On to round four

The Bears’ Jared Easter works his way along the sideline against Queen’s Grant in Wednesday’s 5-0 Mount Airy win. John Cate | The News

John Cate | The News The Bears’ Jared Easter works his way along the sideline against Queen’s Grant in Wednesday’s 5-0 Mount Airy win. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Jackson Tumbarello (17) moves to his left against a Queen’s Grant defender. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Dante Collins (3) helped the Bears ensure that Queen’s Grant never got very close to the Bears’ goal during Wednesday’s playoff match. - John Cate | The News The Bears’ Jackson Tumbarello and a Queen’s Grant defender both get airborne trying to direct a Mount Airy corner kick during Wednesday’s match. - - John Cate | The News One of many saves made by Queen’s Grant keeper Amado Rodriguez during Wednesday’s match, denying Mount Airy’s Elkin Lopez and Kaleb Morrison a chance to score. - - John Cate | The News The Bears’ Bryan Valadez (5) was all over the Queen’s Grant end of the field for all 80 minutes on Wednesday night. - - John Cate | The News Liam Overby (10) runs past two Queen’s Grant players and heads for the Stallions’ end of the field during Wednesday’s playoff match. Overby’s dominant performance in the midfield kept the visitors from mounting any attack whatsoever at the Bears’ end. - -

It took Mount Airy a while to get going in Wednesday’s third-round 1A playoff soccer match at frigid Wallace Shelton Stadium, but once they did, the Granite Bears never looked back.

After a first half in which the team scored twice but saw neither goal counted on the scoreboard, Mount Airy scored five times in the second half and scored a dominating 5-0 victory that took them into the elite eight of the state playoffs for third time in five seasons, and also set them on a collision course with their biggest rival.

“I was really happy with the way we played, especially with how cold it is,” said Mount Airy head coach Will Hurley, whose team was playing in 29-degree temperatures by the end of the match. “I thought we came out very, very well. They didn’t touch the ball for the first three or four minutes. I thought we scored, but I guess we didn’t, so be it. Anyway, we possessed the ball well all night.

“It’s special for us (to go deep into the playoffs). We don’t have a lot of club players. We just do a lot of hard work. I keep telling them the hard work pays off.”

The Bears (22-1 overall) will host Northwest 1A Conference rival Bishop McGuinness (13-5-3) on Saturday in the quarterfinals. The Villains, who tied Mount Airy for the NW1A title when the teams split matches on back-to-back nights at the end of the regular season, drew the 11th seed for the playoffs as a wild-card team after losing a penalty-kick shootout for the top seed on Nov. 1. Bishop has since checked off Blue Ridge Early College (9-0), Starmount (2-1) and Gray Stone Day (1-0) to reach this point.

“I figured. It’s been that way for the last three years, maybe a bit longer than that,” said Hurley, whose teams faced the Villains in the 2017 West Regional final after splitting the NW1A title that season, and also faced them in the third round in 2016 and the second round in 2013. “We either end up going there or they’re coming here.”

The first half of Wednesday’s match against the Stallions (10-16), a wild-card team out of the PAC-7 1A, had to be the most one-sided 40 minutes of soccer that could have ended in a scoreless tie. Mount Airy held possession roughly 85 percent of the time, and it was rare for Queen’s Grant to even get the ball into the Bears’ half of the midfield. When it did, a Mount Airy player would invariably take possession and send it back in the other direction. The Stallions had their only shot on goal of the match when keeper Cayden Hill made the save on a long free kick in minute 37.

Long before that, there had been a missed call and a controversial one that both went against the home team, and resulted in Queen’s Grant getting to intermission with no goals scored.

The first came in the 12th minute, when Bryan Valadez attempted a long shot from nearly 40 yards away from the goal and found his mark. Stallions keeper Amado Rodriguez blocked the shot but deflected it to his left, where it trickled a foot past the goal line for what should have been a 1-0 Bears lead. However, none of the officials were near the play and couldn’t see where the deflection had ended up. Rodriguez quickly cleared it out before this could change.

The second one was an apparent goal by Luis Tena in the 31st minute, when the sophomore was inside the goal box and got his foot on a ball with a “bicycle kick,” putting it into the ball while falling down facing away from the goal. However, the spectacular goal was waved off for a violation and the match remained scoreless.

There had been a long delay midway through the first half when Stallion midfielder Carlos Resillas sustained an injury after colliding with one of the Bears and falling to the ground. Resillas put his hand down to break his fall and severely dislocated his elbow, badly enough to require paramedics to take him off the field to an ambulance.

Mount Airy went into the break having completely controlled the first half, but with nothing on the board to show for it. However, the Bears stayed the course, and in the second half, it didn’t take long for the Stallions’ luck to run out.

“Sometimes we get in a hurry and try to rush our shots, like the weight of the world is on us and we have to score that first goal,” said Hurley. “I told them to relax and it would come, and they seemed more confident in the second half.”

Just 66 seconds into the second half, Valadez was loading up from 25 yards and Rodriguez had to make the stop. However, Queen’s Grant could simply not take possession of the ball for more than a few seconds at a time. Mount Airy was so confident in its ability to contain the Stallions that defender Jackson Tumbarello began coming forward to assist on the attack. But the breakthrough came from Valadez, who got the ball into the corner on the home side and began moving toward the goal before taking a shot from a difficult angle and getting it just inside the left post for the first official goal of the match after 45 minutes of play.

It only took about three and a half minutes for the home team to find the back of the net again. This time, it came with Tena working down the middle of the field in the direction of the left post. He was being marked, but as he went toward the goal, he left the ball behind and carried his marker away from the play. Baelin Watson ran up from behind and took the shot, which zoomed past the goal from 20 yards out for a 2-0 lead.

If Queen’s Grant still had any hope, it was that the Bears would become complacent. But this wasn’t going to happen. Mount Airy continued to dominate possession and Hill was rarely anything more than a spectator watching his teammates slice and dice the Stallions. When a long ball did roll his way, he simply punted it back to the midfield, usually in the direction of Liam Overby, who started many attacks from the home side.

The Queen’s Grant fullbacks, who had done a good job against relentless pressure, began to crack in the final 20. In the 61st minute, Elkin Lopez got a opening in the middle and put a shot inside the right post from 25 yards to extend the lead to 3-0. He nearly had another one four minutes later, but this time Rodriguez was able to stop the shot.

The final two goals came inside of three minutes, from Watson in minute 77 and Noah Hart in the final minute, officially with 46 seconds remaining.

The Bears’ Jared Easter works his way along the sideline against Queen’s Grant in Wednesday’s 5-0 Mount Airy win. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0008-1.jpg The Bears’ Jared Easter works his way along the sideline against Queen’s Grant in Wednesday’s 5-0 Mount Airy win. John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Jackson Tumbarello (17) moves to his left against a Queen’s Grant defender. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0049.jpg Mount Airy’s Jackson Tumbarello (17) moves to his left against a Queen’s Grant defender. John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Dante Collins (3) helped the Bears ensure that Queen’s Grant never got very close to the Bears’ goal during Wednesday’s playoff match. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0037.jpg Mount Airy’s Dante Collins (3) helped the Bears ensure that Queen’s Grant never got very close to the Bears’ goal during Wednesday’s playoff match. John Cate | The News The Bears’ Jackson Tumbarello and a Queen’s Grant defender both get airborne trying to direct a Mount Airy corner kick during Wednesday’s match. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0043.jpg The Bears’ Jackson Tumbarello and a Queen’s Grant defender both get airborne trying to direct a Mount Airy corner kick during Wednesday’s match. John Cate | The News One of many saves made by Queen’s Grant keeper Amado Rodriguez during Wednesday’s match, denying Mount Airy’s Elkin Lopez and Kaleb Morrison a chance to score. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0057.jpg One of many saves made by Queen’s Grant keeper Amado Rodriguez during Wednesday’s match, denying Mount Airy’s Elkin Lopez and Kaleb Morrison a chance to score. John Cate | The News The Bears’ Bryan Valadez (5) was all over the Queen’s Grant end of the field for all 80 minutes on Wednesday night. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0072.jpg The Bears’ Bryan Valadez (5) was all over the Queen’s Grant end of the field for all 80 minutes on Wednesday night. John Cate | The News Liam Overby (10) runs past two Queen’s Grant players and heads for the Stallions’ end of the field during Wednesday’s playoff match. Overby’s dominant performance in the midfield kept the visitors from mounting any attack whatsoever at the Bears’ end. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0078.jpg Liam Overby (10) runs past two Queen’s Grant players and heads for the Stallions’ end of the field during Wednesday’s playoff match. Overby’s dominant performance in the midfield kept the visitors from mounting any attack whatsoever at the Bears’ end. John Cate | The News

Mount Airy dominates Queen’s Grant, Villains up next

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.