Lady Eagles complete season sweep of Atkins

DOBSON — Surry Central tennis got its week off to a good start on Monday with an 8-1 victory over Western Piedmont Athletic Conference rival Atkins.

The Lady Eagles (4-5 overall, 4-2 WPAC) stayed in the conference race with the victory, in which the Camels claimed their only win in a rematch between two of the league’s top players, three-time state qualifier Yinka Mason against Central sophomore Rachel Carter. Carter beat Mason in Winston-Salem last week, but the Atkins senior evened the score with a 6-4, 6-3 win on Monday. The two are likely to meet again in the conference tournament next month.

The rest of the day belonged to the ladies in black and gold. Going down the line in singles, Mamie Smith double-bageled Mila Cauble, Ellen Bryant downed Area Leslie 6-1, 6-2; Amelia Wilmoth beat Erica Bender 6-2, 6-3; Olivia Whitaker beat Brooke Hawkins 6-2, 7-5; and Katelyn Crabb defeated Simran Vadgana 6-3, 6-3.

Central swept the doubles matches. Carter and Smith beat Mason and Leslie 8-3, Bryant and Wilmoth downed Cauble and Hawkins 8-2, and Whitaker and Crabb defeated Bender and Jessica Solomon 8-3.

The Lady Eagles face a must-win match today at Forbush (8-3, 6-0) to stay in the hunt for a seventh straight conference title. Central would have to win out and hope for help against the Lady Falcons, who scored a 7-2 win over the Lady Eagles a month ago, winning three tiebreaker sets by a combined eight points.

Central's Olivia Whitaker scored a win at No. 5 singles on Monday against Atkins.