also won by only losing one game at the No. 5 spot. Lili Craven gave East Surry the win with a 6-2, 6-0 win in No. 6 singles.

Mann made it a complete sweep in singles with a win at the top spot, but faced resistance from South’s Erin Heavener. Mann squeaked out a 6-4 in the first set before taking the second set 6-1, improving to 11-2 in No. 1 singles.

Doubles has been the Cards’ specialty this season and Tuesday was no exception. East won No. 1 and No. 2 doubles without giving up a game. Mann and Martin moved to 12-2 in No. 1 doubles with the win, and Rosie Craven and Ruedisueli improved to 10-1 in No. 2 doubles.

The senior duo of Lili Craven and Koons have yet to lose a doubles match in 2019, improving to 10-0 as a team with an 8-3 win in the final doubles match.

East Surry (12-2, 7-2) closes the regular season against Mount Airy (11-4, 6-3) on Thursday.

