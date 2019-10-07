Bears improve to 15-0

Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy freshman Noah Lambert leads an attack up the right sideline in the Bears’ 9-0 win Monday. - Cory Smith | The News Drew Tilley sends a corner kick into Oak Hill’s box in the first half of Monday’s match. - Cory Smith | The News Jackson Tumbarello (17) and the Mount Airy defense held an opponent scoreless for the 14th time this season with a 9-0 win on Monday. - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Juan Gomez distributes in the midfield against Oak Hill Academy. - -

Mount Airy’s path of destruction continued Monday as the Bears blasted Oak Hill Academy back to Virginia by a margin of nine goals.

The Bears (15-0) wrapped up the non-conference portion of the year with Monday’s home match. Luis Tena led the way with a hat trick, followed by Kaleb Morrison with two goals and one goal each from Bryan Valadez, Carson Hill, William Luna and Jackson Tumbarello. Baelin Watson and Valadez each recorded three assists.

“It’s fun right now, it really is,” said Bears coach Will Hurley. “I think this was a good game to get us back into the swing of things. We had a lot of kids go up to Windy Gap Friday, Saturday and Sunday. I like the direction we’re going in, supporting each other and things we can build off of.

Starting the season with such an impressive record is nothing new for Hurley’s Bears. The 2013 team started the season with 14 straight wins, broken only by a 4-4 (OT) tie with East Surry. That year the Bears reached the Elite Eight and finished with a record of 22-1-2. Then in 2017, Hurley’s squad started with a school-record 17 straight wins before tying Starmount 1-1. The 2017 Granite Bears set a new school-record for wins by reaching the Final Four for the first time in school history. Mount Airy finished 23-2-1, with both losses coming to that year’s state champion, Bishop McGuinness.

This team has a good shot at surpassing a number of school records, some set by teams that this year’s seniors were also a part of. So what makes the 2019 Bears so different from years past?

“I think it’s the bonding,” Hurley said. “It’s the best bonding group that I’ve ever had. Our nine seniors are really tight with each other and the juniors are tight with them. As a coaching staff we told them really early on, ‘hey when we break it down and we say family, we’re saying that for a reason and not to just be saying it. I think it’s been good for us.”

Everything is clicking for the No. 1 ranked 1A team in the state. The Bears have 14 shutouts and are averaging 6.2 goals per match. Only one team has managed to get one in past Mount Airy.

With records on the line and a shot at a conference title or more within the realm of possibility, it’s important to Hurley and his coaching staff to keep the players grounded. Which, according to him, has been pretty easy to this point.

The Class of 2019 has finished in the top-10 in 1A two times before and knows the importance of preparation. The team’s mentality is so important to their success, Hurley said. To illustrate this, Hurley made an analogy to NFL powerhouse, the New England Patriots.

“It’s one game at a time,” Hurley said. “Anybody is capable of beating anybody. I keep telling the kids, there’s a reason why New England wins and always has a good winning percentage. It’s because every game they play is one step at a time. They know they can be beat.”

Hurley continued: “I’m not comparing us to New England, but I’m just saying that mentality is focused only on one game. There’s no looking ahead because there is no tomorrow guaranteed when playoffs come.”

Mount Airy will begin conference play on Thursday by hosting East Surry (6-4-1). The Bears will host South Stokes (0-12-3) and Bishop McGuinness (5-4-3) next week to complete the first leg of the Northwest 1A Conference circuit.

