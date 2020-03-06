East Surry hosts home opener against Elkin

East Surry’s Britany Holder (5) traps a Cardinal goal kick before turning up the field for an attack. Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Lady Cardinals dropped their home opener to visiting Elkin, 4-2.

Elkin came out of the gate and scored in the third minute and added another goal in the 17th minute. East Surry (0-2) responded with a goal 33 minutes into the first half.

The Cardinals had decent looks on frame in the second half, but struggled to put them past the Buckin’ Elks’ keeper. This gave Elkin (1-0) the chance to score on a through-ball in the 68th minute. The Elks added insult to injury with another goal 60 seconds later. East Surry scored the final goal of the match in the 74th minute.

“We have a lot of young players on the team, but the girls are working every day to learn and get better,” said William Hart, coach of the Cardinals. “The future looks good for us and we’re optimistic moving forward despite the loss.”

East Surry was tested out of the gate this season in a road game against 3A Parkland. The young Cardinals, which have 10 underclassmen on the 22-player roster, dropped the opening game to Parkland 9-0.

With players still out with injury and some key players coming off serious injuries last season, Hart is still figuring out what the optimal lineup is for his team. The team’s first game in David H. Diamont Stadium in 2020 saw bright spots, but also pointed out where there was room to improve.

Elkin jumped on East Surry and kept pressure on the Cards until the first goal. East Surry really didn’t get its offense rolling until the 10th minute when Morgan Bryant sent a through-ball to Natalie Zachman. This set East up for a deep throw-in and a eventually a corner kick. Samantha Blose got a shot off from the corner, but it was deflected out of the danger zone.

The Cardinals attacked the sidelines in the first half. Marisol Juarez operated along the left sideline, while Bryant did so on the visitors side. Even after Elkin scored its second goal, the Cards kept looking for holes in the defense and eventually caught a break.

Kallie Orosz took a corner from the near sideline and sent it sailing to the six-yard box. Britany Holder redirect the corner into a crowd of red and white jerseys. Bryant scored off Holder’s assist to cut the lead to a goal.

Freshman keeper Katie Collins kept the net clean for most of the second half as East attempted to tie the game. The Lady Cards made numerous trips into Buckin’ Elk territory, but offsides calls, misplaced shots and saves from the keeper kept Elkin’s lead alive.

Elkin’s speedy attackers capitalized on a counter in the 68th minute to make it 3-1 and then scored again a minute later.

East’s Blose stole the ball in the midfield and sent it up to Bryant as the clock passed the 73-minute mark. Bryant received the pass and beat the only defender between her and keeper. When faced with the keeper one-on-one, Bryant sent a shot to the upper-90 of the near post.

“Congrats to coach Diana McCulloch of Elkin on her first ever coaching win,” Hart said. Diana is the daughter of longtime Elkin coach Joe McCulloch.

East Surry hosts West Wilkes tonight.

