Shorthanded Bears defeat Atkins

The Mount Airy tennis team faced an old conference rival on Friday evening, and found out that the Atkins Camels are much better than they were a few years ago.

But they’re still not quite good enough.

The Granite Bears were held to a 3-3 split in the singles, but then pulled out decisive wins in the Nos. 1 and 3 doubles matches to claim a narrow 5-4 win on the Mount Airy courts.

The match was a showdown of ranked teams, as Mount Airy currently holds the No. 5 ranking in the 1A division from the N.C. High School Tennis Coaches Association. The Camels, who finished in third place in their final year in the Northwest 1A Conference two years ago, sustained their first loss of the season and fell to 4-1. Atkins entered the match as the state’s seventh-ranked 2A team.

The showdown lived up to its billing. The Camels drew first blood, with Ralph Sleat defeating Cayden Hill 6-1, 6-3 at No. 4 singles to get things under way. Fortunately, Mount Airy’s depth paid off, as the Bears were playing without their No. 1 player, Emory Bray, and their normal No. 6 (Luke Kirkman). Bray was unavailable due to attending college orientation and Kirkman was injured. However, sophomore Peyton Harman, playing at No. 5 in the first seeded match of his career, performed magnificently against Neil Williamson, never losing serve in a 6-0, 6-2 victory that evened the match 1-1.

The Bears took the lead when the No. 2 singles match wrapped up. Kaleb Morrison, playing up one seed from normal, lost his opening serve but then won out in set one. In set two, he lost serve at 4-1 and had to hold at 6-5 to beat Sreyes Yenkat 6-1, 7-5.

Senior Alex Bowers, playing two seeds up at the No. 6 singles match, hung tough against Atkins’ Aigved Doddi, but dropped the match 6-4, 7-5. Then the Camels reclaimed the lead at 3-2 with a win at No. 3, where Owen Perkins competed up one spot and couldn’t hold on against Adam Shealy despite a fast start. He appeared to be on his way to a straight-set win, but Shealy broke him at 4-4 and 5-6 to win the second set and force a tiebreaker. Even then, Perkins had a shot to win, but Shealy saved two match points and then won the match himself, 1-6, 7-5, 1-0 (12-10).

The singles came down to Hunter Eaton, playing at No. 1 in Bray’s place against Jackson Brown. Eaton led 5-3 in the first set but then coughed up two service breaks and had to win a tiebreaker to save the set. He dominated set two and took the match 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.

So the Bears would have to win two of the three doubles matches to pull it out, with unfamiliar pairings. But they were able to do it. Coach Rodney Pell paired his two top available players at No. 1 and put one of the regular starters with one of the reserves in the other two. One of those pairings, Hill and Bowers playing together at No. 3, finished up first. They were actually broken at 2-1, but picked up the pace and took the lead back at 4-3, then broke back twice for a 9-4 lead on Willianson and Doddi, eventually winning 10-5.

It came down to Eaton, who is unbeaten (10-0) in doubles, and Morrison winning at No. 1, as it was soon clear that Venkat and Sleat, who are unbeaten this season, were going to win at No. 2 over Perkins and Harmon. But the Bears’ top team got it done, taking the lead at 2-1 and cruising to 9-2 before splitting the last two for a 10-3 win. This made it 5-3, with the No. 2 match finishing shortly after as a 10-4 win for the Camels, but too little, too late.

The Bears, now 8-2 on the season, will travel to North Surry on Tuesday.

