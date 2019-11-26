Eagles, Bears highlight All-State Squads

Adan Garcia was named NCSCA Region 8 2A Coach of the Year after leading Surry Central to a 16-9-1 record and a Sweet 16 appearance in his first season as head coach. Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News Adan Garcia was named NCSCA Region 8 2A Coach of the Year after leading Surry Central to a 16-9-1 record and a Sweet 16 appearance in his first season as head coach. - Cory Smith | The News The Hurley family has been a permanent fixture in the NCSCA Awards over the past few years. Mount Airy head coach Will Hurley was named Public 1A Region 9 Coach of the Year for the 2019 season, while his son Wes took home the award for State 1A Assistant Coach of the Year and Holden Hurley is a former two-time 1A Assistant Coach of the Year - Cory Smith | The News Surry Central senior Nolan McMillen was named to the NCSCA 2A All-State Team for the second-straight year. - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy senior Bryan Valadez was named to the NCSCA 1A All-State Team after helping lead Mount Airy to a 23-3 record. - - Cory Smith | The News Granite Bear Jackson Tumbarello (17) was named to the NCSCA 1A All-State Team for the second-straight season. - -

The 2019 season definitely continued Surry County’s tradition of soccer excellence.

Three of four local schools reached the postseason. Of those, Surry Central reached the Sweet 16 of the 2A State Playoffs for the fourth-straight season and Mount Airy reached the Regional Final for the second time in three seasons.

In addition to the team success achieved by the Golden Eagles and Granite Bears, both schools had individuals recognized in the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association annual awards that were released on Monday. Central and Mount Airy each had representatives, a mix of players and coaches, named to the All-Region and All-State teams.

A trio of Surry County soccer all-time greats wrapped up their careers with All-State honors: Surry Central senior Nolan McMillen and Mount Airy seniors Bryan Valadez and Jackson Tumbarello.

McMillen’s name stands out at a school that has been a standard-bearer of soccer in the area. This is the second consecutive year that McMillen has been named to the NCSCA 2A All-State Team and the third year he has been named to the All-Region team. He joins Edwin Alonso (2010) and Arturo Lopez (2016) as the only players from Surry Central to be named All-State this decade.

McMillen has been a four-year starter with the Eagles. His eight career 2A playoff wins ties a school record set by 2010 graduates Joel Gonzalez and Bernardo Leandro, the latter of whom was McMillen’s assistant coach this season. He also set a new school record of career wins as a starter with 69.

As the man in the midfield, McMillen finished the season with 15 goals and 23 assists, meaning he was involved directly with half of all goals scored by the Eagles in 2019. He finished with a career 41 goals and 49 assists.

The remainder of the 2A All-State team is: Reese Jahoo, Carrboro; Reid Walters, Clinton; Sammy Ames and Matthew Hardison, Dixon; Evan McIntyre, DSA; Gabe Barber, East Bladen; Carter Beck, East Gaston; Chase Gilley and Logan Gilley, East Lincoln; Gage Bernard and Tanner Bouker, First Flight; Gerardo Castillo, Forest Hills; Josh Crisp and David Franquiz, Hibriten; Daniel Anani and Jeffrey Romero, Ledford; Jon Joplin, Newton-Conover; Axel Sandoval and Humberto Tapia, North Forsyth; Graham Walston, North Johnston; Austin Alexander, R-S Central; Silas Goss, Shelby; Zeb Sink, Smoky Mountain; Andrew Brown, West Davidson; Bryan Rivera, West Iredell.

McMillen was joined by three teammates on the NCSCA 2A All-Region Team for Region Eight: sophomore Johnny Garcia and juniors Edgar Vega and Jason Rodriguez. Also receiving regional honors was the Eagles first-year head coach, Adan Garcia, who led the team to a 16-9-1 overall record that saw the team reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth-straight year. Adan also led the Eagles to a 10-4 record in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference, which was good enough for a second-place finish.

Mount Airy extended its streak of All-State players with the inclusion of Jackson Tumbarello and Bryan Valadez on the 2019 team. Mount Airy is the only 1A school in the state to put two players on the All-State team in each of the past three seasons. Jackson joined his brother Austin Tumbarello on the 2018 All-State team, and Austin and Robert Brown represented the Bears on the 2017 team.

Jackson and Valadez were a part of Mount Airy history during their four years on the Varsity team. The duo will graduate having set the school record for career wins, 79, and single-season wins, 23, a mark set in 2017 and matched in 2019.

Jackson held down the defense while also pushing up on offense when needed. Jackson finished the year with 356 steals, two goal saves, 12 assists and 18 goals. His 356 steals put him over the 1,000-steal mark late in the season. The defense held opponents to a school-record six goals this season.

With Jackson and the defense keeping the Bears goal clean, Valadez had many opportunities to score or create scoring opportunities. Valadez finished 2019 with 33 goals, 28 assists and 214 steals. Mount Airy’s 151 goals this season fell just four goals shy of the school’s single-season record.

Joining the pair of Bears on the 1A All-State Team is: Ben Domke, Christ the King; Mike Chabeda, Community School of Davidson; Jaxon Moseley, Franklin Academy; Judson Bullard, Gray Stone Day; Marcel Zidan, John A. Holmes; Robbie Janiczek, Pine Lake Prep; Isaac Edwards, Polk County; Tyler Cozzie, Raleigh Charter; Hayden Maldonado, Rosewood; Trevlyn Riggs, Thomas Jefferson; Kyle Howarth, Woods Charter.

Mount Airy seniors Liam Overby and Dante Collins were each named to the 1A All-Region Team for Region 9.

Mount Airy’s coaching staff also picked up state and regional honors for the 2019 season in which the Bears were the only traditional school to reach the 1A Final Four. Mount Airy head coach Will Hurley was named Public 1A Region 9 Coach of the Year and his son Wes took home the award for State 1A Assistant Coach of the Year. Will’s oldest son, Holden, is a former two-time 1A Assistant Coach of the Year.

Adan Garcia was named NCSCA Region 8 2A Coach of the Year after leading Surry Central to a 16-9-1 record and a Sweet 16 appearance in his first season as head coach. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0058edit.jpg Adan Garcia was named NCSCA Region 8 2A Coach of the Year after leading Surry Central to a 16-9-1 record and a Sweet 16 appearance in his first season as head coach. Cory Smith | The News The Hurley family has been a permanent fixture in the NCSCA Awards over the past few years. Mount Airy head coach Will Hurley was named Public 1A Region 9 Coach of the Year for the 2019 season, while his son Wes took home the award for State 1A Assistant Coach of the Year and Holden Hurley is a former two-time 1A Assistant Coach of the Year https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0593edit.jpg The Hurley family has been a permanent fixture in the NCSCA Awards over the past few years. Mount Airy head coach Will Hurley was named Public 1A Region 9 Coach of the Year for the 2019 season, while his son Wes took home the award for State 1A Assistant Coach of the Year and Holden Hurley is a former two-time 1A Assistant Coach of the Year Cory Smith | The News Surry Central senior Nolan McMillen was named to the NCSCA 2A All-State Team for the second-straight year. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0503-2-.jpg Surry Central senior Nolan McMillen was named to the NCSCA 2A All-State Team for the second-straight year. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy senior Bryan Valadez was named to the NCSCA 1A All-State Team after helping lead Mount Airy to a 23-3 record. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0865.jpg Mount Airy senior Bryan Valadez was named to the NCSCA 1A All-State Team after helping lead Mount Airy to a 23-3 record. Cory Smith | The News Granite Bear Jackson Tumbarello (17) was named to the NCSCA 1A All-State Team for the second-straight season. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0948e.jpg Granite Bear Jackson Tumbarello (17) was named to the NCSCA 1A All-State Team for the second-straight season. Cory Smith | The News

Local players and coaches receive state and regional honors

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith