Bears give Hounds first loss of 2019

Something had to give.

Both Mount Airy and North Surry have spent the last two weeks racking up wins to start the 2019 soccer season. These teams never need any added motivation when facing their neighboring school, but the opportunity of giving the other loss No. 1 undoubtedly gasoline on the fire.

The Hounds entered Tuesday’s crosstown match ranked No. 7 in the 2A division and No. 46 in the state according to MaxPreps. North did so by starting the season with a 4-4 tie against East Surry. The Greyhound followed their opening match with four straight wins, the last of which gave East Surry its first loss of the year.

Handing Mount Airy its first loss was a much taller mountain to climb, and North coach Eric Jessup knew this coming into the match. He said he looked forward to seeing how his young team measured up to the experienced Bears.

MaxPreps has Mount Airy ranked No. 2 in 1A and No. 25 in the state. Mount Airy won its first four matches by scoring 33 goals and not allowing one. The experience factor went to the Bears, with nine seniors to North’s three, and so did history. The Granite Bears are 3-1-1 against North Surry since the 2016 season.

North’s defensive mindset held the Bears scoreless for long periods of time, but Mount Airy’s arsenal of offensive weapons broke through to win the match 6-0. All six goals were scored by seniors. Jackson Tumbarello and Kaleb Morrison each had two, Bryan Valadez had one and then a strike from Drew Tilley in the 73rd minute made it 6-0.

North kept the match close initially by packing defenders into the center of the field. The Hounds’ “bend-don’t-break” mentality allowed Mount Airy to utilize the sidelines, but made it difficult for the home team to get shots off. The Bears had seven corner kicks in the first half, but were held to just four shots on target.

North Surry’s young attacking corp relied heavily on counterattacks and patience. Angel and Armondo Hernandez stayed with the Bears back line while waiting for through balls. It was when Tumbarello shifted up to offense that North would try and strike.

The first goal of the night came in the 18th minute. William Luna found Agripino Perez in the right corner on a through ball. North’s Tristen Shore left the goal to try and intercept the pass. Perez arrived first and crossed it into the box where Valadez trapped it and found Morrison open near the penalty mark. Morrison was able to finish before Shore made it back to the goal and put Mount Airy up 1-0.

Five minutes later Mount Airy was back in Greyhound territory. A header from Luis Tena was saved, but then another opportunity presented itself in the form of a free kick 30 yards out. Tumbarello sent a low and hard strike off the Hounds’ wall and into the back of the net.

North’s best offense came following Mount Airy’s second goal. A save from Shore started the initial run. Dallas Raya received the throw from Shore and took it up the left sideline. When Raya was flanked by Bear defenders, he sent a through ball to Hector Hernandez.

This attack started an eight-minute Greyhound presence on offense. Raya even had a one-on-one with keeper Cayden Hill, but his shot was saved. Hector Hernandez also had a quality look, but his shot sailed wide left.

Mount Airy out-shot the Greyhounds 7-3 in the first half and held a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes of play. The second half saw the scales tip entirely in Mount Airy’s favor, with the Bears out-shooting North 13-0. The Bears back line pressed up to midfield to keep constant pressure on North Surry.

The first goal of the half came seven minutes in. Tilley found Morrison at the top of the 18, to which Morrison settled and took one step out before firing a shot. Shore knocked the shot down, but Valadez was there to clean it up.

North Surry’s hustle kept them in the match during the first half. They were a constant thorn on 50-50 balls and made Mount Airy look sluggish at times. Mount Airy sharpened up in the second half and that was best seen on Tumbarello’s second goal.

The Bears were awarded a free kick just outside the 18 at the 56-minute mark. North took too long preparing for the kick, so Tumbarello ran up from near midfield to take it. Everyone was caught off-guard, but it was legal and the lead was increased to 4-0.

Morrison added his second goal three minutes later on an assist from Baelin Watson. North Surry just couldn’t seem to slow the Bears down.

A break did come for the Greyhounds after their lucked seemed to be at its lowest point. A penalty kick was awarded with 12 minutes left in the match and Tumbarello lined up in hopes of securing a hat trick. His shot was headed for the bottom left corner of the goal before Shore dove on it, keeping the lead at 5-0.

It wasn’t long after, however, that the lead would reach its greatest point at 6-0. Tilley chipped the keeper from 30+ yards to put the exclamation point on Mount Airy’s win.

The Bears go on the road Thursday to face Rockingham County (0-1). North Surry will also travel Thursday as the Hounds look to complete the season sweep of South Stokes (0-4-1).

The Battle of the Undefeated

