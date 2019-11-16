Granite Bears return to Final Four

Mount Airy keeper Cayden Hill kept the Bears goal clean for the team’s 21st shut-out of the season. Cory Smith | The News

November 14, 2017.

After running the charter school gauntlet and setting a new school record for wins, the Mount Airy Bears faced Bishop McGuinness for the third time that season with a shot at the 1A State Championship Soccer match on the line. The Villains won the game and went on to win the state title, while the Bears went home…temporarily.

Coach Will Hurley knew the Bears would be back. He didn’t know if the team would have as good a record as the 2017 team or how many years it would take, but Hurley looked to the future as he closed his interview two years ago by saying, “We’ll be back.”

Two years later, they’re back and better than ever. Mount Airy defeated Bishop McGuinness 4-0 Friday to return to the Final Four for the second time in three seasons.

“This means absolutely everything,” Hurley said following Friday’s win. “I told the kids we’re changing the formation and everything. We can do this. I know in my heart we can do this because I’ve seen you all year long and we are not shutting down.”

Goals from Elkin Lopez, Jackson Tumbarello, Baelin Watson and Bryan Valadez led the Bears to win No. 23 on the season, which ties the school record set in 2017. Friday’s win also ties Mount Airy’s largest margin of victory over the Villains, is just the second postseason win against Bishop, and marks the second time in school history the Bears (23-1-0) shut the Villains out.

“The minute we got here, they were just like, ‘we’re not losing coach.’” Hurley said. “I’ve had kids tell me that and we end up playing the worst game in the world, but I had a feeling that when they said that they were going to play really well. It’s the best first half we’ve played all year long.”

Hurley decided to change up his formation before Friday’s game. Bishop (13-6-3) not only scored four of the five goals allowed by the Bears, but the Villains also handed Mount Airy its only loss of the season two weeks ago in Kernersville.

The change in formation was done in order create more goal-scoring opportunities by spreading the field wide and using pass-and-go set pieces to carve the opposing defense. Dividends were paid immediately as Lopez scored on a pass from Liam Overby. Overby fed Lopez a through-ball up the right sideline in the fourth minute. Lopez hit a low shot inside the near-post and between the keeper’s legs to make it 1-0 Mount Airy.

Previous matches between the Bears and Villains have seen the foul count enter the high teens and low 20s. Tonight was different, as the team’s combined for just five fouls in the first half and four in the second. The Bears did have to play cautious when Tumbarello picked up a yellow in the ninth minute.

Kaleb Morrison and Valadez kept sending balls to the corners, but Bishop keeper Chris Muller had a number of last-second saves that kept the lead at just a goal. That was until Valadez found Tumbarello 30 yards out in the center lane of the field late in the first half. Tumbarello fired a rocket at the goal and even Muller’s outstretched glove wasn’t enough to slow it down as the lead increased to 2-0 going into halftime.

Hurley said his guys remained hungry for goals no matter how high the lead grew. He credited two specific things for influencing the team’s mentality in the match. The first is the coaching staff, consisting of assistant coaches Holden and Wes Hurley.

“The coaching staff has just done a fantastic job,” Hurley said. “Of course, I know them better than anybody…they’re my two sons. But I gotta give credit where credit is due. It’s let me sit back and see what I need to make changes on and it lets me be proactive on a lot of things. I’m really proud of them.”

The other outside influence that motivated the Bears was the crowd. The football team had a bye during the first-round of the playoffs, so the soccer team had no problem putting on a show under the Friday night lights. Mount Airy’s win Friday puts the Bears at 16-0 at home in 2019.

“Being at home meant everything,” Hurley said. “It was such a great crowd. It’s not like the regular season, where our students get in for free. This is a state playoff game so they have to pay to get in. I didn’t know what to think when I first showed up, but they just kept pouring in.”

The Bears never slowed down in the second half and increased the lead to 3-0 13 minutes in. Tumbarello intercepted a pass on defense and countered up the right sideline. Bishop’s defense collapsed on Tumbarello, leaving Watson open outside the 18-yard box. Watson settled and placed a low shot past the keeper for his first goal of the night.

The writing was on the wall as time fell off the clock. Mount Airy continued to send shot after shot at the Villains before Valadez found the back of the net with three minutes left to play. Not long after, the final whistle sounded and the Bears celebrated with the crowd.

Mount Airy has to wait 24 hours before its Regional Final opponent will be revealed. The No. 2 Bears will host the winner of No. 5 Christ the King (17-5-1) and No. 8 Community School of Davidson (18-3-0).

“I think if these guys can get focused and stay that way, whether it’s CSD or Christ the King, I think we can play with anybody,” Hurley said. “We’ve just got to be ready.”

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports

