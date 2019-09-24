Villains spoil East’s perfect season

Cory Smith | The News Lili Craven had mixed results in Tuesday’s match against Bishop McGuinness, winning in No. 3 doubles but coming up just short in No. 6 singles. - Cory Smith | The News Abbie Koons attacks at the net in East Surry’s match against Bishop McGuinness. - Cory Smith | The News Rosie Craven overcame a 5-8 deficit in a third-set tiebreaker to win the No. 4 singles match for East Surry. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A pair of tennis giants met on the courts Tuesday and only after a long and arduous struggle was a victor decided. In this instance, the story’s villains brought an end to East Surry’s fairy tale…for the time being.

East Surry had its’ perfect season spoiled in a home match against Bishop McGuinness. Each team came into the match with a perfect conference record, but only the Villains left with a goose egg in the Northwest 1A Conference win column by defeating East 5-4.

The Lady Cardinals and Lady Villains have both been regulars in the NC High School Tennis Coaches Association Poll ever since the preseason. East stood at 10-0 overall, while Bishop was riding a six-match win streak following a loss to Greensboro Day.

Most of the matches were highly contested to echo the final score of 5-4. The top three singles matches were the only ones that had a lopsided finish.

Going from the top down, East Surry’s Sarah Mann and Bishop’s Lydia Cortes competed in the battle of the undefeated No. 1 seeds. Neither had lost a singles match in conference play as the top seed. Cortes kept her streak alive with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Mann.

Bishop’s other win in the top three was at the No. 3 spot. The 2018 NW1A singles champion Katie Dasher is now 8-0 in No. 3 singles with a win over East’s Evelyn Ruedisueli.

East had its first singles win in the No. 2 spot. Tara Martin was the first player to finish singles after defeated Bishop’s Michelle Petrangeli 6-1, 6-1. Rosie Craven evened the overall score at 2-2 with a win at the No. 4 spot. Rosie won the first set 6-3 before dropping the second 1-6. The Cardinal sophomore pulled out an 11-9 win in a third-set tiebreaker to keep East in the fight.

Bishop won the final two singles match to take a 4-2 lead heading into doubles. Isabelle Bermudez defeated Abbie Koons 6-3, 6-3 at No. 5, and Charlotte Lassiter defeated Lili Craven 7-5, 7-5 at No. 6.

East Surry needed to win all three doubles matches to defeat the Villains and it nearly happened. Mann and Martin handed Bishop’s No. 1 doubles team of Cortes and Petrangeli their third loss as a team with an 8-5 win, while Koons and Lili Craven won No. 3 doubles by the same score.

Dasher and Lopez teamed together for No. 2 doubles against Ruedisueli and Rosie Craven in the deciding match. The Cardinal team lost 8-5, allowing the Villains to take the victory 5-4.

East doesn’t have to wait long at all to face the Villains again. The Cardinals travel to Bishop this evening for a shot at redemption.

