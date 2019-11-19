The Charter Curse continues

Mount Airy’s Jackson Tumbarello (17) makes a tackle against Christ the King’s Jack Saltrick in the second half of Tuesday’s match. Cory Smith | The News

It was yet another historic year for Mount Airy soccer, and one that the Granite Bears thought ended too soon with Tuesday’s 1-0 loss in the Regional Final.

Coach Will Hurley thought this would be the year his Bears would overcome the odds. However, the script proved to be the same in the end as Mount Airy’s quest for a state championship ended was halted by another charter school. An early goal from Christ The King followed by 70 minutes of defense gave the Crusaders the win.

“I’m really proud of my team and I hate their season ended this way,” Hurley said. “It’s a good group of seniors that worked really hard and I’m really proud of them. It’s hard for a traditional school to maintain that, you know. We just have to take what we get. We can’t go out and recruit like some of these schools do. We just do the best we can with what we’ve got.”

Mount Airy (23-2-0) spent years climbing to the top of the mountain in the 1A division. Over the past three seasons, the Bears hold a regular season record of 55-4-1 and a postseason record of 7-3. Six of the seven total losses have come from non-traditional public schools in the form of Bishop McGuinness, Union Academy and now Christ the King. The other loss was a 2-1 defeat by 4A Glenn. In both 2017 and now 2019, Mount Airy was the last traditional public school standing in the playoffs and the only such school to reach the Final Four in each year.

“I don’t have any club players so we just work hard,” said Hurley, who believes the team’s hard work speaks for itself. “Most of us have been together all the way through June so it’s been a long haul and the kids have worked really hard. I’m really proud of them.”

The match itself saw the Bears held scoreless for just the second time in three seasons and the first time in 2019. CTK’s freshman sensation Drew Hansen was a point of emphasis in preparation for Mount Airy. The speedster broke free of Mount Airy’s defense on an aerial through-ball in the 10th minute. Hansen became just the sixth person to score on the Bears all season to put the Crusaders (19-5-1) up 1-0.

CTK put nine men on defense while leaving just Hansen and Jack Saltrick near midfield in case of a quick counter. The Bears didn’t have a problem taking shots after Hansen’s goal, but the packed 18-yard box kept shots to a safe distance. Mount Airy finished the first half with nine total shots. Just one was placed on frame, and it was the first shot of the match from Kaleb Morrison.

“We controlled the ball, I thought 70-75 percent, we just couldn’t get it into the net,” Hurley said.

Mount Airy did in fact get into the net twice during Tuesday’s match, however both were called back for different reasons. The first instance came in the 38th minute when Jackson Tumbarello was fouled just outside the 18-yard box. The center official allowed play to continue by invoking advantage, a rule that gives the offical the ability to not stop play after a foul if stopping play would cause more harm to the team on the receiving end of the foul.

Play continued and Mount Airy managed to set up a shot mere seconds after the official’s declaration. However, the official whistled the play dead as the ball sailed into the back of the net. The official then awarded Mount Airy a free kick at the spot of the foul, which he is permitted to do under advantage if the team in possession loses the ball immediately following the invokation of advantage.

Hurley said the Bears were still in possession and that play never should have stopped.

“When you have advantage and you’re driving the ball, everybody knows you don’t blow the whistle,” Hurley said. “The whistle wasn’t blown until it went in and I just didn’t get it.”

Mount Airy’s barrage of shots continued in the second half as they maintained possession for nearly 80 percent of the latter 40-minute period. Bryan Valadez, who led the team with eight shots in the game, put up seven shots in the second half. Two were saved by the keeper, one hit the crossbar and the other four were off-frame.

With an even bigger focus on defense as time continued to fall off the clock, the Crusaders left Hansen as the sole attacking player. Mount Airy ended up taking 19 shots in the second half, but only put five on target. The one time Mount Airy was able to break the defense and put one in the net, the goal was taken away.

Tumbarello chipped a free kick into the box in the 62nd minute as the Crusaders were resetting. Luis Tena broke free of Christ the King’s defense and headed the ball into the net. The crowd erupted as soon as Tena’s equilizer hit the net, but the celebration would soon end.

The official on CTK’s sideline raised his flag to signal an offside penalty against Tena, which meant the goal never happened. Play continued as the Bears sideline became more and more irate.

“I just don’t understand how you score two goals and there’s no explanation as to why they don’t count,” Hurley said.

CTK did manage to put up three more shots in the second half on counters, but play was dominated by Mount Airy possessing on the Crusaders’ half. Even with nine men on offense, the Bears weren’t able to put another ball past the keeper. Hurley believed the Crusaders committed handling violations inside the 18-yard box that would’ve resulted in penalty kicks. Neither were called and the game ended with CTK advancing to the championship.

“Hats of to them; they played a great game,” Hurley said. “They really did. I’m not taking anything away from them, it just is what it is.”

Hurley continued: “We shouldn’t have been forcing it. We weren’t making runs with the ball. I thought that, in that first half, to me it looked like they probably wanted it more than we did. It just looked that way to me. We came out flatter than we have all year, but you know, hats off to them. They played a great game.”

Bears fall to Christ the King in Regional Final

