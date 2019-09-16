Shorthanded MA overcomes WPAC leader

John Cate | The News Forbush’s Megan Smith got her team off to a strong start by winning the No. 1 singles match against Mount Airy on Monday. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Olivia Perkins had to play up a seed on Monday due to illness, taking over the No. 1 singles spot in the lineup. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy senior Ashtyn Myers, playing her first seeded match of 2019, came through for her team both at No. 6 singles and at No. 2 doubles, where she teamed with Olivia Malone for the first time this season and won the decisive match in a 5-4 win. - John Cate | The News The Lady Bears’ Audrey Marion lines up a shot in her victory at No. 5 doubles on Monday evening. - - John Cate | The News The Lady Falcons’ Abigail Lydick lines up her return shot on Monday against Mount Airy. - -

A showdown with Western Piedmont Athletic Conference leader Forbush was enough of a challenge for the Mount Airy tennis team on Monday afternoon.

Then the Lady Bears found out they would have to do it without their No. 1 singles player, Meredith Marion, who was unable to play due to an illness. What was going to be tough suddenly got a lot tougher.

Olivia Malone and Ashtyn Myers, playing together at No. 2 doubles for the first time this season, were still on the court four hours after the match got under way. The seniors combined for a 9-7 victory over Elei Ayers and Ainsley Davis to settle the match 5-4 in favor of Mount Airy, which improved to 8-2 on the season.

“Forbush is a very solid team who should win their 2A conference and they gave us a big battle,” said first year Lady Bears head coach Cody Simpson. “We needed a challenging match like this to wake us up and give us motivation moving forward in conference play.”

In some respects, Malone and Myers were the heroines of the night for the Lady Bears. Because of Marion’s absence, every player in the lineup had to play up a seed. Malone, Mount Airy’s usual No. 3 player, scored a 6-3, 6-4 victory at No. 2 singles over Forbush’s Lindsay Ray. As for Myers, normally the Lady Bears’ No. 7 and therefore only playing exhibition singles matches, she stepped into the starting lineup at No. 6 for her first seeded match of 2019 and delivered a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Tatyana Hampton. These two wins helped the Lady Bears earn a 3-3 split despite not having their best player available.

The match was a showdown of the top teams in the “others receiving votes” category of the N.C. High School Tennis Coaches’ Association 1A and 2A state polls. The Lady Falcons (6-3) have earned some attention since ending Surry Central’s 62-match conference winning streak on Aug. 29, and have gone on to sweep the first round of league matches in the WPAC.

With everyone up one seed on the Mount Airy side, Olivia Perkins faced Megan Smith, one of the top players in the area, and the Lady Falcons’ top seed won 6-2, 6-0. Malone got a win for the home team at No. 2, but Mount Airy freshman Kancie Tate came up short at No. 3, falling to Ayers 6-2, 7-5. Forbush also got the win at No. 4, with Davis downing Katherine Bray 6-4, 6-4. It was the first loss of Bray’s season.

The bottom half of the order came through for the Lady Bears, though. Freshman Audrey Marion, playing at No. 5, defeated Abigail Lydick 6-1, 6-0, and when Myers, who has played many seeded matches in years past, came through at No. 6, the singles were a 3-3 tie. It was anyone’s match in the doubles.

“Our focus to better our doubles play showed tonight where they sealed the victory for us,” said Simpson. “I’m extremely proud of the ladies for stepping up and finishing the match off.

“This was a huge win for us tonight.”

Simpson decided to play his usual No. 2 doubles team of Perkins and Tate at the top of the order, but they lost 8-2 against Smith and Ray. However, Bray and Marion improved to 6-0 on their season when they beat Lydick and Hampton 8-4 at third doubles.

It was all in the hands of Malone and Myers for Mount Airy and Ayers and Davis for Forbush, playing long after everyone else had finished — and even beyond the end of the volleyball match in the school gym that night. It took one extra point, but the Lady Bear pair pulled out the win.

It won’t get any easier today, when Mount Airy travels to two-time defending Northwest 1A champ East Surry, the state’s fifth-ranked 1A team. Forbush also faces another major challenge when it travels to play 4A Glenn.

Forbush’s Megan Smith got her team off to a strong start by winning the No. 1 singles match against Mount Airy on Monday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_f1DSC_0290.jpg Forbush’s Megan Smith got her team off to a strong start by winning the No. 1 singles match against Mount Airy on Monday. John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Olivia Perkins had to play up a seed on Monday due to illness, taking over the No. 1 singles spot in the lineup. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_m1DSC_0312.jpg Mount Airy’s Olivia Perkins had to play up a seed on Monday due to illness, taking over the No. 1 singles spot in the lineup. John Cate | The News Mount Airy senior Ashtyn Myers, playing her first seeded match of 2019, came through for her team both at No. 6 singles and at No. 2 doubles, where she teamed with Olivia Malone for the first time this season and won the decisive match in a 5-4 win. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_m6DSC_0331.jpg Mount Airy senior Ashtyn Myers, playing her first seeded match of 2019, came through for her team both at No. 6 singles and at No. 2 doubles, where she teamed with Olivia Malone for the first time this season and won the decisive match in a 5-4 win. John Cate | The News The Lady Bears’ Audrey Marion lines up a shot in her victory at No. 5 doubles on Monday evening. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_m5DSC_0279.jpg The Lady Bears’ Audrey Marion lines up a shot in her victory at No. 5 doubles on Monday evening. John Cate | The News The Lady Falcons’ Abigail Lydick lines up her return shot on Monday against Mount Airy. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_f5DSC_0254.jpg The Lady Falcons’ Abigail Lydick lines up her return shot on Monday against Mount Airy. John Cate | The News

Malone, Myers step up to lift Lady Bears past Forbush, 5-4