Hounds explode late for win

John Cate | The News North Surry’s Luis Valle (24) and Walkertown’s David Valentin battle for a free ball on Wednesday. - John Cate | The News North Surry’s Hector Hernandez (6) and Angel Hernandez (40) try to keep the ball away from Walkertown. - John Cate | The News North Surry’s Arturo Valle (8) sends the ball toward the Wolfpack goal as teammate Luis Valle looks on. - John Cate | The News North Surry’s Angel Hernandez makes sure that Walkertown’s Guadalupe Cortes won’t be getting this ball in the midfield area. - - John Cate | The News Greyhound keeper Tristen Shore watches the ball into his hands while making a save on Wednesday. Shore originally deflected this shot into the air, then was able to keep it out of the net, recover, and punt it out of the goal area. - -

North Surry’s soccer team has been jumping from the frying pan into the fire with every match lately.

The Greyhounds’ last two matches were losses to Mount Airy, the state’s top-ranked 1A team according to MaxPreps, and Atkins, the 12th-ranked 2A team in the same system. On Wednesday night, all North Surry was asked to do was beat a team that hadn’t lost a match all season.

Well, they have now.

North Surry scored three times in the final 18 minutes of their match with Walkertown, and handed the Wolfpack their first defeat of the 2019 season by a 3-1 score at Charles Atkins Stadium.

“I thought our guys played great tonight,” said North Surry head coach Eric Jessup, whose team improved to 6-3-1 on the season. “This was a solid win for our team as far as a morale booster.”

Not much went right for the Hounds in their previous two games. The loss to the red-hot Bears was easy to shake off, but North faltered again on Monday in a 6-1 loss at Atkins and needed a win on Wednesday to avoid falling way behind in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference race in the first week of league games. But that meant earning a win over Walkertown, which came in 8-0 and had drubbed West Stokes 7-0 in its conference opener on Monday.

If there was one positive for North Surry, it was that the Wolfpack had mostly been beating up on 1A teams and small private schools, while the Hounds have been facing quality opposition and weren’t intimidated by Walkertown’s record. It was pretty clear from the start that the teams were fairly evenly matched. The Wolfpack mounted several attacks against the North Surry goal, but the Hounds’ back line and keeper Tristen Shore were up to the challenge.

“Jair Gonzalez, Cole Richardson, and McKinley Nixon were really outstanding on the back line,” said Jessup. “All-around, our defense played great.”

Walkertown had a stretch in the last 15 minutes of the first half where it put severe pressure on the North defense. The Hounds caught a break in the 33rd minute, when David Valentin had a hard shot from 25 yards out clang off the crossbar and back into the field of play. Moments later, the North Surry defense had to clear a corner kick.

In the 38th minute of play, the Wolfpack’s Guadalupe Cortes got a free kick and Shore stopped it, then sent it ball into the midfield, where Angel Hernandez got off a shot against the Walkertown goal and forced their keeper to make a save. With 15 seconds remaining in the first half, the Hounds were on the attack again, with Hector Hernandez getting an open look from 10 yards that was also stopped by the keeper, near the right post.

The challenge for the Hounds would be to be tougher than the Wolfpack in the second half. Two other teams this season had shut out Walkertown in the first half, only to be buried in the second. As expected, the visitors came out in a furious attacking mode to begin the second 40 minutes. Shore had to make two saves in the first two minutes.

The Wolfpack continued to press, and in the 47th minute, North was whistled for a foul that Jessup vocally disagreed with. But it gave Walkertown a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box. Stephen Saucedo-Sanchez took the kick and put it in the perfect spot, only to see Shore leap into the air and deflect it over the crossbar. His defense cleared the subsequent corner kick and the Hounds took it the other way, with Angel Hernandez sending it ahead to Armondo Hernandez for a shot that Wolfpack keeper Cameron Wilkerson had to save at the left post.

Play settled down and the Walkertown players seemed to get frustrated. The Wolfpack would be whistled for three yellow cards in the second half. They mounted another push around the 25-minute mark, with Shore making another save and Valentin nearly breaking through in minute 56 when he hit the right post.

In the 58th minute, it was Shore’s turn again. The referee called a foul inside the box and Saucedo stepped up to take a penalty kick. But Shore guessed correctly, dove to his left and stopped the shot just inside the left post. He sent it the other way and made Wilkerson work at the other end when Angel Hernandez put a ball on frame from 42 yards away.

The stopped penalty kick proved to be a momentum changer. The Hounds dominated the final 20 minutes.

“Tristen made several good saves tonight, he was great,” said Jessup. “On PK’s, you have to guess to one side or the other and he guessed right and dove and stopped it right on the post.”

In the 63rd minute, Armondo Hernandez got a run down the middle of the field and sent a through ball ahead to Angel Hernandez, who got a step behind the defense and put a shot past Wilkerson to break the tie.

The goal seemed to energize the Hounds’ side, and Walkertown quickly lost control of the ensuing kickoff, allowing North to go back on the attack. This time, Armondo got the goal himself, with an assist from his coach and from Angel. Wilkerson was about to retrieve a free ball and the Hounds were retreating, but the Wolfpack keeper was taking his time about it all. Jessup called out to Angel Hernandez to pressure Wilkerson and make him pick up and punt the ball quickly. Wilkerson hit a very poor punt that went right to Armondo Hernandez less than 25 yards from the goal. A quick swing of the leg sent the ball rocketing into the net for a 2-0 lead.

North Surry’s midfielders and defenders put on a clinic of strong footwork over the next several minutes and Walkertown never did threaten a counterattack. Finally, in the 72nd minute, a foul on the Wolfpack gave Dallas Raya a free kick from about 30 yards out, and Raya made a perfect shot that went inside the left post and made it 3-0.

“Our midfield with Dallas Raya in the center really controlled things tonight, even before he got the goal,” said Jessup. “We were strong in the midfield with Joseph Rangel really helping to control the field as well.”

The Hounds’ only mistake came late in minute 76, when the defense was out of position and let Shore get isolated against two Wolfpack forwards. Anthony Jimenez scored to make it 3-1, but the Hounds slammed the door shut after that.

“We kind of fell asleep there and they put one in, but I’m glad it woke us back up,” Jessup said.

North will visit Forbush on Monday night.

